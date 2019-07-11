2) It sounds like we're still seriously pursuing Milroe, so would getting both be the ideal scenario? (Kotz2001)

A: They’re actually very similar. I think Milroe’s a bit better passer at this point, but Stowers is a little more athletic. Both are extremely good prospects.

Q: 1) How do Eli Stowers and Jalen Milroe compare to each other?

A: I don’t think anyone’s forgotten him at all. He’s a big part of why people think the Aggies do have a lot of depth at wideout this year. I think he’s going to get a shot at the backup job behind Kendrick Rogers, which is saying something considering the level of competition.

Q: Last one and I'll sign off and listen: Wright was the highest ranked receiver coming in. With the talent we have at WR and the freak show videos of Demas that keep shutting down the internet, it seems Wright has been a little forgotten. Where do you think he ranks in terms of pure talent compared to those on the roster? How much PT will he get this year? (Eli Crow)

A: I have had no reason to change my opinion. I think he’s just a more complete back than the other guys (minus Jashaun Corbin) and, if Vernon Jackson can’t come back from his injury, the door is wide open for him to get some playing time.

Q: How about Spiller? You were very high on him for a while when no one else seemed to be talking about him. Still feeling the same? What have you seen/heard?

A: He tore his ACL last year, so I don’t think it’s fair to be passing any judgements on him yet. He should be back at full strength when camp starts in a couple of weeks, but the competition will be very intense for playing time behind the starters.

Q: What's the latest on Chapman? I remember being really excited about the guy. He definitely has the measurables to be deadly. Is this another Rodgers thing where it just takes time to develop to the college game? Will we see him emerge this year, or is he being past up?

A: Last year, the Aggies had three scholarship tight ends, but only one true receiver in Jace Sternberger. This year, they have three again, but two pass catchers in Baylor Cupp and Jaylen Wydermyer. Sternberger had plenty of talent, but the scheme was a great fit for him and he really benefited from it. I don’t expect any changes in that respect for the two freshmen, or for Glenn Beal -- who may play the most because he’s the blocker of the three.

Q: Let's talk TE. Can you break down last year vs. now? How much of Stern's success was Jimbo's scheme and how much was pure talent? Looking to 2019, how will Jimbo change/simplify the scheme of the TE to get the most out of the fish?

Q: 1. Your gut feel about who is the backup QB to Mond by the Oct. 12 Bama game?

A: Zach Calzada.

2. Is Henson’s OL approach to blocking techniques different than Turner’s?

A: A little bit, but it’s largely similar. It’s all got to work in Jimbo’s scheme.

3. Do you expect any “tweaks” to the D scheme from Elko this fall compared to last season?

A: I think we’ll see different blitz packages this year. Elko has historically been known as being exotic with his scheme, but last year it was largely straightforward. Now that he’s got some more depth and his guys have a year in the system, I think that may change.

4. What’s the toughest food/beverage item(s) for you to modify in your diet as you reduce your BMI? (Mine was buttered mashed potatoes.) (Boxsterboy72)

A: Pizza. No doubt.

Q: Mark do you think Kendrick Rogers will be a leading receiver in the SEC if he stays healthy in 2019? (Staubach1972)

A: A&M should be throwing the ball a little more this year, throwing the ball deep more and have a more decisive QB at the helm. So sure, why not?

Q: Did Jimbo ever sign a contract?

A: I don’t know. I’m assuming so, but not losing sleep over it one way or the other.

Just assuming we beat bama and they were to slip a notch, what other SEC team scares you as becoming the next hurdle to have to overcome on the way to a NC? (TAMU-83)

A: In the division, it would have to be LSU. Overall, it’s Georgia.

Q: I really expected Mathews to be a starter at guard or center this year. The articles I read about the expectations were special. What do you think? (stormnorm)

A: I think people who were annointing him as the great lineman were overreacting. I also think people who are now ready to give up on him are overreacting. Let it play out. He’s got a shot to start at guard if that’s where they put him, or he could replace McCollum when he’s done at center. He’s still a redshirt freshman, albeit one with a great pedigree.

Q: A few weeks ago, King was reported to have the "ideal size" for a QB recruit at 6'2", 175lbs. I asked in the mailbag and you responded (fairly) that it was fine for a HS junior. When junior QB Eli Stowers committed, the article said he has the "ideal size" and he's listed at 6'3", 200lbs as a HS sophomore. My question this week is what's the real "ideal size" for a QB recruit when considering Jimbo Fisher offenses? I know Jamarcus Russell and Jameis Winston were both huge guys, and I think Jimbo had Josh Booty back in the day, and he was big. Can't remember any other real good ones, but what are your thoughts? (jessexy)

A: The ideal size is a guy who can see over the line of scrimmage. So that’s probably 6-foot-2 or so. I’m not hung up on weight for a high school quarterback, because they’ll put that on once they get to college. But if you can stand in the pocket and see the field, you’re an “ideal size” in my book.

Q: What are the percentage chances of each of these happening this season:

A.) Mond has 4K yards of total offense

A: He had 3,500 last year, so I’d put this at about 85%.

B.) Corbin gets 1000yds total offense

A: If he stays healthy, this is about 95%.

C.) A&M has three 500yd WR’s (DXB19)

A: This is the most interesting one. If you say “receivers” and include tight ends, I’ll buy that in an instant. They had that last year. Three 500-yard wideouts? I’ll still say the odds are about 90%.

Q: Any update over the summer of Foster , and his rehab? Any chance of playing or is his career kaput? (bobdoc54)

A: I think you mean Jackson. And I hope Jimbo will discuss him when we have SEC Media Days next week. They seemed cautiously optimistic the last time he publicly spoke about Jackson’s situation.

Q: Hottest recruiting position: DB or WR?

A: Wow, tough question. I’m going to go with WR because Demas is the best in the nation and Omeire is a borderline 5-star himself (in my estimation). But CB recruiting is going really well too.

Is it harder to rate offensive linemen in high school?

A: Definitely. With so many different schemes and varying levels of competition, I think it’s about as tough a position group to rate as there is.

If 7 x 7 and pass happy offensives are draining middle linebacker talent in Texas... what position are those kids changing to? (Richard23)

A: Slot receivers/tight ends. They catch the ball in high school and that’s great, but it works to their detriment later

Q: Are u more optimistic now with the LB depth even though it is 3 freshman backups and Aaron, who converted from HBack to LB?

A: Absolutely. I think some of these guys are real players, even though I hope we won’t have to see a lot of them this year.

Should we play Texas again if we leveraged that game for equal money on the State’s education fund?

A: No.

Make your call..._______ redshirt player is going to be big for A&M football this year. (El Capullo)

Mo Diallo. Either him or Tank Jenkins. There’s not many guys who redshirted last year to begin with, so that makes it a bit tougher.

Q: When you are doing the player profiles for the arriving freshman your weights are different than what’s listed on their profile. Where are you taking your weights from? (92RAB)

A: 12thman.com.

Q: Best guess:

1. Top 5 commits to the good guys not yet on board?

A: Oof. Ok, let's go with Haynes King, Josh Eaton, Chris Morris, Vernon Broughton....





and Zach Evans.

2. When it's all said and done, where will this recruiting class rank? (thepassag)

A: It should be close to top 5, if not in the top 5.