Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: What's your opinion of Fedora joining Herman and tu's staff as a consultant? Does Jimbo have any ex-HC's on A&M's staff, and or, what's Jimbo's take on "consultants"? (tsip despiser) A: A: I believe the term used is "analyst", at least in A&M circles, and yes, they have some. But not former head coaches. If you can have another set of experienced eyes, who wouldn't want them – if they understand your system, that is. Q: Can you speak into these 2020 guys interest level for coming to Aggieland... Z. Evans (RB) - High? Med? Low? R. Mickens (CB/S) - C. Thompson (S) Smith (APB) - B. Wright (DT) - Washington (S?) - Broughton (DE) -Lindberg (OT) - T. Omeire (WR) - McGlothern (CB) - (DXB19) A: Evans: Medium to high. Depends on the day. Mickens: Low. Thompson: High. Smith: unknown. Wright: Medium. Broughton: Medium to high. Lindberg: Low. Omeire: High. McGlothern: High. Q: 1) Names of recruits that you have noticed that looked like they were more for TAMU (in 2018) and now have TAMU lower on their desired/priority lists? 2) Names of recruits that you have noticed that TAMU is now on has TAMU as a priority, but and wasn't priority before 2019. (Huslin' One) A: 1) RJ Mickens, Zach Evans, Chad Lindberg 2) Sa'vell Smalls Q: Take off the Maroon glasses and no emotions, what's your analytical view of Herman vs. Fisher as a Head Coach, recruiter, over all program builder? (Big Smoothie) A: Herman is a smart, very effective recruiter with a huge ego who frequently can't get out of his own way. He's done a good job selling Texas since he arrived, but he's also angered a lot of people. Fisher is the most driven coach I have ever seen. He's tough and very shrewd, and he knows how to reach people. His record speaks for itself, and it speaks very well. Herman is a good coach, but anyone who would prefer him over Fisher either wears orange shirts from Wal-Mart or hasn't paid attention in the last 15 years.

If you think Jimbo Fisher isn't the best coach in Texas, you have a tough argument to make.

Q: Will JFF ever end up either in the AAF or in Arizona with Kliff? (Boo yah) A: A: Not for another year at the least. Kliff seems very set on giving Josh Rosen a shot and Johnny still needs to really go out and perform and stay out of trouble. Q: I think we need to pursue Zach Evans but I think he ends up out of state. No reason, just a gut feeling. Who’s close to him in ability and who are we serious about as a fall back? (h273) A: I think he reminds me some of Todd Gurley. He's not big enough to be Adrian Peterson. As far as fallbacks, Sam Adams seems like a name to watch. But this is a very good class for running backs nationwide. Q: At this point, is there a must have recruit, the kind the pulls a class together? (MacyAg) A: Adding Malik Hornsby would certainly help out. Bigtime QBs always work well as a selling point. Q: Recruiting strategy seems different than last year. Do you see Fisher 1) Taking things slow, getting a commitment here and there and being almost full by the start of the season? or 2) Do you see the staff playing it old school. Have a few big recruiting weekends before the early signing period and finishing strong the last few weeks and signing day? (Don Draper) A: More 1 than 2. Q: We have an All American punter.. How does our field goal kicking stand up this coming year? And who handles the long snapping? (bobdoc54) A: Seth Small is the placekicker. That's not even in question. And the deep snapper job will be decided in camp. They have a few options. Q: Let's say you are appointed grand recruiting ranking czar for all things recruiting for all services. Are there any changes you would make to the process and methodology of ranking players? Perhaps broader rankings vs. the specific numeric ranking to whatever it is, four decimal pts? Or maybe greater transparency in the system? Less subjectivity in the criteria? Just curious. Thanks. (RiffRaff81) A: To be perfectly honest, I haven't given it much thought. I would probably change the ranking system, but I don't know exactly how. Q: 1. Looking at the 2020 top 100 it appears to be a down year in-state. Is that you're take too? 1. Like I said in 3 Quick Things Wednesday, it's hard to really tell right now because we were without a regional analyst for a few key months. I'll have a better idea after this weekend and the Rivals camp. 2. The in-state crop appears weak at DL, LB, OL, and TE, is that a sign we will go OOS for these positions? 2. OL is nearly done; they'll probably take one more and that guy will likely come from out of state. As for the others – check out the offer lists. They're going national. 3. What are your expectations for aggie baseball this yr? (AggieLuke04) 3. They'd better start hitting. The arms appear to be there. Q: How close is h273 to getting his RB --- Sam Adams? (dirkieduck) A: Way too early to tell. Q: Your top three highest priority recruiting targets for 2020? Favorite part of your job? (TAMU-83) A: A: Sa'vell Smalls, Malik Hornsby and the best linebacker they can find. The intro and the first quarter of games, when I'm on the sideline. It's pretty awesome.

Seeing things at field level remains an incredible rush.