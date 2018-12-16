AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the early bowl season edition of the AY Mailbag...
Q: Do you think you’ll ever get the chance to interview Jimbo one on one?
If so, what’s your first question? (Tsip despiser)
A: Yes, and the first question really will depend on when it happens.
Q: How does Marcus Banks compare to Scooby Carter? How do you feel about A&Ms chances to sign 1-2 more LBs? (ag20)
A: He’s bigger, longer, stronger and has stayed healthier than Carter. Carter has never finished a full season and has torn both ACLs and hurt his shoulder in three seasons.
As for linebacker, they’ve gotten another, Ke’shun Brown, since you posted your question. If David Ugwoegbu is a linebacker, which he could well be then I feel very good about them getting two.
Q: Can you give us a list of 2020 prospects at their position and which ones are likely to commit? (BTXAg)
A: for the first part, I’d suggest checking this page. That has all the offers that A&M has made. As for ones likely to commit? Heck, we’ve got a long time to figure that out. I think they’ve got a good shot at Dwight McGlothern, who will commit on Jan. 5, but after that we probably won’t see much movement until February.
Q: In what way can Fisher attempt to "get even" with Saban after he recently stole two of our commits? (davidimy)
A: pretty obvious: take recruits he wants or has already committed.
Q: 1. Your guess of the QB 3 deep roster 12 months from now for our Aggie Football Team going into their Bowl Game?
A: That depends on Nick Starkel. I would not at all be surprised if it’s Kellen Mond/Starkel/James Foster. But it would also be unsurprising if Starkel decides to move on to try to get a starting job.
2. Your professional opinion of Manny Machado as a baseball player? (BoxsterBoy72)
A: An incredible talent and an amazing third baseman. I still don’t think he’s played his best baseball. But he can also be lazy and loaf.
Q: 1. When you see recruiting writers mention sources close to a recruit, do you normally mean parents, siblings, coaches?
A: It can be any of them. It can also be the player themselves.
2. How big of a class do you expect this staff to take in the end? Is that still fluid?
A: I expect them to take 28. If they don’t, then it’ll be to save a scholarship for January 2020. I don’t think it’s that fluid at all.
3. Once a player is put in the transfer database, could they decide to stay at their current school? Can their current coaches lobby them to stay? (aggieluke04)
A: Yes, absolutely. Adarius Thomas at FSU has already done this.
Q: 1. What kind of affect will assistants moving school to school have on the early signing period? - Can you see kids being granted an extended time frame where if their assistant leaves they can use the later commitment date?
A: No. I don’t see that happening at all.
2. Biggest surprise from the young guys (true freshmen, redshirts) in bowl game practices who have the biggest potential for next season? (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: They’ve only had two practices, and they’ve been on fundamentals.
Q: Any new information on how Trayveon and Sternberger will decide on returning next year? (Jram)
A: I expect they’ll wait until they get their official draft evaluation and then decide. They have until mid-January to do so.
Q: 1. Call your shot: Will A&M's 2019 or 2020 class be ranked higher in the team rankings?
A: It’s going to be tough to beat 2019, which is almost certainly in the top 5 at the end of the day. But there’s a shot 2020 could do it. They’re in on some big names.
2. There are 29 Texas players on the 2020 R250. Which ones would you say A&M leads for at this point? (phastman)
A: I would say having a “lead” for someone right now is almost totally meaningless. At this time last year, Brian Williams and Dylan Wright were leans to Texas and Jalen Curry was a lean to A&M. Grant Gunnell was an Aggie commit. So instead, I’ll tell you the guys that A&M has serious interest that have serious interest back. Watch the names Malik Hornsby, Zach Evans, RJ Mickens, Dwight McGlothern, Branard Wright, Troy Omeire, James Sylvester, and Chad Lindberg. The rest I just don’t know a whole lot about yet.
Q: If Elko had left is there an assistant coach who Jimbo would promote internally or would he be looking outside the organization? (oamj)=
A: He’d almost certainly be looking outside the organization.
Q: 1. Which current college head football coach do you think would most closely reflect your coaching style if you were a college head football coach?
A: I don’t know. Kirby Smart, I guess.
Q: Long way to go, but do you think we will get Hornsby? (Reckless75)
A: Yeah, I do.
Q: What have you heard about the redshirt players during the season and so far during bowl practices? Which ones are making a great impression? Your guess on which ones make a noticeable impact next season. (OferAg)
A: My first thought right now is Luke Matthews, for several reasons. First, he didn’t get hurt. Tank Jenkins missed a lot of time and Cole Blanton may miss all of next year. After that, Leon O’Neal only played in four games, so he immediately comes to mind. Anthony Hines is a gimme, but that’s also sort of like cheating. Jordan Moore is another guy I could see coming through in a big way.
Q: Any buzz on Starkel transferring? If you were he where would you go? (h273)
A: None yet. He really does love A&M and believes in Jimbo, so it won’t be as simple a decision as it looks to be on paper. If I were him, I’d find a respectable Big 12 school, go there and shred defenses for a couple of years.
Q: Do we have any coaches that are at risk for getting plucked by another school (coordinator or position), college or NFL? (hippin)
A: Not that I know of. Someone would really have to money-whip Mike Elko to get him. Outside of that, the position coaches are paid as well at A&M as they would be anywhere else.
