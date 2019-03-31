AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AY mailbag...
Q: Most productive walk on player you can remember? Labhart is one that comes to mind for me (Pharm11)
A: This was my choice for a good while, but as I sat down I remembered someone: Rich Coady. He went from a walk-on to first team All-Big 12 and a 3rd round draft pick. So in terms of my memory, he’s it. Slam dunk.
Q: How in the hell did HAMD get a transfer waiver based on the fact he didn’t want to compete? (wrckncrw)
A: Because Ohio State essentially acted like he didn’t exist and ignored the NCAA’s information requests.
Q: 1. Aggies who will make preseason SEC teams?
A: Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond and Quartney Davis.
2. Aggies who SHOULD make preseason SEC teams but won’t?
A: I can’t think of any.
3. Which recruits have guaranteed spots even if someone else from their position commits?
A: I don’t if any do.
4. How many 2020 OTs do you see signing in this class?
A: Four, at least.
5. Is the greater emphasis on OOS guys a reflection on how poor the in-state class is except at a few positions, the fact that OOS guys are more receptive, or OOS guys are a better scheme fit? (Aggieluke04)
A: In-state is fantastic at wideout and in the secondary. I don’t think there’s anywhere in America better. It’s really good at running back. After that, it’s kind of blah. So if you want to fill need as best you can, you’re probably going to need to get the best players possible in-state and get hot out of state too.
Q: Who are the top 6-7 players(in order) that either graduated or left early that we will miss the most next season? Who will fill in those spots and to what kind of success do you think the new players will have? (big smoothie)
Erik McCoy (Ryan McCollum) Otaro Alaka (Anthony Hines) Trayveon Williams (Jashaun Corbin) Tyrel Dodson (Buddy Johnson) Jace Sternberger (Baylor Cupp, and it would have been incredible to see them together) Daylon Mack (Jayden Peevy) Kingsley Keke (Micheal Clemons and others)
Q: Is A&M going to take 2 RBs this cycle?
If so, who are the realistic RBs we have a chance at? (el Capullo)
A: Probably not, and they have about six different directions in which they could go. And yes, Zach Evans is one of them.
Q: At the rate the NCAA is granting transfer waivers for just about any reason (apparently Bru MCCoy is next) what’s to keep schools from tampering with players on other school’s rosters? Not beyond the realm of possibility that didn’t happen after MCCoy enrolled at USC. (agcatter123)
A: Increasingly little, unless a school has the goods on another to the point where they can get the FBI involved. The NCAA is essentially useless. At this point.
Q: Which high potential player will return from injury and make the most impact this year - Clemons (DE), Chatman (DB) or Hansford (LB)? And why? ~ Thanks! (DXB19)
A: Right now, I think you have to say Clemons. He’s out there with the 1s, while Chattman is fighting Roney Elam for the top jobs and Hansford is just trying to get used to the position again.
Q: Who is the surprise player who's been on the team and we haven't seen play yet who will be a big contributor next year? (champkindkhou11)
A: Max Wright.
Q: how much wool could chuck woolery chuck if chuck woolery could chuck wool? (chandler bhang)
A: Enough that he would be able to have a show a few days later about how much wool the had chucked, then give away gift certificates.
Q: 1) What are the stipulations for a basketball recruit getting granted a released from his LOI because of a coaching change? I saw Chris Harris is leaving because of Kennedy getting fired and was wondering what limits he would have for going to another school had we fired Kennedy after letters were signed.
A: If it’s an unconditional release, A&M has no say over what he does. Asking for a release due to a coaching change is common in basketball, but A&M hasn’t said if they’re putting any limits on it.
2) What made Mo Diallo so good in JUCO that isn't translating over to D1? He played at the same school as Elijah Blades and was in the JUCO Top 100 but couldn't get on the field last year.
A: He wasn’t that good in JUCO; it was his physical abilities that got people interested. Blades has already put up big JUCO numbers.
3) I saw you tweet about Terry Price's video of the annual DLine cookout (which looked awesome). Something interesting I noticed about the video: Robert Orebo is in the background. Is it safe to say he made the switch to DE?
A: For now, at least. No shock there; they need a pass rusher and that was his role in high school, basically.
