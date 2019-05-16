Q: Latest on AD search?

not much right now. Seems to be in a holding pattern.

Doesn't seem like recruiting is super hot right now. What gives?

It’s much better than you think.

Buzz's class done? (AG_2000)

I doubt it.

Q: Do you think any of the ex-BillyBall basketball players that entered the portal or decommitted will (1) be asked to come back or (2) actually come back? And does Flagg have even a chance of getting drafted? I’m not seeing it. (h273)

A: A: no and no. They’re all going somewhere else.

I really doubt he gets drafted but the idea may be to go through the process, see where he stands and then decide whether to come back or stay in. The advice right now has to be for him to come back.

Q: 1) What is Jimbo looking for (philosophy) in a RB (he has offered all different heights and weights of RB's)?

A: he’s looking for someone who he believes can be an every down back in a pro-style system. He’s done it with every size of back in the past.

2) How would you rank these RB's (like in order of priority for TAMU's offensive system)?We have offered:

Zach Evans - 5 star - #1 RB

Kendall Milton - 5 star - #2 RB (looks favored to OU)

MarShawn Lloyd - 5 star - #4

RBJase McClellan - 4 star - #5 RB (committed - OU)

Bijan Robinson - 4 star - #7 RB

EJ Smith - 4 star - #8 RB

Daniyel Agata - 4 star - #9 RB

Sam Adams - 4 star - #11 RB (looks favored to Washington)

Lamy Constant - 4 star #14 RB

Seth McGowan - 4 star #16 RB (huslin' one)

It’s probably in this order, among the guys you mentioned: Evans, McGowan, Smith, Adams.

Q: With spring training in the rear view mirror, you have noted DB's Devin Morris & Moses Reynolds had good spring performances. Are they in the top 2 tiers of the Depth Chart? Sounds like Morris should be on kick coverage.

I would doubt it, but Morris should be a gunner on coverage teams.

Were DE's Camron Horry and Ondario Robinson active in spring practice?

Yes.

​What is the status of DE's Camron Horry and Ondario Robinson? (raraeo)

On the team, buried on the depth chart.

Q: Will Saban’s inability to keep staff continuity (7 coaches changed each of the last 2 seasons) translate into lower ranked recruiting classes for Bama as well as the rest of the SEC (A&M, Auburn, LSU) routinely beating the Crimson Tide? (Boxsterboy72)

A: is Saban still the coach? Yes? Then no.

Q: 1. How many commits will we have by the end of May?

More than they have now.

2. How many before the first game?

More than that. Bluntly, these are impossible questions to answer.

3. Do we need a QB and RB in this class?

You're kidding, right? Absolutely yes, they do.

4. Will we look at JUCO players other than the Blinn DB? (AggieLuke04)

A: Maybe one or two, but that's it.

Q: Will Cashius McNeily qualify as part of the Class of 2019? (oldarmy72)

A: He signed Monday.

Q: Would you attribute any of our slow recruiting pace to losing Tim Brewster? (map87)

What’s up with recruiting? How come we’re so far behind LSU we can never catch up? Brewster? (Strobafett)

A: ok, let’s establish something: Tim Brewster is an excellent recruiter. But he didn’t recruit everyone all the time. This idea that he made the 2019 class is, for lack of a better term, ridiculous. Terry Price, Maurice Linguist and Dameyune Craig deserve a lot more credit than anyone has given them. And like I said, recruiting isn’t a disaster like some of you are making it out to be. They’re in on a lot of guys around the nation and lead for several of them.

Q: Are you concerned about the lack of Seniors on the roster? Why or Why not?

I am, but largely because they have so many juniors on the roster that have had to fill that void. That means attrition after 2020 will be terrible.

List two reasons why the offense will be better than last year. (brAG)

More experienced QB, improved wideouts.

Q: What are the issues with our BOR in regards to consistency and retaining quality AD's? (Big Smoothie)

A: ADs, plural? They’ve had one.

Q: Will Rivals ever shift to more actual game film and offer lists to rank prospects? (ag98)

A: no idea. I don’t ask and they don’t tell me.

Q: How do the two holdovers from the last recruiting year count toward the rankings? Just curious.

I don’t think they do.

Was interested in your list of scholly juniors. Definitely some guys on that list that step up or move on, but there’s plenty of talent too. I’m with you...I can’t figure out how we open up that many spots. So here’s my question: in the Summy years, there always seemed to be positions with glaring holes and others with way too many players. Fisher recruited a very balanced class last cycle. Can you speculate on position groups that need to see above average attrition to build a more balanced roster for the future? Where do we look to find those extra spots? (elicrow)

A: I think you can cut into it by looking at guys who have been here two years or more and haven’t made it on the field. For me, that would mean looking at both lines, wideout and corner. I’m not going to name names, but look at the roster. You’ll probably lock onto some names pretty quickly.



















