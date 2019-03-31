Q: Most productive walk on player you can remember? Labhart is one that comes to mind for me (Pharm11)

A: This was my choice for a good while, but as I sat down I remembered someone: Rich Coady. He went from a walk-on to first team All-Big 12 and a 3rd round draft pick. So in terms of my memory, he’s it. Slam dunk.





Q: How in the hell did HAMD get a transfer waiver based on the fact he didn’t want to compete? (wrckncrw)

A: Because Ohio State essentially acted like he didn’t exist and ignored the NCAA’s information requests.





Q: 1. Aggies who will make preseason SEC teams?

A: Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond and Quartney Davis.

2. Aggies who SHOULD make preseason SEC teams but won’t?

A: I can’t think of any.

3. Which recruits have guaranteed spots even if someone else from their position commits?

A: I don’t if any do.

4. How many 2020 OTs do you see signing in this class?

A: Four, at least.

5. Is the greater emphasis on OOS guys a reflection on how poor the in-state class is except at a few positions, the fact that OOS guys are more receptive, or OOS guys are a better scheme fit? (Aggieluke04)

A: In-state is fantastic at wideout and in the secondary. I don’t think there’s anywhere in America better. It’s really good at running back. After that, it’s kind of blah. So if you want to fill need as best you can, you’re probably going to need to get the best players possible in-state and get hot out of state too.





Q: Who are the top 6-7 players(in order) that either graduated or left early that we will miss the most next season? Who will fill in those spots and to what kind of success do you think the new players will have? (big smoothie)

Erik McCoy (Ryan McCollum) Otaro Alaka (Anthony Hines) Trayveon Williams (Jashaun Corbin) Tyrel Dodson (Buddy Johnson) Jace Sternberger (Baylor Cupp, and it would have been incredible to see them together) Daylon Mack (Jayden Peevy) Kingsley Keke (Micheal Clemons and others)





Q: Is A&M going to take 2 RBs this cycle?

If so, who are the realistic RBs we have a chance at? (el Capullo)





A: Probably not, and they have about six different directions in which they could go. And yes, Zach Evans is one of them.

Q: At the rate the NCAA is granting transfer waivers for just about any reason (apparently Bru MCCoy is next) what’s to keep schools from tampering with players on other school’s rosters? Not beyond the realm of possibility that didn’t happen after MCCoy enrolled at USC. (agcatter123)

A: Increasingly little, unless a school has the goods on another to the point where they can get the FBI involved. The NCAA is essentially useless. At this point.





Q: Which high potential player will return from injury and make the most impact this year - Clemons (DE), Chatman (DB) or Hansford (LB)? And why? ~ Thanks! (DXB19)

A: Right now, I think you have to say Clemons. He’s out there with the 1s, while Chattman is fighting Roney Elam for the top jobs and Hansford is just trying to get used to the position again.





Q: Who is the surprise player who's been on the team and we haven't seen play yet who will be a big contributor next year? (champkindkhou11)

A: Max Wright.





Q: how much wool could chuck woolery chuck if chuck woolery could chuck wool? (chandler bhang)

A: Enough that he would be able to have a show a few days later about how much wool the had chucked, then give away gift certificates.





Q: 1) What are the stipulations for a basketball recruit getting granted a released from his LOI because of a coaching change? I saw Chris Harris is leaving because of Kennedy getting fired and was wondering what limits he would have for going to another school had we fired Kennedy after letters were signed.

A: If it’s an unconditional release, A&M has no say over what he does. Asking for a release due to a coaching change is common in basketball, but A&M hasn’t said if they’re putting any limits on it.





2) What made Mo Diallo so good in JUCO that isn't translating over to D1? He played at the same school as Elijah Blades and was in the JUCO Top 100 but couldn't get on the field last year.

A: He wasn’t that good in JUCO; it was his physical abilities that got people interested. Blades has already put up big JUCO numbers.





3) I saw you tweet about Terry Price's video of the annual DLine cookout (which looked awesome). Something interesting I noticed about the video: Robert Orebo is in the background. Is it safe to say he made the switch to DE?

A: For now, at least. No shock there; they need a pass rusher and that was his role in high school, basically.





Q: Clemson game 2018 vs 2019. Which position group must make the most improvement from the 2018 game to get us the win in 2019? I think Clemson is beatable early in the season if the ____ plays better than they did last year. (pebbycree)

A: Secondary





Q: Do you think the Ags could have a top 10 defense this year? Our strengths and weaknesses on D. (staubach1972)

A: No.

Strengths: Depth, especially up front. Solid run-stoppers. More talent in the secondary.

Weaknesses: Lack of experience.





Q: Two questions. Which of the four offensive line recruits that Turner got for 2020 will stay committed and which ones will not? How important is Damien George to the recruitment of Zach Evans? (jerryh670)

A: 1) Josh Bankhead will stick. The others are questionable.

2) He’s not.





Q: In your opinion, what's the possibility college football will someday go full commercial with paid players, playoffs, trades, drafts, and the like? (FoxCo73)

A: Nil.





Q: Since you began covering recruiting in _____, top 5 surprises from what you expected when signed to actual performance on the field? (TAMU-83)

A: 1) Justin Manning

2) Josh Reynolds

3) Mike Evans

4) Kyle Allen

5) Johnny Manziel

hey, you didn’t say they had to be good surprises.

Q: LSU offered and as could be expected Burns is now gone. So who are some of the names at safety the staff will be targeting in state and out? (agcatter123)

A: For one thing, I don’t think Burns was going to be a safety. I think he was recruited as a corner. But to the rest of the question, I’d watch Xavion Alford, Kourt Williams and Nekhi Meredith at safety for now.

Q: What do you see as the biggest defensive vulnerability heading into the spring the coaches will need to address? (Champkindkhou11)

A: depth, as in get the guys who haven't played much prepared to play, both mentally and physically. I think they send a lot of guys out there and they'll produce, but the need to start getting that approach now.