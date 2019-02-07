Q: Who wins the World Series? (FletchW)

It sure as hell won’t be the Orioles. I’d like to say the Astros, but I’m not sold on a team that has Wade Miley in or near its rotation. Just please don’t let it be the Yankees or Red Sox.

Q: 1) Other than Hansford, any other potential position changes next year?

A: Maybe Cam Horry to defensive tackle, but that would be about it. I just don’t see many guys who scream for a position change.

2) How do you see Tarian Lee and Robert Orebo eventually being used?

A: Orebo as a Rover/stand up pass rusher; Lee as a SAM.

3) In your opinion, what position coach is the most important to the success of their position group and why? (In general; not specific to A&M)

A: QB coach, because it’s a tough position mentally. You’ve got to make sure they’re not only thinking right, but not thinking too much and screwing themselves up in the process.

4) Do you think Jimbo tries to repeat his style of making one featured back (Corbin) the primary work horse in 2019, or does he distribute carries more evenly between Corbin, Richardson and Jackson? (gigem85)

A: Past history indicates he’ll go with his primary back the majority of the time, which means Corbin will be getting the ball.

Q:1.) What are your expectations for Mond over the next one or two years?

A: My expectation is that he continues to improve. He made a pretty big jump from 2017 to 2018, and this is his second year in Jimbo’s system. So more progress should be anticipated.

2.) Can you go into detail and explain Jim Turners decision to leave A&M? Thoughts on how many levels this effects A&M going forward.

A: He wanted another shot at the NFL. It’s understandable; he left Miami under a cloud and that’s embarrassing. And he’s back with family, essentially, with Zac Taylor and (I’m sure) Mike Sherman. It affects A&M in 2020 recruiting especially, because now players like Smart Chibuzo and Akinola Ogubiyi may reconsider their commitments. As far as line coaching goes, it may not make that much of a difference. Jimbo has a scheme and he sticks to it, so the new O-Line coach will have to coach to that scheme (or he won’t get the job).

Q: 1. Who was the most arrogant recruit you covered that didn’t sign with us?

A: Arrogant, or a jerk? Two different things. But momma said if you can’t say anything nice…

2. Does the pro-style offense Jimbo runs mean we will have to look more out of state for scheme fits since TX high schools are almost purely 7 on 7 spread?

A: Maybe for tight ends and fullbacks. Otherwise, no.

3. Is the lack of LB depth we see in TX high schools a problem in other states as well?

A: Not as much, which is why A&M and other schools are looking out of state so much.

4. Do teams, not just Elko, prefer for their nickel to be more like a CB or FS?

A: depends on the coach, but if I’m running a 4-2-5 all the time, I’d like a bigger body out there on running downs. But Deshawn Capers-Smith handled the role with aplomb this year, and he wasn’t exactly big. This year, I’m really curious to see where they go. Roney Elam seems to be the favorite for the role, but could it be someone like Demani Richardson or even Derrick Tucker?

Q: Let's talk Natty...I went back and looked at the champions of the last two decades: Clemson, Bama, OSU, FSU, Auburn, Florida, LSU, sips, USC, Miami, Ok, UT.

Not one of them ran an uptempo/Air Raid offense that I can recall. Lots of people seem to enjoy watching it. I personally don't like watching basketball on turf, and don't side with the haters that called the SB boring. Do you think a team can win it all when the offense exposes the defense like they do, or do you feel like Jimbo's offense is better suited?

A: First, the Super Bowl was boring, because it was poorly played. But to your question, an Air Raid CAN win a natty. UF with Steve Spurrier pretty much did with the Fun ’N Gun. The thing that kills Air Raid teams isn’t necessarily the scheme per se, but two things: the obsession of coaches who run it to pass first, second and most of the time third, and their refusal to run the clock. It’s hard to win a title if you go 3 plays and out in 20 seconds and put your defense back out on the field. Jimbo emphasizes time of possession, and A&M was second in that department nationally last year. As a result, the defense played approximately a game and half fewer snaps than they did in 2017. And what happened? The defense was much improved. If Air Raid coaches would get out of their own way, they’d have a better chance of success.

2) What are the elements that are absolutely necessary to win the big one? Facilities, Money, Coaching, etc?

A: Yes. All of them.

3) What level of recruiting is necessary to win it all?

--- Basically, what are we going to have to do, and are we doing it? (elicrow)

A: Find the most talented players you can to fit your scheme and then coach them up. That goes beyond rankings.

Q: Assuming Ainais Smith signs, where is he most likely to line up? (AgNok)

A: Well, he did. And he’s ostensibly a wideout, but I can see him getting moved around.