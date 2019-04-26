A: Let’s see here: I think Erik McCoy, Jace Sternberger, Trayveon Williams, Daylon Mack, Kingsley Keke and Tyrel Dodson get drafted. Landis Durham, Donovan Wilson, Cullen Gillaspia and Otaro Alaka all have a shot. I’ve seen some even consider it possible that Keaton Sutherland gets picked. So my O/U is 6, and Wilson or Gillaspia are the guys I think could be the ones to put them over.

Q: What's your over/under on number of Aggies drafted this year? Who is your "borderline" guy that would put us over if drafted? (AggieRider )

A: Problem -- he never played baseball at A&M. So it would be Jordan Chambless.

4. Except for Midget Murray, who is the last football player at A&M to also play baseball? (Aggieluke04)

A: As many as you can feasibly take. Four would be nice.

Q: 1. How many LBs do we take in this class?

A: I don’t think Jimbo needs to say anything. He’s got to figure it out himself. He was amazing in pressure situations against Clemson and LSU, and he’s just got to figure out what he does then that he doesn’t do before. It’s just a guess, but he may want to look at not thinking so much and just trusting his instincts.

Q: Mond always seems to start the game tight, maybe trying to be too perfect. He plays his best once the chips are down and it’s put up or shut up. What does he need to do or Jimbo need to say for him to start the game in rhythm? A hot start might have made the difference in a couple of games last year. (TAMU-83)

A: I’m going to include Josh Ellison and Braedon Mowry in this, just to be clear. So let’s go with 3 other DEs and at least one other DT.

A: I think they want him as a defensive end. Now, he can stand up and rush like Tyree Johnson did last year, but I think they want him as the speed DE.

Q: It's probably been discussed here but if so I missed it. Is Fadil Diggs a DE all the way or can he play LB? (biromeag)

Q: Post Spring game assessment: Any performances that got your attention in terms of being good/bad enough to move guys up or down the depth chart? Apologies if this has already been discussed. (Pebbycree)

A: The only one that I thought really has a shot to move someone up the charts was Zach Calzada, because the other backup prospects were so unimpressive. Other guys probably forced, at least, a reconsideration.

Deneric Prince and Jacob Kibodi may have pushed themselves back into the equation. Aaron Hansford definitely did -- not as a starter, but a backup deserving of snaps. Moses Reynolds and Devin Morris probably got themselves back into getting a look in the summer.

On the negative side, Connor Blumrick. No question. Derrick Tucker whittled away some goodwill with his performance -- he’s really going to have to have a good summer to start.





Q: Given our depth and the quality of the 2019 class...and the schedule for 2020, we’re all expecting that to be our year. As such, we know that the 2020 class will have little bearing on the outcome of the year. So who are the 1-2 kids that if we can land, they can make a real impact and why?

A: They may already have them -- Demond Demas and Jaylon Jones. A real stud running back would certainly help too, and any good linebacker would be much appreciated.

Your assessment of recruiting progress for this year. We know it’s going to be a much different year than last, but where are we compared to where you thought we’d be, and why? Any change of strategy you see playing out over the summer? (elicrow)

A: the big difference, for me, is how much they’re going out of state. After all the talk about Texas first, they’re heavily recruiting guys in places like California, St. Louis and New Jersey. This is supposed to be a good class in-state, but they don’t seem overly enthralled. They may get their wideouts in-state and maybe their defensive ends, but otherwise there’s going to be at least some sprinkling of out-of-state players. And it may well stay quiet until June or July as they really attack their top prospects in what still looks like a small class -- and one that’s smaller if you count Ellison and Mowry.

Q: Did Brian Johnson play in the spring game? (jerryh670)

A: I do not recall seeing him.

Q: Fastest guys on the team next season? (TAMU-83)

A: First thing I do is look at the gunners on punt coverage. That means Brian Johnson and Devin Morris are up there. Quartney Davis has to be up there. Elijah Blades is supposed to be extremely fast. Jashaun Corbin can run.

Q: second time calling thanks for answering..first are you paper or plastic?

A: Plastic.

Leading receiver in 2019-2020?

A: Loaded question, considering not everyone’s on campus. But Baylor Cupp.

Biggest potential flip if you were a betting man..thanks and I hang up and listen off air… (An86Ag)

A: Another loaded question. To A&M? From A&M?

Q: How do you see us at running back this year? Is this a concern? (Staubach1972)

A: Corbin starts and we go from there. I’m perfectly fine with him being the guy. If Vernon Jackson comes back, then I’m good all the way around. Otherwise, I hope someone steps up (and that could be Isaiah Spiller). I’m not really concerned, though.

Q: 2 things about the draft surprised me, the first being Garrett Bradbury at 18 to the Vikings, do you have any idea why he was preferred over McCoy? And the Texans pick, Tytus Howard, I get that he's big but so is Greg Little and Little played against far better competition. Why pick a small school guy over a big school guy when their measurables appear similar? (h273)

A: 1) Bradbury is apparently a little quicker than McCoy. He was the Rimington Award winner and a first team All-American. And frankly, I thought Justin Madubuike beat him like a drum in the Gator Bowl.

2) Put simply, Howard is a better player than Little. He’s bigger, stronger, faster and performed better at the combine. Little was overrated and now he’s paying for it.

Q: I hope a basketball question is permissible. If it's true that payments were made to Robert Williams, would it matter that most everyone involved, especially Abdul-Rahim, has left the program? If it can be proven that he was the only one involved, may that possibly lessen any penalties that may be handed out? (Dustytx)

A: Right now, I don’t know if any penalties will be handed out, period. And having Abdur-Rahim gone certainly makes a difference. Having Billy Kennedy gone makes a difference. Now you’re penalizing a program that has absolutely no ties to the assistant, the head coach or the player.

Q: Any chance we get a visit from DJ Uiagalelei? (AgsRule97!)

A: That’s a good question and I’m not sure. But they seem to think they’ve got a shot with him.



