Here's a very heavy AY Mailbag for this week...

Q: What is the longest you’ve kept quite about a silent commit? And who was it? (Jakeh05) A: Daylon Mack and about a month. That’s going to be topped this year easily, even though I’ve pretty much told you who and when. Q: Evans and Ngata, what are the big differences between the two? (h273)



A: size is the biggest difference. Evans is significantly bigger. Ngata is an incredibly elusive back who just blows by people. Evans can do that too, or he can run you over. Q: How many running backs will we take? (4cag) A: that depends on Mssrs. Ngata and Evans. Q: Best and worst part of media days. (Docgere) A: best — hanging out with some people you don’t see very often. Worst — I didn’t leave the hotel for two days and survived on food court food. Q: I realize this is highly subjective, but I would like your opinion on the top 5 offensive lineman currently on campus in terms of pure talent/potential. (biromeag) A: Wow. Ok, let’s go Kenyon Green, Tank Jenkins, Luke Matthews, Carson Green and Cole Blanton,











Kenyon Green may not start in 2019, but nobody has more upside. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Q: If Green plays tackle, which side? What will they do with last years starter at tackle that he replaced? A: if he starts, it’ll be at right tackle. Then Carson Green would likely be moved to the left and Dan Moore goes to left guard. Do you think Preston will play this year? Heck of a talent. (GCJC) A: He won’t start and right now wouldn’t even be the backup. He needs to turn it on this summer. The potential is there. Q: Which game (outside of the big 4) or games will be most difficult this year and why? A: Auburn has the most returning talent, so it should be them. But would anyone look past Mississippi State? Which SEC West team will improve the most from last year? Who will fall the farthest? Most improved? A&M, hopefully. Biggest step back should be Mississippi State, simply due to the amount of turnover. But they scare me. Which SEC coaches will we be waving goodbye to by season end? (Elicrow) Gus. Q: In you opinion only, who will be the starting quarterback and back up for each year from 2020-2025? (Big Smoothie) A: Mond, then Calzada or King through 2024. 2025 could be Eli Stowers. It's so far away, who knows? Q: What is our depth at center? One of the recruits for 2020 out of Louisiana is highly thought of to make the position switch to center from Guard? Whats out chance of signing him? Our offense, any offense will struggle is the snap is inaccurate and unreliable. With many of the SEC playing a nose tackle, it seems to me to be as important as the blind side left Tackle.. Your thoughts, and overall thoughts on this years O Line and new coach? (bobdoc54) A: Ryan McCollum starts, then you have Colton Prater, Barton Clement and Luke Matthews, with Layden Robinson coming in. They have options. I think they have a real shot at landing Sedrick Van Pran. They have much more depth this year and Henson’s track record is very good. I think they could be surprisingly good. Q: As good as Fisher’s recruiting was at FSU do you think that he’ll be better here? (slixey) A: yep. He already has been as good. Q: Does a light saber work underwater? (txag1979) A: For limited periods, I guess. I recall in Episode I that Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan went underwater for a long period of time and their lightsabers didn't short out, so that's my guess. Q: How does Diallo and possible Wilson hurt the depth of our DLine? Right now, it doesn’t. Diablo wasn’t beating out Peevy or Brown and was going to get pushed for the last spot in the two deep, so I guess he bagged it. As for Wilson, we’ll see. He probably would be third behind Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin on the depth chart. Does this also mean the young guys are turning heads? (El Capullo) A: Well, Leal will be out there from Day 1. But that has no effect on either of these guys. If someone young was getting after Diallo, it was probably Derick Hunter.









A good performance by Derick Hunter could now mean playing time in 2019.