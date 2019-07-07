Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag...

Q: Braden Mann going to win the Ray Guy award again this year? Can we get him into the Heisman running? (The Izer) A: it wouldn’t surprise me and no. Q: fletch said king is looking for a reason to not come to a&m. are you going to fire him? (Chandler Bhang) Braden White or Keeath Magee are two guys I think are in the running. A: I don’t think I can fire King. Q: Do grade requirements for football entry in D1 vary from university to university? (stormnorm) A: yes, they do. Stanford and Rice, for instance, hold to their regular academic standards when it comes to accepting athletes. That can really limit their recruiting bases, which makes Stanford’s success all the more impressive. Q: Are we not recruiting Branard Wright? Since Jaqualin Roy seems LSU bound, are we interested in a 3rd DT, and if so, would it be Branard Wright? (ErikJackson) A: the third DT would be Josh Ellison, or nobody. Wright is barely being recruited by A&M and looks like a case where the recruiting services like him more than programs do. Q: Both Alabama & LSU have 20 commits and yet each school has several or more forecasts for additional commits. Could the numbers crunch become a real factor for them with some of our prospects? How many recruits do Bama & lsu expect to sign this year? (SGMan) A: they’ll go for 25, same as always, and let the chips fall where they may. Q: Who is the front runner to be the new 12th man? (Jakeh05) A: Braden White or Keeath Magee are two guys I think are in the running.







Braden White could be the next 12th Man.

Q: LB and S, call your shots. (elicrow) A: LB isn’t even a question: Hines and Johnson with Okeke at Rover. Safety has Leon O’Neal set and I would not be surprised if Brian Williams is Demani Richardson takes the other job. Q: With Jaylon Jones performing at Safety at the opening what is the chances that is were he fits. (Aggiecadet03) A: 0.000000%. Q: Now that Stowers committed ‘21, Is Hornsby still in play if King bolts to UT? Stowers commit surprise you? (strobafett) A: Hornsby may be a big fallback if King goes to UT. I’m not sure of the A&M interest level at this point. I think fans like him because he’s tall and fast, but his passing hasn’t really improved. King has improved markedly year over year. And yeah, Stowers’s commitment surprised me. Not that it happened, but when. Q: One aspect of recruiting and college football that I struggle with and honestly don’t know the TRUE answer is what happens to scholarship spots when someone retires or just quits. I know we can’t really cut somebody but you force subtly their transfer. But it seems the injury retirement is ripe to be taken advantage of. I take it when it happens that scholarship goes back into the 85 mix? What if you still pay for the kid’s school?Secondly, back the to the point that you can’t cut a player. What if they want to sign 23 players and they need 16 to transfer or enter draft and they get to 14 and let’s say Moses Reynolds and the man bun just refuse to. What happens next? (JackDaddyDallas) A: if a guy is injured, his scholarship is made into an academic one and he continues on. The scholarship goes back into the 85. But scholarships are year to year, and if guys aren’t performing, they can be diverted elsewhere. It happens rarely, but can happen. Q: Is Stowers the type of stud recruit that will have other guys thinking more at A&M? Will he recruit Dallas players to A&M? (El Capullo) A: probably yes in both cases. Q: Some chalk talk for question #1... 1) Assuming we hang on to Demas, Omeire and Muhammad. Looking into the future, how do you see them lining up in 3 wide formations with all three on the field at the same time? Personally I think it's a no brainer that Demas is your split end (x receiver) but I'm kinda torn on whether I put Omeire at "z" and Muhammad in the true slot or vice versa? Your thoughts please. A: Omerie is the Z and Muhammad the slot. No doubt in my mind on that. 2) Do you still believe that tu is out of it for Broughton and it's a two team race of A&M vs tOSU? Sounds like he will announce soon. (Chile Pequin) A: Yes. Q: It looks like Noah Sewell has a legitimate interest in A&M. He announced that 3 schools will for sure get an OV and A&M was one of them along with Georgia and Oregon. I know his brother is at Oregon. What are your (or Fletch's) thoughts on his recruitment? (biromeag) A: I’ve been saying that he has an interest since I met him a few weeks ago. I think A&M has a shot, but Oregon leads. I’d be selling him on the idea that he is an SEC linebacker, not a PAC one.





Noah Sewell is a monster of a linebacker. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)