Q: Do you see A&M winning the SEC in the next 5 years? If so, what are the steps that it's going to take for that to happen? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think there’s a very real chance of that happening, and that’s not just rah-rah stuff for the fanbase. I was very impressed with the level of improvement last year with the same personnel, and it wasn’t due to gimmicks or one generational kind of player. It was just the buy-in to what the new staff was selling and the fact that they got the players to believe in themselves. Talent should increase over the next several years, so if you get the same level of buy-in and effort, then it can certainly happen. A&M needs to improve its depth, to be able to go two or three deep across the board with capable players. That’s the big step that it needs to take. Once that occurs, then they can win big.

Q: If R.C. Slocum is not the permanent choice for our next AD, why aren't we hearing about any new activity in a search? (AginAfIII)

A: Because they’re taking their time with it and they don’t want things being be made public. There’s no reason at all, besides paranoia, to think R.C. is going to be the permanent AD.

Q: Which RB you think we sign? Adams from Northwest? (Strobafett)

A: No, I think Seth McGowan is much more likely at this point. And I don’t think A&M is out of it for Zach Evans by any stretch either.





Q: Chances on

Troy Omeire

Zack Evans

Haynes King (Aggiebuilder)

A: Very good, good, very good.





Q: Will Baylor Cupp have a bigger year than Sternberger just did? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Sternberger just had a fantastic season, with an average of better than 17 yards a catch, 800 yards receiving and 10 TDs. I think Cupp will have a very good year, but not to that level.

Q: Since it’s starting to look like we are going to whiff on the three most highly recruited RBs in the state (who would have predicted that?) is it possible that Jimbo just doesn’t take a RB at all in this class? I guess what I’m asking is if it’s possible Jimbo just decides since scholarships are tight maybe we don’t take RB this year just to take a RB. Maybe regroup next year and try and get a real difference maker at that position? (agcatter123)

A: I don’t agree with your assessment. They’ll have a running back in this class.





Q: Why does everyone assume we are not getting Evans? Who did Jimbo miss on last year that was a high target. (Aggiecadet03)

A: The assumption is that since he’s the #1 running back in the nation, the #2 player overall and goes to Northshore, he’s not coming to A&M. He also has a very involved brother who has shown a dislike for A&M fans more than once. That’s the pessimist’s view, at least. I’d advise more of a wait and see approach on that, because his personal relationship with the A&M coaching staff is a lot better than most people realize.





Q: Why do we struggle so much to score runs and when was the last time that we were an above average hitting team?

A: They don’t score runs because they haven’t recruited and developed quality hitters. As a result, they don’t have a complete team.

Any news on Blackshear or other additions to the team?

No.

What are the key positions that need immediate improvement if we are to make a run in 2020, assuming Mond is still around. (Riffraff81)

Depth. The area of greatest need to me remains linebacker.





Q: 1) What do you believe the chances are that our new AD would fire RC and hire a great baseball coach this year?

A: Zero.

2) I can't remember: are we still in it to pull Baskeball player, Blacksheer, to the Aggies?

A: That depends on whether he wants to stay in the NBA draft.

3) I know it's a huge stretch with several unknowns, however what ballpark range do you think our Defense will rank after the end of this season (I believe it was 35th last year and 76th the year before)? (Huslin’ one)

A: A&M loses a lot of experience. But they may be more talented and have more team speed. So I could see them at about the same level.





Q: If King commits to A&M, what kind of recruiting impact would that give A&M?

Also, who would he target (WR, RB, OL) to come join him in Aggieland? (El Capullo)

A: That’s an interesting question. He’s from Longview, and that has not been a real big hub of talent in recent years. Getting him would get A&M their top target at the position and make Jimbo Fisher happy, but I have no idea what it would do for other recruits. Then again, nobody knew who Zach Calzada was when he committed and he became a big part of the 2019 recruiting class.





Q: Why do you think it is taking so long to land an AD? You would think the potential salary alone would have folks lined up. (h273)

A: I think folks should wait until the athletic season (baseball and softball) ends and give them a couple weeks after that before freaking out. There’s no rush to make a move at this point.



