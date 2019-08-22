AggieYell Mailbag
It's the final AY Mailbag of the offseason, so let's get it!
Q: Wouldn't Garrett hayes be one of the best available corresponding with 8 schollies we have. How hard are we recruiting him? (4cag)
A: He would be, and they’re recruiting him. It’s either A&M or Arkansas for him, but he’s not exactly talkative with recruiting services. Nobody knows where he stands.
Q: Which QB from the end of the RC era to end of the Sumlin era would you most like to have seen play for Jimbo in his offensive system and why? I’m thinking Reggie McNeal. (Aggiewoo)
A: I’m thinking Johnny Manziel, today and every day. He’s the best there ever was, and if there’s a coach out there who could have made him more disciplined and more effective, it would be Jimbo. Some people think it would be a bad combination; I don’t. I think he’d be even more deadly.
Q: Would A&M benefit by rebranding from a more modern perspective?
What. In. The. World. Does this even mean? A&M is one of the most modern universities in America and one of, if not the, top research institution. You want to move out of College Station? Is that it? In that case, forget it. Otherwise, A&M does not need rebranding.
How can A&M help Demas navigate his senior year without playing football? (BIg Smoothie)
They can’t. It’s illegal.
Q: let's stay on the OL - seems pretty safe now - do you see any chance down the road that a few of the youngsters get some playing time in during Texas St and which ever other cupcake we play (including Arky) and impressing to where they may get a few more snaps mid-season or is it only going to be injuries that brings in the youngsters. Not crapping on the starters, but man did they suck the first part of last year but got much better as the year progressed. I guess in light of 2020 being the major year for a championship run, would love to see more youngsters develop this year. (Rooster77)
A: The backups will play in blowouts or in case of injury. That’s it. Remember when Sumlin rotated the freshmen in and how it derailed the offense? I wouldn’t want a repeat of that.
Q: What’s your thoughts on Rashaud Paul? I thought he would set Aggieland on fire.. certainly more than returning kicks,, Is Ainias Smith the same mold. as would be recruit Achane? (bobdoc54)
A: Paul has simply been beaten out by better receivers. He’s shifty, but not overly fast. That has limited him. Smith seems to be more versatile, and Achane is an absolute burner. They would play similar roles in that they’d be slot receivers who you get the ball to fast, but that’s about where it ends.
Q: What are your latest thoughts on the kicking competition? Before he got sick Seth was 100%. Caden hasn't been 100% but his kicks are better looking and Jimbo has made positive comments about the sound of the ball off of his foot. Gonna be interesting since they are both so young. (3s2ghill)
A: It’s not a beauty contest, though. It’s an effectiveness contest. Small didn’t miss, and Davis did. So Small, by that definition, should be the kicker.
Q: 1. I've seen it mentioned a few times that the passing game may be a bigger part of the offense this year. Is that because they will be more efficient with the passing plays or because we will expect to actually throw the ball more often?
A: They have a junior quarterback and four junior wideouts stocking the two deep. They’re probably going to throw more.
2. What's up with D. Harris? Are we still in good shape with him? It sounded like he was on the verge of committing a while back, but now sounds like he's undecided.
A: I don’t think he’s undecided in the sense that he has no idea what he's going to do. He’s down to A&M and Florida, and I'd rather be in A&M's shoes.
3. How do you think having 2 bye weeks will impact this season? Will the NCAA push for a regular 14 week season with 2 bye weeks to be the norm anytime soon? (dcag12)
A: They’re back to one bye week next year, so it’s hard to really tell what’s coming.
Q: Did Moses Reynolds, Devin Morris and Travon Fuller have the kind of fall camp that might bring more playing time, perhaps on special teams?
A: Special teams, yes, especially for Morris. And he and Fuller may get real playing time at corner, too.
Do you think Blades cracks the starting line-up by Auburn game?
A: He’s got to get on the field first, then he has to give the coaches a reason to play him. So maybe.
Should I be worried about the Astros, or can I go ahead and start saving to buy World Series tickets? (riffraff81)
A: I’d be saving, just to be sure.
Q: 1) Do you see a HInes/Johnson being a step up or down from last year's Alaka/Dodson?
A: I think they’ll be different. They’re faster and more athletic. Dodson and Alaka were more experiened and more physical.
2) Elijah Blades...what's the extent of his injury? Has Jimbo commented on how long he'll remain out or in a yellow jersey?
