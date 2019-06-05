A: they still have a bunch. Seth McGowan May be the best option and he’s visiting this weekend. Sam Adams and EJ Smith are still out there too.

A: I think you have to say Clemson. They’re the defending champ and have the nation’s top player. As for matchups...it’s still a bit early for that.

Q: Of the 3 Road Games this fall for our Aggie FB team (Clemson, UGA, and LSU) which do you see as being the toughest game and which the least tough... and how may our Ags match up with these three? ( assuming no major injuries ) (BoxsterBoy72)

A: so far as I can tell, he hasn’t. There’s been rumors, but no hires yet.

Q: Has Buzz hired any assistants and somehow I missed that? If not, is it odd that he hasn't hired any assistants yet? (Klloyd11)

Look, you’re not going to get everyone. It comes down to relationships and fits. As good as A&M was running the ball last year, the five schools Evans is still looking at have been producing backs for a decade or more. The only one who may not fit that bill is Clemson, but they’ve gotten a lot better in that category the past few years.

A: It varies from person to person, but in this case I would say no. He also eliminated Texas, and you don’t hear people asking if Austin is an issue.

Q: Any inside info on the Zach Evans saga? I know winning cures all, but isn’t that a case of “putting the egg before the chicken”? Could college station be part of the “issue” for some recruits? Besides winning, how does Fisher win these top 10 national recruits? (Big Smoothie)

A: A: here’s the thing: A&M has a ton of talent and potential. Right now, besides Justin Madubuike, they don’t have a lot of proven production. I expect them to be very good, but it’s still a bit of guesswork based of off what I’ve seen in practice, heard from others and what little they’ve done in games.

Q: Your DT and DE review really got me excited. What does it say when Robinson can’t even sniff a third string role at either position? When was the last time we had this kind of depth along the DL? Where would you rank the two deep nationally? Hard to believe there are five teams out there that we’d trade with! (elicrow)

A: After the last couple of days, I don’t think anything’s wrong, and you probably don’t either.

LSU has surprised with national recruiting success and okie is in it for a lot of recruits we are after. I expected Jimbo to be lighting it up (yes, Demas, Diggs and Jones are great) but have been a bit surprised so far that we haven’t pulled more top end recruits. Your insights on this cycle to date? (haas89)

A: they’re going after the best players they think they can get. And their version of best player may not necessarily meet with the versions of recruiting sites.

Q: Saw Joel Williams committed to FL two weeks ago. There have been a few surprises at some positions (S, CB, OL, DE and it sure seems like we are doing a redirect in recruiting priorities. What’s going on?

Q: Has Jimbo offered any punters for the 2020 class? (biromeag)

A: no.

Q: May be kind of vague but are there any minor/major changes to scheme, personnel, training that Jimbo will make from last year to next year? In terms of like "huh, we should run this or do this differently next time." Or is it mostly the same for the most part? (chuckg_07)

A: it’ll be mostly the same, but I did notice a few new plays in the passing game in the spring game. That didn’t surprise me, because they’ll add more in the second year as Mond will be more comfortable.

Q: what is the deadline for transfer portal members to announce what they are going to do? obviously i'm wondering in reference to blackshear. (js1105)

A: I’m not sure there is one, but if they want to be eligible for the next season, they need to be on campus for the first day of school.

Q: Will Kenyon Green be a day one starter? (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: Maybe. They have depth, but it really seems like he's got a shot just the same. It'll be one of the big storylines of training camp.

Q: This whole Bru McCoy thing has got me feeling trepidation about my actions with this, as my buddy says, "do dirty, dirty come back". What's your stance on cosmic karma? (AggieRider)

A: as a former baseball player, I’m very superstitious. But as far as karma goes, I just feel that if you do wrong you increase the chances of someone doing wrong to you.

Q: Does Jimbo and staff have like a recruit draftboard they use?

If they have something like this, how often to they sit down as a staff and walk through each kid? (tsip despiser)

A: they absolutely do. Everyone does. But I don’t know how often they review and adjust it.

Q: Talk RB recruiting...

We had the leading rusher in the SEC last year who also got drafted to the NFL. We’ve got most of our great run blocking OL coming back with some big time/ highly rated underclassmen in the fold. We possibly just lost a big contributor at RB to injury (V. Jackson). We’ve got mostly unproven RBs left in the stable, minus Corbin. All the other pieces in our Offense look to be in place - good to great QB, good to great WRs, big time TE prospects. And yet...we are struggling with recruiting and landing a stud RB. We are in most guys Top5-10 but don’t seem to be the favorites for anyone. What’s the issue here? - Thanks! (DXB19)

A: I take a less pessimistic view. Just because they don’t have a running back yet doesn’t mean they are “struggling with recruiting.” You know how many running backs they had committed at this time last year? Zilch. Jimbo picked up three backs and a transfer between early signing and national signing day in 2018. Sometimes the need for immediate gratification in all things leads us to think things are going wrong when they’re not.

