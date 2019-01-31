Here's the latest edition of the AY Mailbag....

Q: Where do you see Brian Johnson playing in our defense next year? Thanks (jerryh670) A: Safety or nickel. I know the idea of a really fast linebacker holds tremendous appeal (why wouldn’t it?), but I just don’t think he has the frame to carry that kind of weight. Q: What happens if Vernon Jackson does not get playing time at RB? Does he transfer or would he be open to playing defense? (ag20) A: I see the dream of Vernon Jackson at linebacker has not died. Again, understandably. But I think it’s a moot point, because he’ll go into camp as the #2 back. It’s likely going to be either him or Corderrian Richardson who gets that job, but he’s likely going to be needed on offense. Q: 1. What is the REAL purpose of this student body vote? A: On renewing the Texas series? To make them feel important. 2. What are the chances the final 3 includes someone other than Shepherd, Smith, Mowry, Ellison, or the AL CB who visited? (Aggieluke04) A: About zero. Q: Why is the student body even voting and does it have any influence at all on the schedule? Can the president make us play tu? (h273) A: See above for the first part, and no, it has no influence at all on the schedule. Could the president make A&M play Texas? No. President Young could feasibly fire AD Scott Woodward, who has the final say on scheduling, and replace him with someone who was ordered to add them — but he’s not Richard Nixon, this isn’t the Saturday Night Massacre and he’s not firing Woodward. First, he brought the man with him from Washington and second, it would be about the dumbest thing he could do and would likely lead to the Board of Regents firing him.

Ignoring Vernon Jackson's potential at RB would be a mistake.

Q: 1) Because we have so many returning skill players on offense, how does Jimbo balance repeating what made our offense successful last year while invoking some new schemes/plays to keep it from being predictable? A: I think that having so many guys back is a big deal, because you can open things up a little bit. Kellen Mond should be more comfortable, which is key. But here’s the thing that interests me: how does A&M use what it hasn’t had in a while — speed on the outside? Quartney Davis can go get it, and so can Kendrick Rogers when he’s healthy. Jhamon Ausbon isn’t exactly slow, and Kam Brown and Dylan Wright can supposedly move. Last year, the questionable line and Mond’s lack of experience in the system limited the vertical passing game, and that’s something Jimbo’s known for. I think we could see that, more slants and some more of those tunnel screens like they ran against Mississippi State this year. 2) What player has the biggest potential of experiencing the "Quartney Davis" effect next year? (on the team for numerous years without much notoriety but will finally be utilized in a big way) A: I hope Aaron Hansford. That would be a real boost to the defense. But I think Tyree Johnson is the guy to watch. A&M didn’t really have a speed rusher last year until late in the season, when Johnson exploded onto the scene with three sacks (one called back on a penalty) in the last three games. He was taking snaps away from Landis Durham, which is high praise without a word being said. 3) Will Corbin still be our primary kick returner if he's starting at RB? If not, who takes his spot as returner? A: I think he will be. If it’s not him, Elijah Blades may take over. He has experience and can fly. 4) Best restaurant in Houston? (gigem85) A: What are you in the mood for? My favorite overall is Pappa’s Steakhouse, but it’s extremely expensive. If you like Italian that isn’t really expensive, I like Gugliani’s and Spaghetti Western. Barbecue? Killen’s in Pearland is tough to beat, but it’s a little expensive for barbecue, just a word of warning. Mexican? Tough to beat Gringo’s for the overall menu. Q: How many commitments do we get this weekend? (El Capullo) A: They got a couple last year and Fletch expects a couple this year, so let’s go with a couple. Q: 1. Price of oil in June? (Place your bet. I'm going $67.50 WTI) A: $59 WTI. 2. Price of a MBTU of gas in June? (I'm going $2.95) A: $3.05/MMbtu. 3. Who will be the final 3 in our class? A: Mowry, Shepherd and Russell. 4. O/U on being asked why a recent 5 star counts in tu's '19 class? A: 4,205,006. 5. If you were going to buy Fletch a Christmas or birthday present, what would it be? A: The ability to go from Canuckistan to Texas within seconds so he could watch more games in person and talk to more players in person.

Jashaun Corbin was one of the nation's better returners in 2018.