A: Nope, he hasn’t said anything. He’s practiced, but if you’re not allowing contact, that can only do so much.
3) Do you think our pass rush will improve this year and if so, which position will bring the most heat? (Chile Pequin)
A: Defensive end. Namely, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson.
Q: Do Blades or K. Rogers play in the opener?
A: I doubt it.
TE position as a whole be as productive as Last year?
A: Well, last year was record-setting, so probably not. But I think it’ll still be effective.
How good are the cornerbacks, really?
A: We’ll see.
Q: What’s your number one area of concern for this season?
A: Still corner.
Q: Remember Johnny’s second season here? Man I was so jacked for that season,...then I saw our defense. Thing is, I feel that way now. Should I temper expectations?
A: This defense is much, much better than 2013’s. The offense probably isn’t as good -- no Manziel, no Matthews, no Evans. Most importantly, the schedule is a bear.
Q: I’ve been very critical of Mond, as I think his play is the key to the season. Please give your honest expectations for him. (strobafett)
A: I judge from what his coach says and his teammates say. They think he’s much improved, so I’ll go with that.
Q: Q: This is more or less a repeat question. How will being off a year affect Demas physically and ranking wise? Does laying off a year hurt a player? Or do you just find another avenue to keep your skills sharp? Nothing beats live game experience correct? (Agsrule97!)
A: Will it hurt him ranking-wise? Maybe. But who cares? The kid’s a 5-star and everyone knows it. He’s like Randy Moss. Will it hurt by staying away a year? He’s a natural talent and he’ll work with the Footwork King, so I doubt it. I’m actually kind of happy about it because it reduces the chance of injury.
Q: Would you agree that this is a big season for Kendrick Rogers? Seems like this year might define if he is the true force at WR that we saw huge glimpses of last year or seen more as a talented guy who just can't stay on the field? (taxman90)
A: Without question. That’s why I had him so high on the 30 players, 30 days list. If he’s healthy, he’s a potential game changer. But can he stay on the field? That’s the question that everything hinges on.
Q: How long will Mond go against Texas State?
Will we see each of the other QBs or just the #2? (hogtide)
A: Mond will go as long as they need until Jimbo feels like the game is out of reach and he’s done what he needs to do. Last year, they played three QBs against Northwestern State, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing occurs this year.
Q: The Rivals 2021 just came out and there is a lot of Texas based talent at OL. Which of those on the list do you think A&M has a good shot at?
Any others on the list as well? I am especially interested on out of state recruits. (HaveGunWillTravel)
A: They are in position to have not a very good, but great haul of offensive linemen in 2021. I think they’re ahead for 5-star guard Bryce Foster, who is an absolute beast; they’re also ahead for 4-stars Donovan Jackson and Ruben Fatheree, who are both tackles and in the Rivals 250 (45 and 176, respectively). Out of state, they’re certianly in it for tackle Trey Zuhn of Fort Collins, Colo., who grew up an Aggie fan (and is 159 in the R250). I would take that group and absolutely run with it.
Q: Somehow I just watched Last Chance U on Netflix for the first time, so apologies if this was asked a couple years ago already..
Do you think Buddy Stephens would be a successful coach at the D1 level? (Will_da_beast)
A: Oh no. No way. If he could be, he would be on someone’s staff somewhere. College programs know about EMCC and they know about him. And yet, there he is.
Q: What do you think the biggest difference we will see from Mond is this year? (ffmedic87)
A: Confidence, which should lead to greater decisiveness. He’s either putting up a good front or he feels a lot more comfortable this year.
Q: Which OL currently on our team have the chance to play in the NFL? (Aggiebutts03)
A: All of the starters could, potentially. They’d have to get better, but you’ve got four juniors out there who should start playing much better football this season. But Kenyon Green is clearly the first choice for me. He’s just an absolute freak of nature.
Q: Whats the word on Okeke? Havent heard much about him. (tschaar)
A: Starting Rover.
Q: Any chance of a commitment in September? I’ve written off August. What a horrendous month. (agcatter123)
A: And yet, here they sit with 17 commits and a top 10 class. Oh, the horror. I say that with tongue firmly in cheek, but let’s be real here: recruiting is cyclical and always has been. A&M had a fantastic three months and now they’ve hit a lull. They could easily get eight guys and bag this thing in December. As for a September commit, maybe. You never know with these kids.
Q: 1) which of the walking wounded do you not expect to see against Spav?
