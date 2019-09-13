AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: Do you think our o-line issues are due to Turner no longer being our coach? (GCJC)
A: No. The scheme hasn't changed. It's still the same stuff. But you have a couple of new starters in there and it may just take time.
Q: Rewatching both games, I have noticed B Brown not hustling/pursuing to the ball. Any concerns with his effort? (tschaar)
A: No, not really.
Q: What are your realistic expectation's for this teams record? What are the factors in your expectations? (Big Smoothie)
A: My expectations haven't changed. 9-3, 8-4. Get better play from your QB, OL and WRs, which is possible, and you can top that.
Q: With Corbin down do you expect jimbo to split the carries up between other backs or keep with a single back getting 20 plus carries a game? (4cag)
A: Get used to Isaiah Spiller.
Q: How good of a blocker is Spiller? And do you expect him to match or exceed the expected rush yards or yards after catch that you expected from Corbin when he gets the ball?
A: I guess he's a good enough blocker, or Jimbo wouldn't take the chance of having him out there. As for rush yards or yards after the catch, no, I am not expecting him to match Corbin.
What have you seen from the TEs that gives you confidence they can contribute at a high level this year? (Cstanfld)
A: Honestly, not much yet. But they're young and it's early. The fact they're consistently out there shows Jimbo has some faith in them.
Q: If Daniel Ngata ends up an aggie could he truly make a difference next year? (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: Define "make a difference". Could he contribute? Yes. Would he be the #1 back? No.
Q: being someone who covers the game- what is your favorite time for kickoff? 11, 2:30 or a night game and does it change with the changing of daylight savings time/holidays etc.. I would love every game to be a night game. (bigty)
A: I like day games for shooting pictures, especially in the fall. But for comfort, especially early in the season, night games are good. The only problem is I'm not out of there until midnight or later in most cases.
Q: Mark,
1. Put in perspective how bad all the injuries before and after the Clemson game will affect the season going forward.
A: You lost your top running back. That means your season is negatively affected. If that's the only serious injury, and it appears that it is, then they are fortunate.
2. Please rate the cornerbacks best to average.
A: Jones, Blades, Renfro, Oliver and then you can pick the rest. I don't know about Young yet because we haven't seen him. And I'm not including Elam, though maybe I should.
3. Can a true freshman running back carry the load needed to compete effectively in the SEC?
A: Sure, it's been done many times.
4. How bad was Kellen Mond's confidence shaken over the lost to Clemson?
A: To be determined.
5. Is the reliance on the performance of the defense enough to keep the Aggies competitive in key games they face in the rugged SEC West?
A: Yes.
6. Has Connor Blumrick not developed sufficiently to play at all for the Aggies? (Chuck70)
A: The answer, clearly, is no.
Q: What are your thoughts on Buzz’s staff?
What do you expect out of our team in Buzz’s first year? (cstanfld)
A: It looks solid. You've got a group that has experience recruiting nationally and in Canada, so that's a big deal. As for the team, I'm not expecting much. There's a lot of turnover and not much size. If they can go .500 in conference, that would be pretty good in my opinion.
Q: Mond's issues aside, we've seen the WRs drop a lot of passes. How do the coaches correct that? (DCAg12)
A: Go back to basics. Look the ball in before you head upfield. It's very basic stuff. And then repeat the process a few thousand times.
Q: I only have offer lists and recruiting services' rankings to go on when judging recruits. Ainias Smith's profile only shows two "elite" offers, A&M and Georgia. And he was ranked 100th in Texas by Rivals. So how is it that's he's gotten more buzz and appears more ready to play than Dylan Wright, Kam Brown, or Kenyon Jackson? (phastman)
A: Because he brings a different skill set. He's more elusive, cuts faster and makes guys miss. Wright and Jackson, especially, need to get stronger. They're really big guys and will eventually stretch the field, but right now they're so slender they'd have a huge bulls-eye on their chests (almost literally) for defenders. Brown is in a big bunch of receivers playing in the slot. Smith just does things the others don't.
1. I thought the OL underperformed against TexSt. Especially running the ball. Expected better against Clemson but not totally disappointed. What do you think we'll see from OL against Lamar? Seems like we have a ways to go to get close to where we were Nov/Dec last season.
A: I expect they'll handle Lamar easily. That line is very undersized. But the big test is Auburn and their excellent front. They need to hold their own there for A&M to win.
2. Do you think more short passes early in games might help Mond and the offense? Get RBs out in space, make opponents defend the TE position, WRs crossing under LBs, etc. (pebbycree)
A: Eh, I don't know. Maybe. The biggest positive for them would be to relax and go out and do what they know they can. If they do that, they'll be effective.
