Here's the early bowl season edition of the AY Mailbag...

Q: Do you think you’ll ever get the chance to interview Jimbo one on one? If so, what’s your first question? (Tsip despiser) A: Yes, and the first question really will depend on when it happens. Q: How does Marcus Banks compare to Scooby Carter? How do you feel about A&Ms chances to sign 1-2 more LBs? (ag20) A: He’s bigger, longer, stronger and has stayed healthier than Carter. Carter has never finished a full season and has torn both ACLs and hurt his shoulder in three seasons. As for linebacker, they’ve gotten another, Ke’shun Brown, since you posted your question. If David Ugwoegbu is a linebacker, which he could well be then I feel very good about them getting two. Q: Can you give us a list of 2020 prospects at their position and which ones are likely to commit? (BTXAg) A: for the first part, I’d suggest checking this page. That has all the offers that A&M has made. As for ones likely to commit? Heck, we’ve got a long time to figure that out. I think they’ve got a good shot at Dwight McGlothern, who will commit on Jan. 5, but after that we probably won’t see much movement until February. Q: In what way can Fisher attempt to "get even" with Saban after he recently stole two of our commits? (davidimy) A: pretty obvious: take recruits he wants or has already committed. Q: 1. Your guess of the QB 3 deep roster 12 months from now for our Aggie Football Team going into their Bowl Game? A: That depends on Nick Starkel. I would not at all be surprised if it’s Kellen Mond/Starkel/James Foster. But it would also be unsurprising if Starkel decides to move on to try to get a starting job. 2. Your professional opinion of Manny Machado as a baseball player? (BoxsterBoy72) A: An incredible talent and an amazing third baseman. I still don’t think he’s played his best baseball. But he can also be lazy and loaf. Q: 1. When you see recruiting writers mention sources close to a recruit, do you normally mean parents, siblings, coaches? A: It can be any of them. It can also be the player themselves. 2. How big of a class do you expect this staff to take in the end? Is that still fluid? A: I expect them to take 28. If they don’t, then it’ll be to save a scholarship for January 2020. I don’t think it’s that fluid at all. 3. Once a player is put in the transfer database, could they decide to stay at their current school? Can their current coaches lobby them to stay? (aggieluke04) A: Yes, absolutely. Adarius Thomas at FSU has already done this.

Kellen Mond's continued improvement will be a key part in determining A&M's success.

Q: 1. What kind of affect will assistants moving school to school have on the early signing period? - Can you see kids being granted an extended time frame where if their assistant leaves they can use the later commitment date? A: No. I don’t see that happening at all.

2. Biggest surprise from the young guys (true freshmen, redshirts) in bowl game practices who have the biggest potential for next season? (ChampKindKHOU11) A: They’ve only had two practices, and they’ve been on fundamentals. Q: Any new information on how Trayveon and Sternberger will decide on returning next year? (Jram) A: I expect they’ll wait until they get their official draft evaluation and then decide. They have until mid-January to do so.

Q: 1. Call your shot: Will A&M's 2019 or 2020 class be ranked higher in the team rankings? A: It’s going to be tough to beat 2019, which is almost certainly in the top 5 at the end of the day. But there’s a shot 2020 could do it. They’re in on some big names.

2. There are 29 Texas players on the 2020 R250. Which ones would you say A&M leads for at this point? (phastman)

A: I would say having a “lead” for someone right now is almost totally meaningless. At this time last year, Brian Williams and Dylan Wright were leans to Texas and Jalen Curry was a lean to A&M. Grant Gunnell was an Aggie commit. So instead, I’ll tell you the guys that A&M has serious interest that have serious interest back. Watch the names Malik Hornsby, Zach Evans, RJ Mickens, Dwight McGlothern, Branard Wright, Troy Omeire, James Sylvester, and Chad Lindberg. The rest I just don’t know a whole lot about yet.

Q: If Elko had left is there an assistant coach who Jimbo would promote internally or would he be looking outside the organization? (oamj)= A: He’d almost certainly be looking outside the organization. Q: 1. Which current college head football coach do you think would most closely reflect your coaching style if you were a college head football coach? A: I don’t know. Kirby Smart, I guess. Q: Long way to go, but do you think we will get Hornsby? (Reckless75) A: Yeah, I do. Q: What have you heard about the redshirt players during the season and so far during bowl practices? Which ones are making a great impression? Your guess on which ones make a noticeable impact next season. (OferAg) A: My first thought right now is Luke Matthews, for several reasons. First, he didn’t get hurt. Tank Jenkins missed a lot of time and Cole Blanton may miss all of next year. After that, Leon O’Neal only played in four games, so he immediately comes to mind. Anthony Hines is a gimme, but that’s also sort of like cheating. Jordan Moore is another guy I could see coming through in a big way. Q: Any buzz on Starkel transferring? If you were he where would you go? (h273) A: None yet. He really does love A&M and believes in Jimbo, so it won’t be as simple a decision as it looks to be on paper. If I were him, I’d find a respectable Big 12 school, go there and shred defenses for a couple of years.



Micheal Clemons should have a good shot at a medical redshirt.