Q: Devin Price, can you evaluate him please. Is there a place for him on the team or would he perhaps be better off going somewhere he can start? (h273)

A: There’s a place for him. He’s still growing into his body, but he’s 6-foot-4 with really good hands. He’s got some Josh Reynolds to him, and A&M has the depth for him to develop. I’d take him, numbers be damned.

Q: Are we still recruiting Malik Hornsby at this point? Do the coaches like him or Haynes King more?

A: Yes, they are still recruiting him, but King is the priority.

How many more DE's do you see us taking in 2020, assuming that they expect Mowry to be part of the class? Do they expect Mowry to be part of the class?

A: Yes, they do expect him to be part of the 2020 class and I think they take one more to go with him and Fadil Diggs.

You didn't include Devon Achane in your list of players to watch in Monday Thoughts. Should we be watching him? (phastman)

A: I’d watch him, but I don’t think A&M’s odds are as good as some other people do.

Q: What are the chances of us taking three quarterbacks this year? (4cag)

A: (Chuckling) about zero.

Q: Basketball recruit update from the visitors Sunday? (Ag_2000)

A: Nothing to report right now. Most of those kids have a year plus to even get serious about recruiting, but Quentin Grimes should decide soon.

Q: How does the coaching staff pick who is going to be a recruits "host" on an official. Obviously they anticipate how they think they'll get along with the recruit and try to match big-time recruits with team leaders, but what specifically goes in to that decision? I ask because Max Wright is quoted in Courtney's "Keeping up with Hayne's King" article as his OV host - why Max? (agh10)

A: They pick someone who’s willing to do it and probably knows the kid from the past and therefore has a good rapport with him. So why not Max?

Q: Running back options, who do you think we get? (BVOSUX)

A: Deondre Jackson, since you posted this — but they will keep their oars in the water for maybe one more. But he’ll have to be very good.