Q: Would the addition of RPO/ QB rollouts, bootleg, designated QB runs get Mond more energizes, confident in the offense? I know we are a pro set, not a RPO, but it seems when he runs/scrambles, he is energized, pumped up, whatever you want to call it. NOT Robotic...He is our QB for the season, just waiting to see if Jimbo has a plan to play to his strengths, which might be his legs. (bobdoc54)
A: Actually, they did some of those things against Clemson with mixed results. They're in the playbook, it's just a matter of actually using them.
Q: How will Jimbo change the game plan in any way for Spiller vs Corbin. (tsip despiser)
A: He won't.
Q: In your opinion, if Mond continues to have the big game let downs what are the odds that Calzada is the starting QB next year? (jakeh05)
A: I sense hope here. Hope for a change. Hope for the new guy.
AND I'M GONNA SQUASH IT.
Zero. This is Jimbo's guy and he would have to be consistently terrible to make a changee.
Q: Can you explain the rules pertaining to the clock sometimes stopping when a ball carrier goes out of bounds? It seems to me it will sometimes stop when a player leaves the field of play without contact and other times it doesn’t. Other times it looks like it stops if the player is hit before going out of bounds and other times it doesn’t. I’ll hang up and listen. (tallpineag)
A: I dug up a memo from Steve Shaw, the NCAA's director of officiating, on clock stoppages. Here's what it said:
If a Team A (Offense) ball carrier is ruled out of bounds, the clock stops. If there is 2:00 or more left in the half, the clock starts on the Referee’s ready for play signal. With less than 2:00 remaining in the half, the clock starts on the snap.
Q: Is it standard operating procedure in coaching circles to call schools or have a school call you to discuss accommodations at a school you’re about to play? (jakeh05)
A: No, it's common for coaches to call teams who have played previous opponents to ask for game film or other things they think could be useful. I sense you're talking about LSU and the Texas locker room situation, and it appears that Louisiana Tech volunteered that info to LSU.
Q: I noticed that Kenyon Green was in and out of the lineup a lot against Clemson. I didn't notice the same with the other linemen. What was the reason for him not playing all or most of the game at RG? (maddog83)
A: Well, he did play most of the game. Also, he wasn't the only guy to come out for a period of time. Ryan McCollum came in at both center and right guard, and Jimbo said he would do that in order to get McCollum on the field. So that's what happened.
Q: So tu screwed with both seating and climate conditions against LSU, is that even legal? Don’t the conferences have standing LOI’s governing such actions? (h273)
A: Gamemanship, my good man, gamesmanship. Texas is now vehemently denying the AC issue, but as far as seating goes, they can do what they please. Now, watch LSU put the Texas band in the Mississippi or something next year.
Q: Wasn't the reason that Jimbo hired an OC to help keep him from tunnel vision? Has that gone out the window? (84Aggiect)
A: That's a question only he can answer.
Q: Is Braedon Mowry in playing at a juco this year like Josh Elison? (phastman)
A: He is not.
Q: I was already thinking about this, then Sam's article on Stowers came out, so now I have to ask.
Of the 4 guys on campus and 2 guys committed, who, in your opinion, has the highest ceiling? Highest floor? (Boo yeah)
A: I think Mond has the highest ceiling. All the physical gifts are there. It's really a matter, I think, of him believing in himself. As for the highest floor, Haynes King. Coaches kid, versatile, winner, yadda yadda yadda. And he has a big arm and runs a 4.5 40.
Q: 1) Can you give us a list of scholarship guys who haven’t really cracked the two deep but are largely special teams stars?
A: Brian Johnson is the guy who stands out. He's a weapon.
2) What schools are our main competition for landing Ngata and EJ Smith?
A: For Ngata, Arizona State and Utah; for EJ, Stanford.
3) Who is our projected starting 5 for Buzz this year? Which new guy do you anticipate making the biggest impact? (gigem85)
A: Nebo/Flagg/Mitchell/Starks/Chandler. As for the new guys, I don't know yet. Hopefully I can talk to Buzz at some point and get a feel for his thought process.
Q: from ESPN -- California's state Senate voted Wednesday to pass the Fair Pay to Play Act with a tally of 39-0. The California State Assembly approved the bill by a 73-0 vote earlier this week. The bill now moves to Governor Newsom, who will have 30 days to decide whether he will sign it into law. The proposed legislation, which would not go into effect until 2023, would make it illegal for California schools to take away an athlete's scholarship or eligibility as punishment for accepting endorsement money. // What are your thoughts on this? Can the NCAA stop it? Will other states follow quickly, and if they don't, will it create a recruiting advantage for California schools in the 2020 class (since players could be paid their 4th and 5th year)? (SGMan)
A: The NCAA is trying to stop it. They say it's unconstitutional, which is garbage. They're also threatening to kick out California schools, which is also garbage. But if the NCAA is willing to boot major programs over this, I have something to say to the other 49 states of the union: