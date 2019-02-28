AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the AY Mailbag for the last day of February, 2019...
Q: What future does Jimbo have planned for the FB position for next season? Drop it? Wait to see what we get in the 12thMAN selection? Convert somebody already on the squad? If so, who? (AginAf III)
A: Ben Miles, Ryan Renick or Javonte Kemp. The days of 12th Man tryouts bringing in a player of consequence are long gone.
Q: I understand a preferred walkon QB Jagger LaRoe will be coming to A&M. Film looked good. Can you give us more info on this player? (Country Flyfisher)
A: Sure, he wears #24 and has been on the team for a year already.
Q: Out of curiosity, is there a big difference in what a recruit gets to see and do between an official and unofficial visit, assuming the unofficial is not a junior day or the like and the recruit is coming to check out A&M's programs? (And not considering who is paying his way.) (FoxCo73)
A: official visits tend to last longer, are more in-depth and the program can pay for things. The pay for things part is a very big deal. On unoffical visits, it’s all on the recruit’s dime.
Q: Since it’s off season I’ll ask baseball questions. With Arenado signing an extension for $260mm and Bryce Harper in the wind who got the better deal? I don’t think Harpers getting +$300mm, a figure he’s turned down, he also doesn’t really get to pick his team. You know I’m a Keuchel fan, got a prediction? And FYI Sports Illustrated listed their top 100 players, not a single Texas Ranger in the bunch. (h273)
A: well, Harper didn’t just get $300 million, he got $330 million. That would be sufficient for me to go back to Philadelphia. As for Keuchel, the longer this goes on, the more likely it is he returns to Houston. But right now, I think it may be more likely he ends up In Atlanta.
Q: After all is said in done with the ‘19 Gig em gang and grey shirts what is the attrition number that still needs to be met? And what position groups do you think gets affected the most? (jakeh05)
A: right now, the number stands at three. It depends on Braedon Mowry’s status. As for which positions that will be affected, the three could come from a variety of positions. I don’t think we’ll see more than one player from a single position group.
Q: If its true, explain the reasoning behind Starkel going to Arkansas, when Morris already has his old SMU QB Davis.
Is Starkel sure he can win the job, or is the lure of SEC and meeting his old teammates too much to pass up? Seems like the Bid12, ACC, or Pac12 would be a better fit for a pure pocket passer? Or even mid level passing school. Or pick a real QB coach, ala Cutcliffe at Duke? (bobdoc54)
A: It's pretty simple: he thinks he can win the job and put up some big numbers to increase potential NFL interest. Arkansas is bringing a very good group of receivers and it's a Chad Morris offense, so there’s that. The problem is that their offensive line is expected to be really bad.
Q: Will Jimbo continue to use the new TEs the same way Jace was used?
A: I don't see why not. He always has, and with Baylor Cupp, Glenn Beal and Jalen Wydermyer, there's plenty of talent -- just not a ton of experience.
You hear any real smoke on Kennedy getting the boot? (BIMSAg02)
A: Nothing new. Smoke has been filtering for the better part of a month.
Q: Bama and now tU are hiring "analyst" on their staff, to what benefits does this bring to the table? Do you think A&M will do this in the future? (Big Smoothie)
A: A&M already has analysts on staff. This isn’t a new thing; they’ve been around for three years, maybe more.
Q: Last week you said the favorite part of your job was being on the field at the start of a game. Can you describe the feeling and what makes it so special? Noise level on the field compared to in the stands? How hard is communication with the 12th Man at full tilt? (TAMU-83)
A: the energy and excitement gives you chills. It’s not just at Kyle Field, though that’s the most exciting. It’s something else at Baton Rouge too, and not bad at Columbia and Auburn. Just to be in the middle of something like that is amazing. As for the noise: there are times where the noise has physically hurt. I’ve been to places that have been louder for a play or two, but never one where the game could be affected by the fans from start to finish. The crowds for LSU this year and Tennessee two years ago in the overtimes were amazing.
Q: 1. Would you compare and contrast the running styles(?), speed and quickness of the 3 RBs -Corbin, Kibodi, and Jackson.
A: Corbin is the speed back, Jackson is the real power back but highly athletic, and Corbin’s somewhere in between the two. But none of them really have a ton of “wiggle”, which is why I think Isaiah Spiller may have a shot at real playing time this fall.
Q: 2. Your outlook for the Orioles this season and who will be their MVP?
A: They’re going to be ungodly terrible and Trey Mancini.
