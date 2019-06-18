AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag:
Q: Devin Price, can you evaluate him please. Is there a place for him on the team or would he perhaps be better off going somewhere he can start? (h273)
A: There’s a place for him. He’s still growing into his body, but he’s 6-foot-4 with really good hands. He’s got some Josh Reynolds to him, and A&M has the depth for him to develop. I’d take him, numbers be damned.
Q: Are we still recruiting Malik Hornsby at this point? Do the coaches like him or Haynes King more?
A: Yes, they are still recruiting him, but King is the priority.
How many more DE's do you see us taking in 2020, assuming that they expect Mowry to be part of the class? Do they expect Mowry to be part of the class?
A: Yes, they do expect him to be part of the 2020 class and I think they take one more to go with him and Fadil Diggs.
You didn't include Devon Achane in your list of players to watch in Monday Thoughts. Should we be watching him? (phastman)
A: I’d watch him, but I don’t think A&M’s odds are as good as some other people do.
Q: What are the chances of us taking three quarterbacks this year? (4cag)
A: (Chuckling) about zero.
Q: Basketball recruit update from the visitors Sunday? (Ag_2000)
A: Nothing to report right now. Most of those kids have a year plus to even get serious about recruiting, but Quentin Grimes should decide soon.
Q: How does the coaching staff pick who is going to be a recruits "host" on an official. Obviously they anticipate how they think they'll get along with the recruit and try to match big-time recruits with team leaders, but what specifically goes in to that decision? I ask because Max Wright is quoted in Courtney's "Keeping up with Hayne's King" article as his OV host - why Max? (agh10)
A: They pick someone who’s willing to do it and probably knows the kid from the past and therefore has a good rapport with him. So why not Max?
Q: Running back options, who do you think we get? (BVOSUX)
A: Deondre Jackson, since you posted this — but they will keep their oars in the water for maybe one more. But he’ll have to be very good.
Q: Joel Williams is back on the market.... Got any scoop on him?
A: Alabama or LSU. I predicted LSU.
J Roy....think we can still pull him in?.....or do you think it’s Raikes and another DT in this class?
Yes, I think they can. Good thing is they don’t have to press for another. If they don't get Roy, then they probably get Dallas Walker. If not, they've got depth to wait for 2021.
Who is your favorite uncommitted DE that we have the best shot to pull in?
I don’t really have one, honestly. It’s literally splitting hairs. Vernon Broughton would be a big and the others would be speed guys.
Smart and Jefferson....do you think they both will stick with Henson in charge? I think most on this board thought they’d be gone and replaced by sorely needed tackles.
They’re still around, so that should tell you something.
Who are our real shots to pull in at LB? Really missed on top talent there versus our SEC brethren. (haas89)
They're not done, so don't act like it's a done deal that they "missed on top talent". Kourt Williams, Kenneth Phillips and Noah Sewell are all options that are still out there, and I would not be surprised if they're in on other guys we just flat haven't heard about.
Q: Rivals currently ranks commits Omeire, Muhammad, and Jones as 5.9, 4 stars. Which, any or all, in your opinion have a realistic shot at earning a 5th star? (win77)
A: All three have a slight chance because they’ll be at the 5-star. Good way to get a lot of people on your side fast.
Q: Mark, update on Demani’s knee? If memory serves he tore his ACL beginning of senior season right? Thanks! (trogge)
A: I believe it was a cartilage tear, and he should be good to go.
Q: What’s the status of our 240 lb RB junior college transfer? Will he play this year? (LTGRENADER)
A: He's not a JUCO, he transferred from UCF. And yes, Cordarrian Richardson will play in 2019.
Q: How many WRs will we have on scholarship next season? What about the 2020 season? It just feels like we've got so many that somebody will have to leave or transfer. Also, we know that Devin Price is a scholarship WR that can play D1 college football, but is there a way he can be a walk-on at A&M because his dad coaches for A&M? This is similar to Coach G's son walking on as a kicker or any other coach's son being a walk-on. (Jessexy)
A: I've got them at 12 for this season and 15 for next, but that won't hold up. There will be attrittion. As for Devin Price, he'll either get a scholarship or he'll go somewhere else. He's not going to be a walk-on.
Q: OL recruiting??? Turner had a full boat then bolted. There was thought that some that backed off might be a good thing that maybe Turner pulled the trigger too quickly. Are we in a better place now or worse? What do we make of things?
A: What you make of it is they’re not done. Nowhere near done. Their focus is now on tackles, which is exactly where it needs to be. They need a couple of them in this class.
Just how good can the WR/TE group be by 2020? Do you see Fisher changing his approach given the level of talent across the board? Will he throw first to open up running lanes instead of trying to establish the run first? (elicrow)
A: It can be very good, and I expect to be very good. I think there’s also absolutely no chance that Jimbo will change his scheme. He wants a balanced offense that leans a little bit to run-first, and that’s what it will be. It always has been.
Q: Who is the “difference maker” on offense and defense next fall? (TAMU-83)
A: Jashaun Corbin and Justin Madubuike.
Q: Update on Leal? Assuming he is 100% now. I'm thinking Coach Smitty is gonna turn him into a D1 monster. (Pebbycree)
A: He's been 100% for a couple of months and I expect him to be very good from the start.