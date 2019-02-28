Q: What future does Jimbo have planned for the FB position for next season? Drop it? Wait to see what we get in the 12thMAN selection? Convert somebody already on the squad? If so, who? (AginAf III)

A: Ben Miles, Ryan Renick or Javonte Kemp. The days of 12th Man tryouts bringing in a player of consequence are long gone.

Q: I understand a preferred walkon QB Jagger LaRoe will be coming to A&M. Film looked good. Can you give us more info on this player? (Country Flyfisher)

A: Sure, he wears #24 and has been on the team for a year already.

Q: Out of curiosity, is there a big difference in what a recruit gets to see and do between an official and unofficial visit, assuming the unofficial is not a junior day or the like and the recruit is coming to check out A&M's programs? (And not considering who is paying his way.) (FoxCo73)

A: official visits tend to last longer, are more in-depth and the program can pay for things. The pay for things part is a very big deal. On unoffical visits, it’s all on the recruit’s dime.

Q: Since it’s off season I’ll ask baseball questions. With Arenado signing an extension for $260mm and Bryce Harper in the wind who got the better deal? I don’t think Harpers getting +$300mm, a figure he’s turned down, he also doesn’t really get to pick his team. You know I’m a Keuchel fan, got a prediction? And FYI Sports Illustrated listed their top 100 players, not a single Texas Ranger in the bunch. (h273)

A: well, Harper didn’t just get $300 million, he got $330 million. That would be sufficient for me to go back to Philadelphia. As for Keuchel, the longer this goes on, the more likely it is he returns to Houston. But right now, I think it may be more likely he ends up In Atlanta.

Q: After all is said in done with the ‘19 Gig em gang and grey shirts what is the attrition number that still needs to be met? And what position groups do you think gets affected the most? (jakeh05)

A: right now, the number stands at three. It depends on Braedon Mowry’s status. As for which positions that will be affected, the three could come from a variety of positions. I don’t think we’ll see more than one player from a single position group.

Q: If its true, explain the reasoning behind Starkel going to Arkansas, when Morris already has his old SMU QB Davis.

Is Starkel sure he can win the job, or is the lure of SEC and meeting his old teammates too much to pass up? Seems like the Bid12, ACC, or Pac12 would be a better fit for a pure pocket passer? Or even mid level passing school. Or pick a real QB coach, ala Cutcliffe at Duke? (bobdoc54)

A: It's pretty simple: he thinks he can win the job and put up some big numbers to increase potential NFL interest. Arkansas is bringing a very good group of receivers and it's a Chad Morris offense, so there’s that. The problem is that their offensive line is expected to be really bad.

Q: Will Jimbo continue to use the new TEs the same way Jace was used?

A: I don't see why not. He always has, and with Baylor Cupp, Glenn Beal and Jalen Wydermyer, there's plenty of talent -- just not a ton of experience.

You hear any real smoke on Kennedy getting the boot? (BIMSAg02)

A: Nothing new. Smoke has been filtering for the better part of a month.

Q: Bama and now tU are hiring "analyst" on their staff, to what benefits does this bring to the table? Do you think A&M will do this in the future? (Big Smoothie)

A: A&M already has analysts on staff. This isn’t a new thing; they’ve been around for three years, maybe more.

Q: Last week you said the favorite part of your job was being on the field at the start of a game. Can you describe the feeling and what makes it so special? Noise level on the field compared to in the stands? How hard is communication with the 12th Man at full tilt? (TAMU-83)

A: the energy and excitement gives you chills. It’s not just at Kyle Field, though that’s the most exciting. It’s something else at Baton Rouge too, and not bad at Columbia and Auburn. Just to be in the middle of something like that is amazing. As for the noise: there are times where the noise has physically hurt. I’ve been to places that have been louder for a play or two, but never one where the game could be affected by the fans from start to finish. The crowds for LSU this year and Tennessee two years ago in the overtimes were amazing.