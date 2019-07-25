Q: Commitment watch for '21 class at pool party? (tschaar)

A: not that I know of, but strange things happen at these events. Think of Brian Williams two years ago.

Q: If you could make a cosmetic change to Kyle Field, what would u change? (SGTB83)

A: big screen at the top of the zone.

Q: Mark you gave us some really insightful impressions on the comments of SEC coaches / body language from Media Day.

What about Tennessee, Vandy and particularly Kentucky? What was your take on Stoops re next year based on his presentation & Q & A? (AginAfIII)

A: Kentucky — Stoops knows he’s facing a rebuild and will try to be more explosive offensively. Don’t know if he can.

Vandy— Mason has the same problem as always in that they’re under-talented. But they can play a little defense, so they’ll hang their hat on that.

Tennessee — I have no idea what Pruitt is doing and he may be over his head. He tried to fillibuster his appearance at media days, talking twice as long as anyone else. Not that we got much out of it.

Q: You've spoken to plenty of recruits throughout the years. Is the atmosphere much stronger with Jimbo. Are they buying into his I know our overall recruiting is getting better. How is it different from the recruits' perspective? (Staubach1972)

A: the guy has a track record of success and putting people in the league. He has all the assistants he wants and all the facilities. He’s confident in the future and it shows. All that gets their attention.

Q: Which coach coaches special teams? For some reason it's not listed on the 12 man coach site. (Aggiebutts03)

A: no one coach does. It’s a group effort.

Q: If you were Jimbo, and you only had room for one more commit, would you take Evans or Sewell if they both wanted to play for you? (shintodachin)

A: that means you’ve taken eight others and could really make a difference in who you take. In a vacuum and looking at immediate needs, is take Sewell.

Q: I am trying to remember how our junior class got so large. Did many in the class above them redshirt causing an unusually large class? (stormnorm)

A: no, a lot of players didn’t stick around, leading to a very large class in 2017.

Q: Best guesses on when the next commitments are coming and maybe whom? (DentonAg80)

A: I’m guessing Devin Price, Shadrach Banks and Josh Eaton, all within the next two weeks.

Q: What high school has been our best pipeline for recruits? (LTGrenader)

A: Manvel.

Q: 1. How does Shadrach Banks commitment to the AGS (assuming he does so) help us land his teammate, Sir Zachary Evans?

A: doesn’t hurt.

2. Where would you rate DE Donell Harris in the Rivals rankings? EX. Rivals 25-50? 51-75? (DXB19)

A: I’d have him in the 100 for sure. Exactly where, I’m not sure.

Q: Clemson, Georgia, Bama and LSU

Which game/games does A&M win?

LSU.

A&M finishes with a ________ record in 2019.

9-3.

A&M plays in ______ Bowl game

A good.

Madu is drafted _____ pick in the 1st round.

with the 21st

Rodgers will _______ after this season with A&M. (El Capullo)

Get ready for next year.

Q: Chances on Sewell the new 5⭐️ LB signs with the Aggies?

A: they exist, but I wouldn’t say they’re great right now.

What current highschool as the most recruited talent to watch this upcoming year in Texas/Houston area. I know North Shore has 1 five star and 1 four star. (LTGRENADER)

A: North Shore and Fort Bend Marshall.

Q: What's the word on how Colten Blanton is developing? (Ringdunker93)

A: he could be in the two deep at right tackle if they decide to use Kenyon Green at guard. I like him a lot.

Q: Besides banks, who else could commit from 2021 in the near future? (Brenlove)

A: DeMatrius Davis might not wait much longer.

Q: Why don't more offensive players get called for targeting?

A: I think more will be called for it this year.

Do you ever see a change in the referees attitudes towards Targeting? Will they ever get rid of the, "ejected from the game" BS? (Big Smoothie)

Get rid of it? Are you kidding? They’re getting even tougher on it! It’s part of the deal now.

Q: Turnover margin is always a significant statistic. Last year we were not positive. In fact, turnovers almost lost us Kentucky and LSU. Did lose us the ball game against Clemson and Auburn.

What makes a good turnover margin team? Will we generate a better turnover margin in '19? (brag)

A: aggressive play and luck have a lot to do with it. I expect they’ll be better this year because that’s how the ball usually bounces (last year was abnormally low) and they’ll be more aggressive scheme-wise.

Q: We know a lot about the Texas 2021 OL recruits. How are the DL recruits and which of them are we targeting at the moment?

Which of them are Aggie leans? (Chuckg07)

A: I'd watch these guys for starters:







