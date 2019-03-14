Q: Will our rushing ypg and total rushing yards exceed our 2018 totals? Does Corbin get 1000 yds rushing? Does our 2nd leading rusher get 500 yards (knowing Jimbo likes to run his starter a lot)?

A: As a team, A&M ran for 2,847 yards. Trayveon obviously had the bulk of that, with his 1,760. Can they beat that? I doubt it, for a number of reasons including the fact that I think they may throw the ball a little more. But if they do, it'll won't be because Corbin gets close to Trayveon's record-setting year; it'll be because of the guy who may be throwing more. Kellen Mond ran for a net 474 yards last year, but gained 732. The rest of the yardage was lost due to sacks. With better pass protection and hopefully quicker decisions from Mond, the lost yardage totals will hopefully decline. I also think he ran the ball better later in the year, so hopefully that'll carry over.Will Corbin get 1,000 yards? If he's healthy he should be able to do that. I like him a lot. Will the backup get 500? That I don't expect, but I DO think the reserves will get more playing time last year than they did last year with Trayveon.

Will blocking from the TE position improve over last season? Thinking Cupp was the biggest guy on the field in high school and might have difficulty with defenders who are substantially bigger/faster/stronger in college. (Pebbycree)

A: A: If they can keep tight end blocking about even, that'll be good. I think Glenn Beal will be solid, but it's hard to determine just how good Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer will be when called upon.

1) Anyone on our team have the chance for any of the pre-season All SEC teams (other than Mann)?

A: Well, they normally have three teams. So Mond, Quartney Davis and Justin Madubuike should be in the mix. I'll vote for Kendrick Rogers too. Last year, Jace Sternberger got one first team preseason All-SEC vote and the voter was called a moron. I was the moron. And I was right. Jayden Peevy may be a guy I look at for getting a vote, being the moron that I am.

2) Who are our captains next year?

A: TBD.

3) Will Madubuike always play inside or will they start shifting him outside every so often like they did with Keke? Also, is it safe to compare Madubuike to a poor man’s Aaron Donald? They both look much more slender than a typical DT but somehow throw much bigger OL around and have ridiculous motors.

A: I think he'll play the vast majority of the time inside. His speed makes him a mismatch.

4) Did Jimbo and his staff give out post season team awards (practice squad MVP, heart award, etc.)? (gigem85)

A: Well, you asked. Here's the full list according to the SID:

Heart Award: Donovan Wilson, Sr., DB, Shreveport, LA

Mr. Versatile Award: Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL, Richmond, TX

Captains: Erik McCoy, Jr., OL, Lufkin, TX; Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB, Houston, TX; Donovan Wilson, Sr., DB, Shreveport, LA





OFFENSE AWARDS

Most Improved Award: Kellen Mond, So., QB, San Antonio, TX

Leadership Award: Erik McCoy, Jr., C, Lufkin, TX; Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB, Houston, TX

Unselfish Leadership Award: Connor Lanfear, Sr., OL, Buda, TX

Top Newcomer Award: Jace Sternberger, Jr., TE, Kingfisher, OK

Attitude Award: Jhamon Ausbon, So., WR, Houston, TX

Skill Blocker Award: Jhamon Ausbon, So., WR, Houston, TX

Offensive MVP Award: Erik McCoy, Jr., OL., Lufkin, TX; Kellen Mond, So., QB, San Antonio, TX; Jace Sternberger, Jr., TE, Kingsfisher, OK; Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB, Houston, TX Defensive Scout Team Player Award: Kiante McCoy, Fr., LB, Sweetwater, TX

Most Improved Lineman: Keaton Sutherland, Sr., OL, Flower Mound, TX





DEFENSE AWARDS

Most Improved Award: Daylon Mack, Sr., DL, Gladewater, TX

Leadership Award: Donovan Wilson, Sr., DB, Shreveport, LA

Unselfish Leadership Award: Otaro Alaka, Sr., LB, Houston, TX

Top Newcomer Award: Bobby Brown, Fr., DL, Arlington, TX

Attitude Award: Landis Durham, Sr., DL, Plano, TX

Defensive Playmaker Award: Tyrel Dodson, Jr., LB, Franklin, TN

Defensive MVP Award: Justin Madubuike, So., DL, McKinney, TX

Offensive Scout Team Player Award: Justin Dworaczyk, Sr., OL, Houston, TX

Mr. Dependable Skill Award: DeShawn Capers-Smith, Sr., DB, New Orleans, LA

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Award: Riley Garner, Sr., LB, College Station, TX; Roshauud Paul, So., WR, Bremond, TX

