Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: How does Kenyon Green dominate in an Al-Star game and drop 10 spots in the Final ranking? (El Capullo) A: A: like beauty, rankings are all in the eye of the beholder. There are some folks at the regional and national level who thing Green is a guard. I don’t. I wouldn’t have knocked him after a strong all-star showing. But that’s not my gig. Q: Way too early. Your thoughts on QB snaps in 2019? Wondering if Jimbo is gonna be more liberal with getting snaps for guys like Foster, and even Starkel (if he stays). Would hate to have Mond go down at a critical time and have to bring in an extremely rusty/inexperienced backup guy. (Pebbycree) A: the other guys may get a bit more, but I doubt much more. That’s not Jimbo’s m.o. It would have to be in situations where the game is well in hand, anyway. Q: 1. Is there a position this staff would consider a grad transfer? A: with what roster openings? They’re over by 5, at least, now. 2. When would expect to see most of the attrition to occur? A: After the spring. 3. Which incoming freshmen do you think will start, which ones will make the 2 deep, and which ones are locks to redshirt? (AggieLuke04) A: Leal, Cupp, Wydermyer, Green, Young and White are almost locks to be in the 2 deep if they don’t get hurt. I expect Williams and Richardson will join them. Wright has a real shot, and Spiller could make a push. Trainor is coming off a knee injury, so he may shirt for sure. If possible, I’d like to shirt Orebo and Lee so they can get bigger. Calzada and the other WRs seem like they’ll have a tough time getting on the field. Q: Do you expect Ben Miles to remain on the roster? (Hopefully as FB?) A: stay on the roster? I expect him to start! When does Spring Practice begin? (BoxsterBoy72) A: Sometime in March. Q: What’s the story on four star CB Christian Williams? Early commit to Bama that they backed off of in favor of Banks. Really nice Hudl video and really good offers. Just read on TOS we are bringing him in this weekend. Is he a realistic possibility? (AgCatter123) A: that may be premature. Looks like he’s going to Miami this weekend. Q: Mark, how is Anthony Hines rehab going? (trogge) A: expect him out there with the 1s on the first day of spring ball.

Unless something really unexpected happens, Kellen Mond will stay get the vast majority of snaps.

Q: If you did a re-ranking of the Texas top 100, would Leal be #1 followed by Kenyon Green, or would KG still be #1?1) What are your concerns going into Spring Practice? A: interior offensive line, linebacker depth, corner 2) What are you most interested in watching/following recruiting-wise up until the Fall? A: Whether A&M really is making inroads at Northshore. 3) Having watched Jimbo and Co. for a year now, what impresses you the most and gives you belief that he can win big? (Hustlin' One) A: The buy-in from the players to what he’s saying — and that he does exactly what he says he will. Q: If you did a re-ranking of the Texas top 100, would Leal be #1 followed by Kenyon Green, or would KG still be #1? (Biromeag) A: You'll find out tomorrow (Friday) morning. (Spoiler alert: Yes) Q: Who do each of y’all think will sign with us on NSD? (phastman) A: A: fletch says Mowry, Smith and Shepherd. I’m not sold on the last one. Q: Sorry if I missed it but what is up with Ainias Smith? (bioaggie) A: your guess remains as good as ours. I think they’re taking him barring someone else wanting to commit. Which means it’s tenuous. Q: What do you think Jimbo's offseason priority is for next year's team? A: Keep getting tougher, more disciplined and more efficient in the offensive and defensive schemes. Are you working on getting access to a 1 on 1 interview with Jimbo? A: Yes. Hopefully I'll know something on that front soon. If you could quit your job writing on oil and gas, would you? And would you exclusively cover Aggie/college football? (tsip despiser) A: You're not my boss, are you? Seriously, I enjoy what I do. But if I could make the same money and have more time to do some other things I'd like to do and try to write some books, it would be hard to pass up. Q: Mark, can you shed some light on the history and nature of our "issue" with North Shore? A: A&M hasn't gotten a player out of Northshore in 20 years. In some cases in past years, their coaching staff wouldn't let A&M coaches in the door to visit. It's not that bad now, but it has been a factory for LSU for a long time -- and I'll still consider it that until I see a player from there commit to A&M. What are the (academic?) conditions that must be satisfied for a player to commit on the early signing date? A: None. To sign, it's still up to the program. But to qualify, you need a sufficient combination of GPA and SAT/ACT score to gain acceptance and be on track to graduate on time. Why would a player intending to transfer wait until spring practice to announce, versus making the move now so that he could actually enroll in the new school for the spring? (The Stein) A: I can think of two reasons right off the top of my head: One, they may be looking to graduate in the spring, thereby avoiding the need to sit out a year; two, they may think they've still got a shot at making it into the two-deep. Q: Almost every Aggie dropped in the latest Rivals ranking. Almost all Horns went up in the latest Rivals ranking. Is Herman that much better at evaluating talent than Jimbo? (El Capullo) A: Stares at question Laughs Moves to next question Q: I’m 100% NOT complaining about our recruiting but, does it surprise you that we haven’t been able to land a Top 100 or even Top 250 caliber player in the the final weeks of the 2019 class based on our success at the end of the season plus bowl win combined with recruiting prowess of the staff? (Aggiewoo) A: 1) You are complaining 2) No, not at all. First off, about three-quarters of the Rivals 250 signed in December. There's only a handful left, and they're going to wait until the last day to announce. Q: 1. What's your gut feeling regarding our interior DL? Peevy and Madubuike I'm considering starters. Do you think Diallo, Moton, and Rogers are ready to contribute? Will we take some of our larger DE guys and spin them inside a la Keke? And who would be the most likely candidates? A: I think you're 100% right with your starters. As for the backups, that's the real question. I do think they won't be as critical for the reasons you're pointing out, that some of the DEs could spin down in certain situations. I can think of two right now: Bobby Brown and DeMarvin Leal. In some schemes, they'd be DTs all the time. I think that's how they'd be under John Chavis. Also, let's see where Derick Hunter ends up. If he's already at 296, that's pretty big for an end. 2. Your thoughts on a Blades, Young, Renfro, Jones two-deep at CB in 2019? Good enough to handle everybody on the schedule (assuming the same level of pass rush we had this season)? A: To be determined. I hope so. A lot hinges on Blades. If he's up to snuff, they'll be able to mix and match on the other side.



The D-line will rebuild around Justin Madubuike.