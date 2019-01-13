The latest edition of the AY Mailbag has arrived!

Q: A few questions about our Aggie position coaches over the last 20 years: Worst position coach (not named Dave Christensen)? Best position coach? Worst recruiter? Best recruiter? (brohrer28) A: Well, you nailed the very worst outright. Good call. Worst position coach? Troy Walters. He was terrible. Van Malone was also awful. Best position coach? Jim Turner. Hard to argue his success. Worst recruiter? I hate to say it, but it may be Dat. I can’t recall him landing anyone. If it’s not him, it’s Terry Joseph after his first year. Aaron Moorehead was also really bad. Best recruiter? Turner, Terry Price and Jeff Banks also deserve a look. But this current bunch can all do it. Q: Does A&M have what it takes to compete for a National Championship? If so, how do we get there with all the other programs that are better than we are? (Big Smoothie) A: They’re getting there. It may take another recruiting class or two to get in and be coached up. They need to get that deep depth. Q: Ainias Smith...committed (made a video commitment) to A&M but there are other sites that haven't recognized his commitment. Is he being offered a preferred walk on spot or is he a scholarship offer? Seems to be a lot of doubt on his place in this class. A:there should be doubt. He was told he had to decide before early signing was over and didn’t. Now, it may depend on how the class ends. He may have to greyshirt or head elsewhere. Jay Ward (CB) is scheduled to official later this year. Does this indicate that our staff might feel less optimistic on Devonta Lee? Best scenario is Ellison grey shirts, Ainias Smith is a preferred walk on and we land both Ward and Lee. (oamj) A: No, it means they’re covering their bases -- and wisely so, considering Lee canceled his official because he doesn't want to play linebacker. II’d rather have them have too many guys visit and want to commit than not enough. Q: Is there a burner wide receiver in this class or on campus? (Ag98) A: Quartney Davis can go get it. Kendrick Rogers can when he’s healthy. I want to see what Dylan Wright and Kam Brown can do.

Quartney Davis has the speed to be a deep threat, even if he hasn't been yet.

Q: What would the RB landscape look like next year? Example, Trayveon had about 250 carries for 1,500 yards, how do we make up for his loss? Does Corbin take the bulk of those carries, and who else is someone we could watch for out of the backfield (if anybody)? A: Jimbo likes to ride his best back. He did it with Dalvin Cook at FSU, he did it with Trayveon and I expect he’ll do the same with Jashaun Corbin. Q: 1. Most pressing remaining need for 2019 class? A: LB, CB or OL. 2. Most pressing need for 2020 class? A: LB, DT, OL. Maybe RB. 3. Most underrated opponent on 2019 schedule? A: Mississippi State. 4. Most overrated opponent on 2019 schedule? A: Auburn. 5. Where would you put A&M in the preseason polls for 2019? A: Around 9th. Q: Are we in the hunt for David Ugwoegbu? Thought he was headed to ou, but have read lately on this site that it's not for sure. (AgNok) A: there seems like there’s some interest (he said as much to Courtney), but until he shows back up again I’m not going to take it seriously. Q: What are the possibilities with the TN decommit LB Lakia Henry? A: I have seen no increase in interest, so probably none. Interested in your thoughts on Cordarrian Richardson. He seemed like an absolute beast to me. Do you think he gets meaningful touches at RB this year? (Hogtide) A: He’s got to get on a roll fast. But the backup job is wide open. Q: I've seen this idea floating around recently... but is there a chance that Vernon Jackson switches to linebacker given how good Jashaun Corbin looked this year and how many other bodies we have at RB? Please say yes. (will_da_beast) A: A very, very small chance. Small enough that I'd say the answer is no. Q: Top 3 LBs in the State for 2020? A: Brennon Scott, Corey Flagg and... no idea. Top 3 CBs in the State for 2020? A: Dwight McGlothern, Jaylon Jones, RJ Mickens Top 5 OL in the State for 2020? (El Capullo) A: Chad Lindberg, Smart Chibuzo, Akinola Ugunbiyi, Courtland fordd, Damieon George Q: Could you see the coaching staff use Vernon Jackson like UCLA did with Myles Jack? Keldrick Carper and B. Johnson have both been mentioned as potential LBs next year. Do you think they will be able to gain enough weight to be effective at that position? (ag20) A: For Jackson, no. For Carper and Johnson, Carper has the better chance to do it, because he has the frame for it. Johnson does not, in my opinion. Q: Running game: will Jimbo stick with his “featured RB” (TWill last season) for 90% of the RB carries or will we see multiple backs, ala Bama style? (BoxsterBoy72) A: He ain't changing. Q: What was Hines injury? I’ve just seen it called a leg injury. (Aggiewoo) A: ACL. Q: How do we defend Trevor Lawrence next year? (TAMU-83) A: show him a bunch of different looks. Apply pressure from multiple directions. Vary who, where and how many. Pray. Q: What are the top 3 obstacles you see between us and achieving a level of success on par with Clemson under Dabo? (AggieinDC) A: 2 recruiting classes, Alabama and playing at Starkville. Q: When do the final Rivals rankings come out A: This week... and prediction on the following Leal - getting a 5th star/does he end up top 20 or 15? A: That’s a subject of real debate, apparently. He’s got a real shot. Green - Does he finish in top 10? He had a good showing at Under Armour, so maybe. Calzada/Lee - Get a 4th star? I doubt it. Wright - Does he move up enough to be top 100? (Txawc31) That has a real chance of happening. Q: Any idea where we stand with Marcus Dumervil, OL of 2020? Any chance he shuts it down soon, joins the Ags, and closes out OL recruiting for 2020? A: they’re in the mix, but I don’t think he’s in any rush. Question --- I don't know anything about Clemson's 2019 guys, but, looking at ours I would think that Leal & Wright (possibly Cupp) have a shot at being bumped to 6.0 or better. What do you think? (LawHall) A: Leal might. Cupp and Wright won't. Q: Kellen had a a good year with flashes of great and flashes of meh. Do you think he is a championship caliber quarterback? If not, do you think he can get there with more time under Jimbo? Are you particularly excited about any of the young guns coming in and their long term potential? (3s2ghill) A: right now, he’s not consistent enough. But he made major strides from one year to the next. Make another jump like that and he is. As for Foster and Calzada, I need to see much more before making a statement.





Kellen Mond must be more consistent to be an elite quarterback.