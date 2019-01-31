AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest edition of the AY Mailbag....
Q: Where do you see Brian Johnson playing in our defense next year? Thanks (jerryh670)
A: Safety or nickel. I know the idea of a really fast linebacker holds tremendous appeal (why wouldn’t it?), but I just don’t think he has the frame to carry that kind of weight.
Q: What happens if Vernon Jackson does not get playing time at RB? Does he transfer or would he be open to playing defense? (ag20)
A: I see the dream of Vernon Jackson at linebacker has not died. Again, understandably. But I think it’s a moot point, because he’ll go into camp as the #2 back. It’s likely going to be either him or Corderrian Richardson who gets that job, but he’s likely going to be needed on offense.
Q: 1. What is the REAL purpose of this student body vote?
A: On renewing the Texas series? To make them feel important.
2. What are the chances the final 3 includes someone other than Shepherd, Smith, Mowry, Ellison, or the AL CB who visited? (Aggieluke04)
A: About zero.
Q: Why is the student body even voting and does it have any influence at all on the schedule? Can the president make us play tu? (h273)
A: See above for the first part, and no, it has no influence at all on the schedule. Could the president make A&M play Texas? No. President Young could feasibly fire AD Scott Woodward, who has the final say on scheduling, and replace him with someone who was ordered to add them — but he’s not Richard Nixon, this isn’t the Saturday Night Massacre and he’s not firing Woodward. First, he brought the man with him from Washington and second, it would be about the dumbest thing he could do and would likely lead to the Board of Regents firing him.
Q: 1) Because we have so many returning skill players on offense, how does Jimbo balance repeating what made our offense successful last year while invoking some new schemes/plays to keep it from being predictable?
A: I think that having so many guys back is a big deal, because you can open things up a little bit. Kellen Mond should be more comfortable, which is key. But here’s the thing that interests me: how does A&M use what it hasn’t had in a while — speed on the outside? Quartney Davis can go get it, and so can Kendrick Rogers when he’s healthy. Jhamon Ausbon isn’t exactly slow, and Kam Brown and Dylan Wright can supposedly move. Last year, the questionable line and Mond’s lack of experience in the system limited the vertical passing game, and that’s something Jimbo’s known for. I think we could see that, more slants and some more of those tunnel screens like they ran against Mississippi State this year.
2) What player has the biggest potential of experiencing the "Quartney Davis" effect next year? (on the team for numerous years without much notoriety but will finally be utilized in a big way)
A: I hope Aaron Hansford. That would be a real boost to the defense. But I think Tyree Johnson is the guy to watch. A&M didn’t really have a speed rusher last year until late in the season, when Johnson exploded onto the scene with three sacks (one called back on a penalty) in the last three games. He was taking snaps away from Landis Durham, which is high praise without a word being said.
3) Will Corbin still be our primary kick returner if he's starting at RB? If not, who takes his spot as returner?
A: I think he will be. If it’s not him, Elijah Blades may take over. He has experience and can fly.
4) Best restaurant in Houston? (gigem85)
A: What are you in the mood for? My favorite overall is Pappa’s Steakhouse, but it’s extremely expensive. If you like Italian that isn’t really expensive, I like Gugliani’s and Spaghetti Western. Barbecue? Killen’s in Pearland is tough to beat, but it’s a little expensive for barbecue, just a word of warning. Mexican? Tough to beat Gringo’s for the overall menu.
Q: How many commitments do we get this weekend? (El Capullo)
A: They got a couple last year and Fletch expects a couple this year, so let’s go with a couple.
Q: 1. Price of oil in June? (Place your bet. I'm going $67.50 WTI)
A: $59 WTI.
2. Price of a MBTU of gas in June? (I'm going $2.95)
A: $3.05/MMbtu.
3. Who will be the final 3 in our class?
A: Mowry, Shepherd and Russell.
4. O/U on being asked why a recent 5 star counts in tu's '19 class?
A: 4,205,006.
5. If you were going to buy Fletch a Christmas or birthday present, what would it be?
A: The ability to go from Canuckistan to Texas within seconds so he could watch more games in person and talk to more players in person.
Q: What are the odds of landing both Aggie Legacies in the 2020 class? Also which one is the most likely to be an Aggie? (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: I think they’d get Sam Adams if they wanted him, but he’s not a priority right now. I’m not sure RJ Mickens is a priority or if A&M’s even his favorite. So not good.