Q: 1) Can you explain the rules for a medical redshirt on top of a regular redshirt? I seem to remember Jordan Shipley and Case Keenum both were at their respective schools for like 6 years with similar scenarios (multiple redshirts)
A: Medical redshirts require a season-ending injury to have happened in the first half of the year and the player could not have played in more than three games before the injury occurred. Also, with changes to the rules last year, you must have used your regular redshirt season up. Now, you can still play in four games and be redshirted in the regular sense. Micheal Clemons and Clifford Chattman should qualify for a medical redshirt, since they missed the whole season and have already used a redshirt year — but the NCAA sometimes doesn’t stick to its own rules. Caleb Chapman, on the other hand, will just be a regular redshirt even with his season-ending injury.
2) How much is it a player vs. coaching issue for our shortcomings at DB this year? (gigem85)
A: I’ve said this more than once, so you know I believe it: Maurice Linguist and Ron Cooper are both very highly regarded defensive backs coaches. They operate different systems. They had the same players and the same results. That tells me all I need to know.
Q: Do you see us getting any Senior/Grad transfer players in.??.What about the SMU QB who is leaving...not for us, but is he someone that can help a QB weak team? Not us, cause we are all in on Mond...at least Jimbo is, so thats good enough........where does Starkel tranfer....or is he content to sit the bench all 4 years and get his degree? (bobdoc54)
A: 1) With what space would you get these guys in? They’re going to have to get rid of players as it is.
2) I don’t care about SMU’s players.
3) As for Starkel, see above.
Q: what do you want for Christmas? (js1105)
A: I really can’t think of anything. But I do want to take this opportunity to thank Herbal Remedy for his very generous gift of some great coffee. It’s really appreciated.
Q: It seems that in every class there is at least one guy that has 2-3 stars and ends up far outperforming his evaluation and providing valuable minutes. Johnny, Mike Evans, and Von all come to mind. Examples from just the last five classes include...
2014: Josh Reynolds (3 stars)
2015: DCP, Justin Evans, Kingsley Keke, Landis Durham (all 3 stars), Erik McCoy (2 stars)
2016: Kendrick Rogers (3 stars)
2017: Debione Renfro, Dan Moore (3 stars)
2018: Jace Sternberger (3 stars) and obviously the jury is still out on several guys
Which guy(s) in our current class do you suspect might join that category? (Dmac4408)
A: It’s kind of a tough question, because there just aren’t that many 3-stars in this class. But the one who just stands out to me is Blake Trainor. He’s already 6-foot-7, over 300 pounds and is just a physical monster. If he has any ability to move his feet, he’s going to be a very good tackle.
Q: How many commits will be signing early? Any chance of Carter coming back to the good guys? (RIKKHEN)
A: 22 of the 24, I think. At least 21 of them. And for Carter, zero.
Q: Do they move to 8 team playoff? (js1105)
A: Not in the next couple of years. As long as the SEC opposes it, it’s hard to imagine anything changing.
Q: Mark, with what seems to be an ongoing challenge to find quality linebackers could you see a trend develop where coaches start taking defensive end types and moving them to, say, outside linebacker positions? There seems to be quite a few defensive ends that could fill this role much easier than the constant grind of scouring the country for linebackers? With the way these strength and conditioning coaches can develop, and in some cases recreate, the body type you would thing it would be a wise path. Agree? (trogge)
A: No, because it’s not that simple. There’s something you’re leaving out: speed. Are there some that have the speed (and quickness, two different things) to run halfway across the field and chase a back down. Most can’t. They have a burst to get the quarterback, but not much more. Can you find guys who can do it? Yes. I think they see David Ugwoegbu in that light. But in most cases, it’s easier said than done.
Q: Any surprise flips to the good guys prior to 12/19? (The Stein)
A: I’m not sure any would constitute a surprise, really.
Q: Will there by any surprise commits that we have not heard much about or anything about that the staff is working to bring in late to this class? If so, will you please share their names? (DXB19)
A: First, if it’s going to be a surprise, we wouldn’t know about it. That’s why it’s…a surprise! And if I did know, they would probably be committed to other programs, and there's no way on earth I’d name them in the slim chance it allows the team they’re committed to a chance to change their mind.
Q: Anything further thoughts to add about possible position changers to LB for existing players? Hansford? (LawHall)
A: I’ve said three or four times over the past month that, if he can still physically handle the grind of playing football, I expect Hansford to be at linebacker. Outside of that, no.
Q: With how Jimbo operates recruiting and what we saw last year, any chances of a flip this Wednesday? (El Capullo)
A: Yep.
Q: Is there any chance Christian Harris and Scooby are actually still silently committed to A&M, and they're just helping Jimbo mess with Saban and his perceived available scholarships? Even if not, does this type of thing ever happen? (will_da_beast)
A: No, absolutely not on both counts.
Q: we have had 1 year with Jimbo. We know him in Aggieland. With the current players and possibly some new players, what do you see at our record next year? Do you see 10 or 11 wins? (Staubach1972)
A: Depends on a lot of factors. Will Mond improve? Are Trayveon and Sternberger back? Will a wideout step up to be a huge factor? Will the line improve? Are the corners better? Now, If my gut instincts are right (Mond does get better, Williams at least stays, the defensive line replacements are capable and the offensive line improves), then I can see 10 wins with the bowl.
Q: 1) are all of the 5 possible early entries to NFL draft practicing with the team as they prepare for the bowl?
A: Yes. And make it 3; Mann and Dodson have already said they’re coming back.
2) can you give a brief assessment of how we are looking with the elite 2020 Texas prospects? Is it shaping up to be a big year? Are we trailing for a lot of elite kids? Just curious about the current temperature for 2020. (Aggiewoo)
A: Do I sense some panic there? “Trailing”? No, they’re not trailing. They’re looking pretty good at this point, though nothing has been seriously decided. It looks like a solid class, especially on offense, and A&M is positioned well.