Newcomer Award: Jashaun Corbin, Fr., RB, Rockledge, FL; Brian Johnson, Fr., LB, Manvel, TX; Seth Small, Fr., PLK, Katy, TX; Max Wright, Fr., DL, Katy, TX

Most Impactful Award: Cullen Gillaspia, Sr., FB, Katy, TX

Special Teams MVP Award: Braden Mann, Jr., P/KOS, Houston, TX

Mr. Dependable: Austin Frey, Sr., DS, Tomball, TX.

ACADEMICS

(Award based on attitude and commitment in the classroom, as well as attitude on the field)

Freshman: Luke Matthews, OL, Missouri City, TX

Sophomore: Dan Moore Jr., OL, Beaumont, TX

Junior: Erik McCoy, OL, Lufkin, TX

Senior: Keaton Sutherland, OL, Flower Mound, TX

Community Service Award: Riley Garner, Sr., LB, College Station, TX

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

Top Conditioned Athlete Award: Kellen Mond, So., QB, San Antonio, TX; Braden White, So., LB, Florence, AL; Trayveon Williams, Jr., RB, Houston, TX

Offensive Aggie Award: Jhamon Ausbon, So., WR, Houston, TX; Erik McCoy, Jr., OL, Lufkin, TX; Jace Sternberger, Jr., TE, Kingfisher, OK

Defensive Aggie Award: Otaro Alaka, Sr., LB, Houston, TX; Keldrick Carper, So., DB, Plain Dealing, LA; Kingsley Keke, Sr., DL, Richmond, TX

Specialist Aggie Award: Braden Mann, Jr., P/KOS, Houston, TX

Newcomer of the Year: Trevor Wood, Sr., TE, Scottsdale, AZ

Freshman Aggie Award: Jashaun Corbin, RB, Rockledge, FL; Seth Small, PLK, Katy, TX; Max Wright, DL, Katy, TX

1. SEC player on this year's schedule who you are keeping your eye on?

A: I'll give you three: Keayton Thompson at Mississippi State and Boobie Whitlow and Bo Nix at Auburn. So goes Thompson, so goes the Bulldogs; Whitlow needs to carry the Auburn offense and Nix may win that job. If A&M beats those two irritants, then the Aggies and LSU are in the mix for second (who knows, maybe Alabama stumbles) and likely a spot in the top 10.

2. Would you rather catch Bama or Clemson early before they get their legs under them, or later when you have developed more confidence? Tua was not the same in Nov as he was in Sept.

A: I don't care, they're dangerous regardless.

3. Better blocker: Beal, Cupp, or Wydermyer?

A: Beal

4. Better receiver: Beal, Cupp, or Wydermyer?

A: Cupp

5. Who will be the #1 WR this year?

A: Quartney Davis.

Q: Do you think our DLine could be better in 2019 than it was in 2018?

I know we lost Mack and Keke, but I think Madu being back and Clemons being healthy along with Peevy, Diallo, Wright and Martin, this DLine could be better. (El Capullo)

A: I do, simply because of the amount of players they have that they can use. Bobby Brown, Max Wright, Demarvin Leal and Derick Hunter could all play inside and out; Madubuike is a badass and I stick with what I said two years ago, Jayden Peevy will be a first round draft pick. If Mo Diallo comes on, then they're really deep and dangerous in the middle with all those options. Micheal Clemons can play the big end or the fast end; Tyree Johnson came on as a real pass rusher late in 2018 and Jeremiah Martin has a tremendous upside. I know that there's a lot of pessimism with the loss of Kingsley Keke, Daylon Mack and Landis Durham, but just because you don't know some of these names doesn't mean they don't have game.