Q: We currently have a MBB coach, but the program isn't looking too hot a year after a run to the Sweet 16. Has Kennedy built up enough cache to outlast this bad season or will he get fired (assuming he doesn't resign)?
A: I think his job is in jeopardy.
Do you think the Aggie AD is watching Johnny Jones at Texas Southern, who previously had success at UNT and led TSU to upsets over Baylor, Oregon, and A&M this season? (Jessexy)
A: No.
Q: 1a) QB's usually commit early, do you see Malik Hornsby committing soon?
A: There’s a pretty good chance of that. Maybe even this weekend.
1b) Do you believe any other A&M-offered QB's are highly interested in us?
A: Define “highly interested”. Fletch thinks the #1 player in the nation, D.J. Uiagalelei, may visit this summer — but we are both of the opinion that we’ll believe it when he shows up.
2) Looking at who TAMU is after, which program is A&M most in competition with for the recruits they're interested in (OU, LSU, Bama, T-Sips, other)?
A: Pretty clearly, it’s Alabama. They’re the closest in terms of offensive scheme and they were the ones after A&M’s commits this recruiting cycle (after A&M went after theirs last time, and has already started doing so with the next one).
3) 2020 recruit (TAMU has offered) that seems to have charisma and influence (influential to other recruits)?
A: Getting Zach Evans would be a real difference maker.
4) Any 2021 recruits that you could see committing early (this Spring / Summer) to TAMU? (Huslin’ One)
A: Way, way, WAY too early to even guess on that.
Q: Why do you think Texas recruited so poorly in-state fir 2019 but so well out of state? That’s not something you see very often from top schools in talent rich states. (Aggiewoo)
A: It probably had something to do with Jimbo crushing them in-state almost from the second he showed up, and Lincoln Riley did a fair amount of damage too. They had to regroup and try to find talent elsewhere, and they did.
Q: With the talk of a possible greyshirt for Ainias Smith, when he is put on scholarship what year does it count towards. If it is 2020 then how can a player that is not good enough to take one of our final three spot in our large 2019 class, then take one in our projected smaller 2020 class. (jkn90Ag)
A: It would count toward 2020 unless they worked some magic. And it’s not that he’s not good — he is — it’s a matter of more pressing needs. They may believe he is better than their 2020 options and use that scholarship on him.
Q: Is DeMarvin Leal injured? (bioaggie)
A: Yes. It’s terminal.
(in reality, he has a relatively minor issue.)
Q: How does Jimbo adjust his offensive philosophy each year with a changing roster? What is our offensive identity?
A: You saw the offensive identity in 2018. Establish the run, be physical and then expand your passing attack off of that.
Which coaches should we be worried about them moving to another team?
A: Huh? I guess you mean coaches leaving. None besides Elko, at the moment.
Which recruiting service does the NCAA use as their barometer for team rankings? How does each recruiting service very so much in ranking recruits? Which service is most accurate year after year, in terms of final end of year rankings, and as that recruit graduates from college? (Big Smoothie)
A: I have no idea what you’re asking here.
Q: 1. Is there realistic hope the men's basketball team will make the NCAA tournament? Or any other tournament?
A: No.
2. Should BK be sent off into the sunset at the end of the basketball season, who are the top 3 coaches you think A&M will go after?
A: I have no idea at this point.
3. Who are the mid-term entry recruits that have a reasonable chance of making an impact on the 2019 season? (Chuck70)
A: Demarvin Leal, Kam Brown and Andre White.
Q: Is the DFW area weak for recruiting in 2020? Dont see many names from the area on the priority list, or is it just our needs are not well represented in Dallas and the surrounding North Texas area? BTW, who is our primary DFW recruiter... or is it all by position now? Seems like OU picks all the top guys most years. (Bobdoc54)
A: It’s ok this year. But the powers are in Houston this year, just as they were in D/FW a couple years ago. It shifts.
It’s by position.
Q: Do you think Sternberger & his agent anticipated that he would wind up as a second rounder in the draft, and so he made the decision to declare, or are they disappointed with that development? (AginAfIII)
A: If they were disappointed with it, he wouldn’t have declared. And honestly, we have no idea where he’s going to go yet, so it’s all guesswork anyway.
Q: Has Horry shown anything to date to show he might contribute? He’s stuck on maybe our most loaded position group. Is he a guy who might get some meaningful snaps as an upperclassman, or is he destined just to fill out a roster spot from here on out? (TAMU-83)
A: Put simply, no.