Q: Ags obviously have a chore ahead stopping the Clemson offense, but how does this year’s Clemson D stack up against Mond and our O? (TAMU-83)

A: I'm not sure yet. I don’t think they’ll be as good up front, but may be better in the secondary.

Q: What are the top priorities that you believe our new AD needs to address within the next year? (Bigty)

A: look at possible improvements to Reed Arena and do a thorough evaluation of all coaches not in football, men’s basketball, golf and track.

Q: Do you think Blackshear follows Buzz to A&M for his last year? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: I don’t know. They’re looking at him, but also other options. He, in turn, is also looking at other options.

Q: Is it likely, possible or unlikely that Clemons and Chatman will receive medical redshirts. If yes to any of these scenarios, why? (Aggiewoo)

A: I think it’s unlikely because A&M needs those scholarships.

Q: Where do football players live nowadays? In my day it was Henderson Hall. Pretty sure that"s changed. (AgNok)

A: Callaway Villas now.

Q: If you were Mike Elko preparing for Clemson what would your plan be for their QB? FWIW mine would be to have Brown sit on his leg. (h273)

A: That's not a bad idea. Here's mine: first, show them nothing week one. Be tofu vanilla. Then come up with as many blitz schemes as humanly possible to confuse him and hopefully force some mistakes.

Q: Can any coach win the SEC without top 5 to minimum top 10 classes every year? Not just win a few big games, but win the whole thing. Once in a Johnny generational players don’t count. I guess what I’m asking is, given the level of talent and coaching across the league, can a coach just outwork and outcoach the others without top 5 talent. (TAMU-83)

A: yes. Look at Auburn a few years ago. But it’s still a whole lot easier to kill in recruiting.

Q: Zachary Evan's is probably the best running back for 2020. I know we are not listed in his top 5 but he is a kid from Texas and has a strong desire to play in the SEC. Do we have any shot at all with him? What would it take to get him on campus? (Staubach1972)

A: They may have a shot, but I don't think it's a big one and I'm not sure they'll keep focusing on him. To get him, they'd need 10 wins and another big season from a back (Jashaun Corbin).

Q: Landon Jackson. What do you think? How does he stack up in the DE world compared to our other offers? (h273)

A: I think he’s going to end up being one of the best DEs in the state, and maybe more than that, in 2021.

Q: You reported that Cashius McNeily had signed his basketball letter. Have theother four commits signed yet? (OldArmy72)

A: not yet.

Q: With the commitment of Muhsin Muhammad, what does that do with our recruiting of Omeiri? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: None. They would have different roles.

Q: What are the remaining priorities for the 2020 class? (barseven7)

A: LB, CB, RB, QB, OT, DT.

Q: Compared to last season,when rushing game was among the best in the country, how strong will we be this year - and depth of our strength? (AginAfIII)

A: Well, losing Trayveon hurts, clearly. But I think Corbin can be very good and may not be as good picking up the 3 to 5 yards, but may be better at picking up 15-20 yards. In terms of depth, I liked what I saw from Jacob Kibodi and Deneric Prince in the spring game, and I think Isaiah Spiller will prove to be legit. But a lot depends on the health of Vernon Jackson. If he comes back, then they have a wide variety of backs, from slashers to bashers. But right now, we're just not sure.

Q: OK, Baseball season is over. Lots of people voicing concerns about Head Coach. We seem to get to the NCAAs but do not last long. I have not checked the SEC tournament but I do not remember us doing well in the recent past. A&M seems to get quality pitcher recruits and develop them before they get drafted. I have not followed close enough to know if we are a quality fielding team and it seems we have not been a great hitting team for some time. So give us an in-depth analysis of the RC's baseball teams the last several years. RC seems to have some pluses but it also seems the outcome is mediocre. What does the baseball team need to do to improve? (DentonAg80)

A: They need to recruit more hitters and develop them. When you're 3rd in the NCAA in ERA and 239 in batting average, it's more than just a slight need .It's a screaming one.

Q: Over/under on game snaps for Calzada this season? I'm assuming Jimbo will try to get him as much experience as possible without burning his shirt. Also jumping ahead of myself by assuming he comes out of fall camp as #2 at QB. (Pebbycree)

A: You're assuming that Mond stays healthy. If he doesn't, all bets are off. If he does, then he'll probably get snaps at a level Nick Starkel did last year, if not a little bit more. But if they can get him in four and then shirt him, they will.



















