Q: 3. Remind me of any player(s) rehabbing and that will miss Spring Practice. (BoxsterBoy72)
A: Demarvin Leal, Cole Blanton and Caleb Chapman are the three I know of for sure.
Q: 1. With the likelihood of a few OL decommits, could this also be because there are other OL prospects they want more?
A: yes, absolutely.
2. How many RBs do you see us taking in 2020?
A: One.
3. Has BK saved his job with this late run or is this like Sumlin in 2017, just coaching out the string?
A: Getting smoked at LSU the other night did not help his cause.
4. Over/under 40% of this class will be from outside TX by signing day? (AggieLuke04)
A: Under.
Q: We could finish the year 3-1 with an NIT bearth. Is that enough to save Kennedy’s job? Keep in mind, I think we come back next year as a really complete team. So if you keep him after this year, you probably keep him the year after that as well. (Boone8466)
A: they would need to win a game or two in the SEC Tournament to get into the postseason. With TJ Starks done for the year, that seems like a pretty tall task.
Q: Could you please explain the fascination with schools hiring multiple multiple analyst to there staff? Maybe this has always been the case it’s just more publicized now.
Correct me if I’m wrong Jimbo does not have any analyst on his staff correct? It seems the biggest schools that are in love with hiring analyst are Alabama and the douche bags up the road in Austin. Is this correct? What are your thoughts on this, is it a non-issue or is it something that our staff should consider? (Maroon1)
A: See above.
Q: Brown now at 330 lbs. Where does he play and how does that affect the projected 2 deep?
Is it possible we take 3 WRs in next years class and if so who’s most likely? (BJK01)
A: he’s going to play inside and out. I think that his role is still like I described a couple weeks ago, where he’s on the outside in a big set and inside when it’s a passing situation. 330 is pretty big.
I think it’s very likely they take three and I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s Demond Demas, Troy Omeire and Devin Price.
Q: Just curious why you don't think Caden Davis will be competing for field goal kicker? You made a statement something along the lines that the kicker position was a given or locked in? (3s2ghill)
A: A: because they don’t want to have a true freshman out there unless it’s absolutely necessary. They want to get some distance on the depth chart between Seth Small and Davis (who may be preparing to be the next punter anyway).
Q: Based on recruiting updates I don’t get the impression that Henson has come in and locked down our OL commits except for Bankhead. What’s your take on the state of affairs with our OL recruiting? I wonder if Henson is looking at different options other than what Turner recruited (aggiewoo)
A: considering they’ve already put out a few new offers, I’d say that’s a safe bet.
Q: Baseball question: what will this weekend tell us about our team? How will it help forecast as we enter into SEC play?
Football question: can you tell us again how many players we are supposed to take at each position in this next class? (DXB19)
A: teams can change during the course of a season, but it’s time to see if they can actually hit at all. The pitching, especially the weekend guys, is solid. The hitting has been pretty lousy so far.
It depends on Mowry and Josh Ellison. If they're part of the '20 class, then they're already at 9 commits with them taking 20. But I don't think all 7 of the commits will still be with the class on signing day.
Q: Does Jimbo like Hayes King? He is productive and more accurate than Hornsby as a JR. not saying he is the better college prospect but accuracy is something that shouldn’t be overlooked, especially when he has the size for D1 (don draper)
A: They're locked in on Hornsby right now.
Q: Way too early predictions. Who starts at center? Who is the back-up at QB? (RiffRaff81)
A: Ryan McCollum and James Foster.
Q: Should the Cowboys take Sternberger to fill the Whitten role? They seem like pretty similar players. And now Whitten can show him the ropes for a year. (Boo Yah)
A: Jace has a long way to go to be in Witten’s league as a blocker. And I think the Cowboys may have more pressing needs.
Q: 1) 2020 Recruit that TAMU needs the most?
A: Best linebacker they can get.
2) 2020 Recruit that with the projected depth chart could see the field immediately (that TAMU leads for)?
A: Demas.
3) Hearing anything about the new additions (2019) and how their weight training is going? How about any big gains or weight losses by the athletes that have been on campus through 2018? (Huslin' One)
A: Jimbo said Thursday that the body changes are different across the board.
Q: What's the status on Leal's knee surgery?
Will he still miss Spring Camp? (AginAf III)
A: He is out for the spring.
Q: How is Michael Clemons doing in his recovery? Any other injury updates from last season where players will be able to participate in Spring Practice? (Jessexy)
A: He's been full go since bowl practices, so there should be no holding him back in a couple of weeks. As for the rest, check above.