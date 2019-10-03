Q: When is Erick Young back? Will he play this year? (WUNDY)

A: I’m expecting him back next weekend, so we’ll see where he stands in the rotation.

Q: Bigger WR disappointment Rogers or Chapman? Bigger WR surprise Davis or the new fish? That one may be too easy, so what do you think of the WR group overall. This was supposed to be the strength...

A: Rogers is easily the bigger disappointment. How can he not be? Chapman didn’t play at all last year and was supposed to be a backup, and he is. The wideout corps as a whole is still a strength. Quartney Davis is really good, Jhamon Ausbon has been great so far and Ainias Smith has been a revelation. That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be greatly appreciated if Rogers or Camron Buckley stepped up.

Okeke? Can’t remember what’s going on with him, but I know I haven’t really heard his name in a while.

A: Okeke got beat out by Aaron Hansford and Andre White for the primary backup jobs. He’s on special teams.

OL is clearly the biggest weakness of this team. Given that they’re all <SR (except Prater), and there doesn’t seem to be anyone pushing for PT, how are we going to make a run with these guys next year? (elicrow)

A: Well, I think you have simplified things massively. Cole Blanton, Tank Jenkins and Blake Trainor will all be back from injuries; Luke Matthews and Barton Clement will have another year of experience. Ryan McCollum will probably be the center, but Layden Robinson will also be involved. So if they want open competition, they can have it.

Q: With a lot of sophomores and juniors in the 2 deep next year, which current recruit has a chance to play on Defense??? (el capullo)

A: Jaylen Jones, without question. But I could see Isaiah Raikes or Dallas Walker getting a shot at defensive tackle too, grabbing a handful of snaps here and there.

Q: Why haven’t we seen more of Chattman?

A: Because they feel more comfortable with Charles Oliver at nickel. And Roney Elam should be back there next week.

Why did play Leal much less vs Arky,as compared to Auburn? (tschaar)

A: He did play a good bit, but Micheal Clemons had a very good game. Maybe his best in an A&M uniform.

Q: How much of the inevitable roster cuts this year are undermining the cohesion of the team?

A: They're not.

Defensively, setting the edge and speed off the edge seem to be the major weaknesses of this team, am I seeing it correctly?

A: Setting the edge, yes. Speed? Maybe. I said no but they're not getting enough pressure from their ends, especially their speed guys.

Curious why Jimbo does not have more waffles and bootlegs in his scheme, some of Mond’s best throws are out of the pocket. Seems this would help the oline as well.

A: They used a few last week and they worked. I’d like to see more of it.

Outside of QB, what is the one position if we replace with best in the game would make the most impact on this team? (BC93)

A: Left tackle.

Q: What can you do in 10 days to make the OL better? (capag)

A: Keep them gelling and more comfortable with each other. And straighten out the mental assignment busts.

Q: What are our odds with Arik Gilbert? Ranking aside, it seems like he should be a high priority given how much we are missing having an elite pass catching TE. (DCAg12)

A: I think he’s leaning Alabama’s way, but the recruits who were with him two weeks ago feel like A&M did themselves a lot of good.