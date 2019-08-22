It's the final AY Mailbag of the offseason, so let's get it!

Q: Wouldn't Garrett hayes be one of the best available corresponding with 8 schollies we have. How hard are we recruiting him? (4cag) A: He would be, and they’re recruiting him. It’s either A&M or Arkansas for him, but he’s not exactly talkative with recruiting services. Nobody knows where he stands. Q: Which QB from the end of the RC era to end of the Sumlin era would you most like to have seen play for Jimbo in his offensive system and why? I’m thinking Reggie McNeal. (Aggiewoo) A: I’m thinking Johnny Manziel, today and every day. He’s the best there ever was, and if there’s a coach out there who could have made him more disciplined and more effective, it would be Jimbo. Some people think it would be a bad combination; I don’t. I think he’d be even more deadly. Q: Would A&M benefit by rebranding from a more modern perspective? What. In. The. World. Does this even mean? A&M is one of the most modern universities in America and one of, if not the, top research institution. You want to move out of College Station? Is that it? In that case, forget it. Otherwise, A&M does not need rebranding. How can A&M help Demas navigate his senior year without playing football? (BIg Smoothie) They can’t. It’s illegal. Q: let's stay on the OL - seems pretty safe now - do you see any chance down the road that a few of the youngsters get some playing time in during Texas St and which ever other cupcake we play (including Arky) and impressing to where they may get a few more snaps mid-season or is it only going to be injuries that brings in the youngsters. Not crapping on the starters, but man did they suck the first part of last year but got much better as the year progressed. I guess in light of 2020 being the major year for a championship run, would love to see more youngsters develop this year. (Rooster77) A: The backups will play in blowouts or in case of injury. That’s it. Remember when Sumlin rotated the freshmen in and how it derailed the offense? I wouldn’t want a repeat of that. Q: What’s your thoughts on Rashaud Paul? I thought he would set Aggieland on fire.. certainly more than returning kicks,, Is Ainias Smith the same mold. as would be recruit Achane? (bobdoc54) A: Paul has simply been beaten out by better receivers. He’s shifty, but not overly fast. That has limited him. Smith seems to be more versatile, and Achane is an absolute burner. They would play similar roles in that they’d be slot receivers who you get the ball to fast, but that’s about where it ends. Q: What are your latest thoughts on the kicking competition? Before he got sick Seth was 100%. Caden hasn't been 100% but his kicks are better looking and Jimbo has made positive comments about the sound of the ball off of his foot. Gonna be interesting since they are both so young. (3s2ghill) A: It’s not a beauty contest, though. It’s an effectiveness contest. Small didn’t miss, and Davis did. So Small, by that definition, should be the kicker.



A&M's offensive linemen think Tyree Johnson is a monster in waiting.

Q: 1. I've seen it mentioned a few times that the passing game may be a bigger part of the offense this year. Is that because they will be more efficient with the passing plays or because we will expect to actually throw the ball more often? A: They have a junior quarterback and four junior wideouts stocking the two deep. They’re probably going to throw more. 2. What's up with D. Harris? Are we still in good shape with him? It sounded like he was on the verge of committing a while back, but now sounds like he's undecided. A: I don’t think he’s undecided in the sense that he has no idea what he's going to do. He’s down to A&M and Florida, and I'd rather be in A&M's shoes. 3. How do you think having 2 bye weeks will impact this season? Will the NCAA push for a regular 14 week season with 2 bye weeks to be the norm anytime soon? (dcag12) A: They’re back to one bye week next year, so it’s hard to really tell what’s coming. Q: Did Moses Reynolds, Devin Morris and Travon Fuller have the kind of fall camp that might bring more playing time, perhaps on special teams? A: Special teams, yes, especially for Morris. And he and Fuller may get real playing time at corner, too. Do you think Blades cracks the starting line-up by Auburn game? A: He’s got to get on the field first, then he has to give the coaches a reason to play him. So maybe. Should I be worried about the Astros, or can I go ahead and start saving to buy World Series tickets? (riffraff81) A: I’d be saving, just to be sure. Q: 1) Do you see a HInes/Johnson being a step up or down from last year's Alaka/Dodson? A: I think they’ll be different. They’re faster and more athletic. Dodson and Alaka were more experiened and more physical. 2) Elijah Blades...what's the extent of his injury? Has Jimbo commented on how long he'll remain out or in a yellow jersey? A: Nope, he hasn’t said anything. He’s practiced, but if you’re not allowing contact, that can only do so much. 3) Do you think our pass rush will improve this year and if so, which position will bring the most heat? (Chile Pequin) A: Defensive end. Namely, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson. Q: Do Blades or K. Rogers play in the opener? A: I doubt it. TE position as a whole be as productive as Last year? A: Well, last year was record-setting, so probably not. But I think it’ll still be effective. How good are the cornerbacks, really? A: We’ll see. Q: What’s your number one area of concern for this season? A: Still corner. Q: Remember Johnny’s second season here? Man I was so jacked for that season,...then I saw our defense. Thing is, I feel that way now. Should I temper expectations? A: This defense is much, much better than 2013’s. The offense probably isn’t as good -- no Manziel, no Matthews, no Evans. Most importantly, the schedule is a bear. Q: I’ve been very critical of Mond, as I think his play is the key to the season. Please give your honest expectations for him. (strobafett) A: I judge from what his coach says and his teammates say. They think he’s much improved, so I’ll go with that. Q: Q: This is more or less a repeat question. How will being off a year affect Demas physically and ranking wise? Does laying off a year hurt a player? Or do you just find another avenue to keep your skills sharp? Nothing beats live game experience correct? (Agsrule97!) A: Will it hurt him ranking-wise? Maybe. But who cares? The kid’s a 5-star and everyone knows it. He’s like Randy Moss. Will it hurt by staying away a year? He’s a natural talent and he’ll work with the Footwork King, so I doubt it. I’m actually kind of happy about it because it reduces the chance of injury. Q: Would you agree that this is a big season for Kendrick Rogers? Seems like this year might define if he is the true force at WR that we saw huge glimpses of last year or seen more as a talented guy who just can't stay on the field? (taxman90) A: Without question. That’s why I had him so high on the 30 players, 30 days list. If he’s healthy, he’s a potential game changer. But can he stay on the field? That’s the question that everything hinges on. Q: How long will Mond go against Texas State? Will we see each of the other QBs or just the #2? (hogtide) A: Mond will go as long as they need until Jimbo feels like the game is out of reach and he’s done what he needs to do. Last year, they played three QBs against Northwestern State, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing occurs this year.













Bryce Foster is remarkably strong and very talented. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)