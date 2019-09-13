Q: Do you think our o-line issues are due to Turner no longer being our coach? (GCJC)

A: No. The scheme hasn't changed. It's still the same stuff. But you have a couple of new starters in there and it may just take time.

Q: Rewatching both games, I have noticed B Brown not hustling/pursuing to the ball. Any concerns with his effort? (tschaar)

A: No, not really.

Q: What are your realistic expectation's for this teams record? What are the factors in your expectations? (Big Smoothie)

A: My expectations haven't changed. 9-3, 8-4. Get better play from your QB, OL and WRs, which is possible, and you can top that.

Q: With Corbin down do you expect jimbo to split the carries up between other backs or keep with a single back getting 20 plus carries a game? (4cag)

A: Get used to Isaiah Spiller.

Q: How good of a blocker is Spiller? And do you expect him to match or exceed the expected rush yards or yards after catch that you expected from Corbin when he gets the ball?

A: I guess he's a good enough blocker, or Jimbo wouldn't take the chance of having him out there. As for rush yards or yards after the catch, no, I am not expecting him to match Corbin.

What have you seen from the TEs that gives you confidence they can contribute at a high level this year? (Cstanfld)

A: Honestly, not much yet. But they're young and it's early. The fact they're consistently out there shows Jimbo has some faith in them.

Q: If Daniel Ngata ends up an aggie could he truly make a difference next year? (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: Define "make a difference". Could he contribute? Yes. Would he be the #1 back? No.

Q: being someone who covers the game- what is your favorite time for kickoff? 11, 2:30 or a night game and does it change with the changing of daylight savings time/holidays etc.. I would love every game to be a night game. (bigty)

A: I like day games for shooting pictures, especially in the fall. But for comfort, especially early in the season, night games are good. The only problem is I'm not out of there until midnight or later in most cases.

Q: Mark,

1. Put in perspective how bad all the injuries before and after the Clemson game will affect the season going forward.

A: You lost your top running back. That means your season is negatively affected. If that's the only serious injury, and it appears that it is, then they are fortunate.

2. Please rate the cornerbacks best to average.

A: Jones, Blades, Renfro, Oliver and then you can pick the rest. I don't know about Young yet because we haven't seen him. And I'm not including Elam, though maybe I should.

3. Can a true freshman running back carry the load needed to compete effectively in the SEC?

A: Sure, it's been done many times.

4. How bad was Kellen Mond's confidence shaken over the lost to Clemson?

A: To be determined.

5. Is the reliance on the performance of the defense enough to keep the Aggies competitive in key games they face in the rugged SEC West?

A: Yes.

6. Has Connor Blumrick not developed sufficiently to play at all for the Aggies? (Chuck70)

A: The answer, clearly, is no.

Q: What are your thoughts on Buzz’s staff?

What do you expect out of our team in Buzz’s first year? (cstanfld)

A: It looks solid. You've got a group that has experience recruiting nationally and in Canada, so that's a big deal. As for the team, I'm not expecting much. There's a lot of turnover and not much size. If they can go .500 in conference, that would be pretty good in my opinion.

Q: Mond's issues aside, we've seen the WRs drop a lot of passes. How do the coaches correct that? (DCAg12)

A: Go back to basics. Look the ball in before you head upfield. It's very basic stuff. And then repeat the process a few thousand times.

Q: I only have offer lists and recruiting services' rankings to go on when judging recruits. Ainias Smith's profile only shows two "elite" offers, A&M and Georgia. And he was ranked 100th in Texas by Rivals. So how is it that's he's gotten more buzz and appears more ready to play than Dylan Wright, Kam Brown, or Kenyon Jackson? (phastman)

A: Because he brings a different skill set. He's more elusive, cuts faster and makes guys miss. Wright and Jackson, especially, need to get stronger. They're really big guys and will eventually stretch the field, but right now they're so slender they'd have a huge bulls-eye on their chests (almost literally) for defenders. Brown is in a big bunch of receivers playing in the slot. Smith just does things the others don't.















