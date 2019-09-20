A: They can both play both tackle positions. Jones has played much more than Hunter.

Do A Jones and D Hunter play different positions? And am I right to think A Jones has played more snaps? (tschaar)

A: Nobody really knows, which is why Georgia is holding off on taking his commitment. It could affect A&M’s interest as well.

A: I’m don’t think it’s very good at the moment. He wants to go to Georgia and will if they’ll take him. After that, I think the old North Shore destination of choice -- LSU -- is second. Then A&M.

Q: The first 3 games of this season, the offense has taken a lot of time between plays. Remembering back to the 2nd half of last year’s Clemson game and the 4th quarter and OT of the LSU game, Mond appeared more accurate and comfortable with the a faster moving offense. If Mond performs better with the up tempo instead of slow tempo, why does Fisher keep running this style of offense? (davidimy)

A: Ok, that make be a valid point. But I’d also go look at this: why do you think A&M’s defense has been consistently good for a year-plus now? One big reason is because it is fresh. A&M dominates time of possession, in part, because it keeps the defense in good shape. If you like up-tempo offense, I would suggest you go back and look at Kevin Sumlin’s teams. And what happened to Mark Snyder and John Chavis’s defenses. I didn’t think it was that big a deal a couple of years ago; now, I absolutely do.

Q: 1. Is A&M favored against Auburn soley because of home field?

A: No.

2. Has Ainias Smith won a starting job after his performance against Lamar?

A: No.

3. What was the last game A&M won playing at 2:30 pm? (Chuck70)

A: South Carolina last year.

Q: Is Ainias Smith used as a kickoff returner currently? If not, could we see that in the future? (AgFCACoach98)

A: He is being used as a returner now that Jashaun Corbin is out.

Q: What can Fisher/A&M do to spotlight our NFL alumni more?

What do we do to leverage our Alumni fame? (Big Smoothie)

A: Um...they do plenty. And they make absolutely sure recruits know which Aggies went to the NFL and, in this case, which players are in the NFL that they coached elsewhere.

Q: Which backup OL has a chance to play this Saturday if our OL starters struggle vs the Auburn front 4?

A: Ryan McCollum.

Q: Of all the current commits right know, which future freshman has a chance to start next year? (El Capullo)

A: Demond Demas.

Q: Can you compare Achane to A Smith? Do you see us potentially using both at the same time? (The Stein)

A: Achane is just blistering fast. Olympic fast. Just a straight line burner. Smith is more elusive and not as fast, but would probably make more guys miss in the open field. Would I use them together? Oh yes. That would be all kinds of fun.

Q: Your thoughts on TEs Beal and Wydermyer potentials for having a ‘significant season’ this year? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Define “significant season”. Both are going to play a lot. Neither will put up huge numbers reception-wise.







