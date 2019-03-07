Here's the AY Mailbag for the second week of March, 2019:

Q: Kyler to Arizona seems to be a popular possibility on draft day. Would Kliff look to Sumlin or any of the Ags on his team for input, and would you expect that input to be good or bad? (TAMU-83) A: I doubt he would, and if he did it would be very negative. Q: Whats Anthony Hines progress looking like? Do the coaches want him to put on more weight? (ChampKindKHOU11) A: He’s supposedly progressing well, even though I wouldn’t be surprised if he was non-contact in the spring. As far as his weight, I think he’s fine. Q: What's the deal with Hornsby and the "confusion" about whether he was committed to us or not? (Slixey) A: He told some kids at the Clemson game he was going to and one individual decided to say that he had and it got around. Then he refused to say whether he had or not, so after a while we just decided silence means “no”. Q: How big a threat are Mack/Brewster with respect to Hornsby? (tsip despiser) A: right now, not much. But time can change things. Q: Does Jimbo have a backup to Hornsby in case things go south (h273) A: Yes, he has a couple of options. Q: What grade (A-F) do you give Woodward as an AD for all sport at A$M, and why? How can he do better? (Big Smoothie) A: I’m going to wait on grading him until after basketball season and we see what happens there. Q: What position on offense and defense do we need to recruit well to feel confident in our depth as a team in 2020? A: Linebacker, corner and offensive line.

Anthony Hines looks like he'll be fully ready for summer at the latest.

What's the deal with C. Richardson? He was a highly coveted 4 star back who was proven at UCF. It doesn't seem like he's getting much attention as a potential backup to Corbin; we're instead hearing a lot about V. Jackson. (oamj) A: That almost comes across as a shot at Jackson, who’s pretty athletic in his own right. Richardson needs to fight his way through the depth chart, which may not be an easy task. We’ll see what happens this spring. Q: Be honest: Will Johnny ever play in the NFL again? (BIMSAg02) A: It may be a couple of years, but yes. Q: Talk to us about position groups going into Spring ball... 1. Which position group has the most potential talent waiting in the wings? 2. Which group are you looking at to take the biggest step forward and be a strength in the Fall? 3. Which group do you feel that we will still not know much about after this Spring due to guys sitting out with injuries, or not on campus just yet, etc? (DXB19) A: 1. Wideout 2. Wideout 3. Corner and safety. Q: Give me 3 things needed for A&M to take the next step this year and win 10 games or more? (El Capullo) A: 1. Better play in the secondary 2. More turnovers forced 3. Continued maturation and improvement by the offensive line and QB. Q: After a 15 point loss to USC, I say Kennedy has to make the semi-final round of the SEC tournament to have a respectable chance of keeping his job. Is that too high or too low? (boone8466) A: That might do it. But it may take more than that to save him. Q: Will Brian Johnson ever see meaningful snaps on the field other than on special teams? (X-Ray Ag) A: That gets a definite maybe. He's got tremendous speed, but he’s undersized as a linebacker, not agile enough to be a nickel and facing a ton of talented competition at safety.

A&M's receivers could be on the cusp of a breakout season.