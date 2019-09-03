Please give your rank and who in the group needs a breakout year to make it a NC level group. (bchubbles)

Q: I read an excerpt from a book about Jim Harbaugh. Is he that self righteous or a liar (86Agggie)

A: Richardson, Green, Spiller, Wydermyer, Chapman. I would say Preston, too, but I don’t know if they’d count him.

Q: Last year A&M had 4 players voted to the All-SEC freshman team (Johnson, Brown, Corbin, Small). Which freshmen are your pre-season picks for this year's team?

A: I think Wydermyer will get used in the offense more as the season goes on and he becomes more comfortable with things. He was out there a fair amount Thursday, but the 4-wide set is still A&M’s best option. Right now, I’d say he may get 400 yards and 3 TDs, but that could change as he gets more snaps.

Q: Can you give us a good idea of how much you think Jalen Wydermyer will be used in this offense? If he is the TE that comes in on passing downs, what type of year would you expect him to achieve from # of catches, yards, and TDs? (thumbs-up)

A: I have no idea on a score. But looking at what a bad Georgia Tech did last weekend, running for 157 yards, A&M should be able to top that and more. Mond threw for 430 last year, but I doubt it'l be that much this time. But it could be 300. If A&M holds Clemson under 400, they're in the ballgame.

Q: Who breaks our recruiting drought? (AgsRule97!)

A: I really have a hard time freaking out when they alread have 17 commits. But I’ll play along. Antonio Johnson or Devon Achane.

Q: I keep reading how Beal will be used primarily for blocking and Wydermyer for receiving. Do you worry that we’ll be tipping our hand so to speak and teams will know what’s coming, or do you believe that Beal and Wydermyer are interchangeable and Jimbo will use them enough in both situations to keep everyone guessing?

Along the same line of thinking for our running backs. Corbin, Spiller and Kibodi are pretty much in the same mold as they could all be featured backs in Jimbo’s offense, where as Cordarrian Richardson seems more like a short yardage/goal line back. Does Fisher line Richardson up only in short yardage and goal line situations and make people stop it?

Or does he use Richardson enough elsewhere to keep people guessing? Do we see any Power I or Jumbo formations with 2 TE’s and Baldree AND Richardson blocking for Corbin? (AggieGasman)

A: Well, after one week, the answer to all three is no. Instead of putting Richardson in, they went one bigger and went with Bobby Brown instead.

Q: Is it difficult to get updates on Blades? Any idea on when he sees the field? (TMGLouisiana)

A: It was. We knew he was nicked up, but that was the extent of it. And as for when he’d hit the field, we found that out…

Q: I enjoyed your threads on select College Football odds and analysis last season. Will you be putting those out again and if so which day of the week ? (jram)

A: Yes, and Thursday.

Q: Any concerns about Antonio Johnson or D. Manning potentially not committing to A&M?

A: No, not really.

Seems risky to back off Alford and Eaton without the commit of Johnson or Manning. Besides Noah Sewell, are there any other LBs A&M is considering? (ag20)

A: Yes, Antonio Doyle.

Q: I'm out here in central Florida working and listening to all the local pundits talking football. When it comes to SEC, all they talk about is the talent at Bama, Ga, Fl, Aub, and LSU. It seems as if the that A&M has gets little to respect. Their opinions seem to contrast what I read on this site. Honestly, is our talent that good or, is this home cooking on this board. Personally, I feel our talent is as good as Aub and LSU'S. What is the real, no nonsense story? (aggdoc)

A: I think you saw it Thursday night. It’s a very solid football team. I think they’re better than Auburn and would wipe the floor with Florida.

Q: If you were Jimbo what would you use to limit Trevor’s effectiveness? (h273)

A: Blitz a lot, show him a bunch of different looks and try to confuse him. And hold onto the ball as much as possible.

Q: We’re all expecting amazing things next year. We know this schedule is much tougher this year, but to win it all, you have to beat the best. Given that we only have what 3 seniors in the two deep and one starter, this is the same team we’ll have next year. Are they good enough to win a natty next year? Is another year of development what they will need to get to that level, or are we already at that level? What's it going to take to make the playoffs? (elicrow)

A: Yes, yes and more depth to push everyone to be at their best.

Q: Anytime anyone asks you who you would add to this team from the past, you always choose Johnny. Who can argue that?

Other than Mr. Football, who would be your top 5 Aggie QBs from seasons past? (Boo Yah)

A: Wow. Tough one. Ryan Tannehill, Jerrod Johnson, Kevin Murray, Gary Kubiak and Bucky, I suppose.

Q: Which side of our team is more important to have depth, offense or defense? Jimbo plays to control the clock so I assume offense. However more changes seem to occur on defense. (stormnorm)

A: Oh, I always think defense. The more guys you have that are able to come after the offense at full speed, the better off you are.

Q: 1) Why did Jimbo not use Kibodi or Richardson in short yardage situations? I have to imagine those guys would have better push/YAC than Corbin.

A: Just because they're bigger doesn't mean they'd be necessarily more effective. Fisher went with who he trusts, and that's Corbin.

2) If Mond stays for his senior year, who’s your best guess for starting at QB in 2021: true junior Calzada or redshirt freshman King?

A: Calzada. But I haven’t seen King in action yet.

3) What all backup LB’s played on Thursday? Will we start seeing more 3 LB sets as the season rolls on? (gigem85)

A: Hansford, Andre White, Magee and Braden White played. And no, you’ll only see three LB sets when the opponent is in the I and is clearly going to run first.

Q: We all knew Mond was going to be good, but I don't think most of us expected him to look THAT good.

Does your guess for total wins this season change after watching his performance on Thursday? (Will_da_beast)

A: Not really, but it sure makes me think A&M is going to be in every single game this season and there won’t be any blowouts.