Q: Clemson game 2018 vs 2019. Which position group must make the most improvement from the 2018 game to get us the win in 2019? I think Clemson is beatable early in the season if the ____ plays better than they did last year. (pebbycree)
A: Secondary
Q: Do you think the Ags could have a top 10 defense this year? Our strengths and weaknesses on D. (staubach1972)
A: No.
Strengths: Depth, especially up front. Solid run-stoppers. More talent in the secondary.
Weaknesses: Lack of experience.
Q: Two questions. Which of the four offensive line recruits that Turner got for 2020 will stay committed and which ones will not? How important is Damien George to the recruitment of Zach Evans? (jerryh670)
A: 1) Josh Bankhead will stick. The others are questionable.
2) He’s not.
Q: In your opinion, what's the possibility college football will someday go full commercial with paid players, playoffs, trades, drafts, and the like? (FoxCo73)
A: Nil.
Q: Since you began covering recruiting in _____, top 5 surprises from what you expected when signed to actual performance on the field? (TAMU-83)
A: 1) Justin Manning
2) Josh Reynolds
3) Mike Evans
4) Kyle Allen
5) Johnny Manziel
hey, you didn’t say they had to be good surprises.
Q: LSU offered and as could be expected Burns is now gone. So who are some of the names at safety the staff will be targeting in state and out? (agcatter123)
A: For one thing, I don’t think Burns was going to be a safety. I think he was recruited as a corner. But to the rest of the question, I’d watch Xavion Alford, Kourt Williams and Nekhi Meredith at safety for now.
Q: What do you see as the biggest defensive vulnerability heading into the spring the coaches will need to address? (Champkindkhou11)
A: depth, as in get the guys who haven't played much prepared to play, both mentally and physically. I think they send a lot of guys out there and they'll produce, but the need to start getting that approach now.
Q: Read an article this am about the "The Buzz in the Sweet 16" which obviously was about Buzz the BB coach who has been suggested as the possible target of our AD. He has obviously turned that program around and has a chance to make a run towards the final 4. How does that affect the AD's effort to 'court' him if in fact he is a/the target? (DentonAg80)
A: there are a ton of different ways you can do it. Call the agent, have an intermediary make contact, you name it. Buzz is his own agent, so in this case Woodward probably did something unthinkable: picked up the phone and called the man.
Q: Where do you think we stand with Troy Omeire? I haven’t read about him visiting in the spring and I also read that his decision is getting close. Makes me wonder if we don’t have momentum with him. (Aggiewoo)
A: I think they’re in good shape with him. He’s already visited.
Q: 1. What were some of the more impressive outcomes of A&M’s pro day? Didn’t see many stats reported, but may have missed them. Any (non-combine) players improve their stock?
A: Slam dunk, it was Cullen Gillaspia’s showing, including running a 4.53 40, that stole the show. Now he may actually get drafted.
2. How did Leal injure his leg? Was it during the Army All-Star game, personal off season workout, or once on campus after early enrollment? Sounds somewhat minor with medium length rehab...hoping so with full recovery. (Brian_dallas)
A: Leal tore his meniscus in an early workout right after he got to campus. Not a big deal.
1. Why is it called a “home and home series” and not home and away?
2. If tires lose tread, where does it go?
3. Who is your pick for breakout player on O & D, and ST as a bonus?
4. Why do we drive on the parkway and park on the driveway? (6.William.Bs)
A: 1. Because home and away takes the perspective of one of the teams.
2. To the tire gods.
3. Tank Jenkins, Max Wright and Brian Johnson.
4. Because English is hard.
Q: What did you do for your birthday? Whammy (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: I went out to dinner. But we went to Vegas the week before to celebrate that and our anniversary.
Q: With all of the talk last year about Dan Moore being so porous because he was playing out of position as a Left Tackle why has he not been moved to a more fitting position like Guard yet? Why would Carson Green not shift over there? Is K. Green going to come in and play LT from Day 1? Will we see a lot more O-Line shifts to come this Spring and Summer with the new coach? Thoughts? (DXB19)
A: because they still don’t think they have a better option. And to listen to Jimbo, he’s really happy with Moore and Green. I think they may have their grouping with the exception of left guard, but I really hope Kenyon Green is so good he upsets the applecart in the summer.
Q: So most of Kennedy’s guys have decommitted, that’s fine with me, I’m assuming the same will happen at Va Tech should Buzz leave. Does he have any recruits you’d like to see follow Buzz down here? (h273)
A: I honestly haven't looked yet.