A: No Erick Young and Baylor Cupp, obviously. Elijah Blades and Kendrick Rogers, I don’t know. Maybe. As for contributors, I don’t see any others needing to sit.
2) if you’re the coach, do you get into your redshirt roster next Thursday or use the early game to only get reps and execution for your two deep? (Ag98)
A: Hopefully you can do both. Get a good half in for the starters, get the backups in in the third quarter and get the guys farther down the depth chart in for a couple of series late.
Q: Of the big three opponents (Georgia, Alabama and Clemson) which do we match up with the best/have the best chance of pulling the upset against? (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: Clemson is a toughie because they’re going to be at home and they’ll throw it all over the joint. Georgia is also at their place, but they’re up and down. If the secondary is healthy and the crowd really brings it, Alabama could be the one to go down. The Aggies gave them a brawl for most of the first half last year before self-inflicted errors doomed them. A&M is a much, much better team at Kyle Field under Fisher, so that may make a difference.
Q: Long time caller, first time listener.
1. Will our defense be able to stop the middle screen to the TE when we play Texas State?
A: Do they even have a tight end? I know they did last year. But I would not advise them to run that. And now that I realize what you’re getting at, I’m angry all over again. What a stupid play call.
2. How many bubble screens do you think our defense will score on against Texas State?
A: None. But I think they’ll be waiting for them.
3. Do you think it would be inappropriate for our defense to carry Spavital off the field on their shoulders after the game?
A: Yes, that would be rude.
4. Should you be upset that your wife is trying to sell your 4-wheeler online? (Asking for a friend) (Reckless75)
A: I have a 4-wheeler?
Q: What's up with this annoying little recruiting run the horns are on? How soon before things swing back to their natural order? What are sips selling and how are they selling it? (The Stein)
A: See above.
Q: 1. I missed this somewhere along the way. What was the motivation for Demond Demas to transfer to Tomball HS? Also, any chance this decision is appealed and he still plays this year?
A: He wanted to get the heck out of the neighborhood he was in and away from North Forest. Can’t say I blame him. And that was the appeal. He’s not playing in a UIL league this year.
2. Not Aggie related, but what do you think will happen with Zeke’s holdout? Does he sign before game one or do you see the holdout going into the regular season? (Grossness)
A: I heard Jerry made him a decent offer today, but that may have only been a rumor. Making a joke at Zeke’s expense was probably not the best of ideas. If it doesn’t get done next week, it’ll probably drag a while.
Q: Mark, are the remainder of our targeted recruits simply waiting until early signing day to commit? If not, who (in date order) do you expect to see joining the good guys over the next several weeks? We need momentum back in our corner. (agswag12)
A: No, they’re not waiting until signing day to commit. Chris Morris has a date set; I don’t expect Dontae Manning to wait that long and guys like Daniyel Ngata or Antonio Johnson could make a move at any time. This momentum thing is somewhat irritating. If A&M holds serve with the guys they lead for, they will have 24 commits. They are in on a bunch of other major talents. The world is not ending, or even remotely close to it. They’re extremely well positioned.
Q: You listed Russell at #2 Rover. I know you said that was a complete guess as you haven’t seen them, but can you walk us through your thought process on this? (elicrow)
A: As it turns out, I was right. He IS the #2 Rover. My thought process was I look at groupings in practice. I was able to figure out pretty quick which groups were the regular outside linebackers (the Buck), which were the MIKEs and which were the Rovers. Ikenna Okeke and Chris Russell were in the Rover group. I put 2 and 2 together.
Q: Can you explain the “athletic reasons” Demas was looking to transfer for? Was Demas in danger of not starting at North Forest, or is Tomball primed for a state title run we aren’t aware of? Does Tomball have a significantly better coaching staff, quarterback, O-line, pass oriented offense, locker room, stadium.....anything the UIL could have hung their hat on? (TAMU-83)
A: I think you’re joking about the first part. Tomball would have a better QB -- he’s committed to Vandy. I don’t know about the rest, but I do know North Forest’s coach actively attempted to block him, and I can’t respect that at all.
Q: I am surprised Matthews has not worked his way into the starting line up. Is Luke as good as his brothers since they started early, or is the quality of our O-Line so much better that it is keeping him off the field? (GCJC)
A: I’m not the least bit surprised he’s not in the lineup yet. Look who he’s dealing with: Jared Hocker and Ryan McCollum are two and three years older than he is, and Kenyon Green is an absolute monster. His time will come. This is one of the great things about depth, and A&M is finally getting some.