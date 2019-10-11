Q: If the game goes badly against bama, how much will that impact recruiting both in general as well as specifically with Morris & Doyle? (SGMan)

A: Yeesh, what a charming question to start with. Look, these guys are looking three or four years down the road and the relationships they've built with the coaching staff. So to answer your question, probably not much.

Q: I remember back in the old days, 5-15 years ago, I would watch tu play and be so frustrated by all the guys on their team that we recruited but missed out on. Now when I watch them, they have a bunch of guys I've never heard of, but I know they still have pretty highly ranked recruiting classes. It just seems like we are not going after nearly as many of the same players these days. What gives? (Boo yah)

A: Different schemes, different needs and they both recruit nationally. So they don't necessarily have to go after the same guys.

Q: Recruiting: Are we still looking for another WR after the de-commitment of Troy Omeire? If so, does Marvin Mims from Frisco Lone Star HS still have an offer? He's committed to Stanford right now but he's been absolutely killing it this season. (Jessexy)

A: They're done at wideout.

Q: basketball question. Any idea why roster is not available yet? (agrabfan)

A: Because they haven't decided to post it? That's the only reason I can think of.

Q: I had high expectations that Leon O'Neal would be an impact player and difference maker on the defensive side of the ball this year, but I haven't seen much of that yet. Has he been slowed by an injury? Are mental mistakes limiting him? Coaches using him wrong? Is he just not quite the elite, upper level athlete I was expecting? Or has he actually done better than I'm giving him credit for? (TAMU-83)

A: He's made a total of five career starts. That's definitely part of it. He hasn't tackled well and hasn't been good against the run. He's been overly aggressive. But he's been pretty decent against the pass. He's got a long ways to go -- but he's still basically a rookie.

Q: Are you surprised by where we stand at the 19th game of the Jimbo era? My emotional Aggie side says we are way worse off than I expected. My rational side says last year exceeded expectations by a bit, and this team lost so much talent and production from last year combined with some key injuries this year means we are about where we should be. Please help me with my bipolar Aggie disorder! (Aggiewoo)

A: I don't see how you could possibly say they are "way" worse off. They're not off to a start people expected, but people also had high expectations. The losses of Trayveon Williams, Jace Sternberger and Erik McCoy hurt a lot worse than we thought. Losing Jashaun Corbin, Baylor Cupp and Vernon Jackson hasn't helped. They're playing a monster schedule and Jimbo is still operating with a team that was recruited by another coach to run other systems. Am I disappointed? Yeah. But this is a multi-year process and we have to remember that. I know some people will say "What about Bob Stoops? Hmm?" My response would be that there's a reason you remember Bob Stoops. Nobody else has pulled that rabbit out of their hat.

Q: Is it as bad as it seems? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Oh, no. It's much worse.

Q: Not sure how to word this, but how many of our o-line starters could start for other teams in the top half of the SEC? For that matter, how many of any of our offensive starters could start for the top SEC teams? Thanks. (RiffRaff81)

A: None of them start at Alabama. You could argue none would at LSU right now either. Outside of that, Kellen Mond, Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis start anywhere else in the West and the East outside of Georgia. The only argument on Mond would be Auburn, because Bo Nix is a better fit for Gus's offense.

Q: Chris Morris is set to commit this weekend. who else do you think has a good chance to commit? Doyle? 2021 guys?

A: I'm not expecting any other commits.

Should we expect to see anything different on Saturday? New plays? Faster tempo? Improved OL play? New starters? Different attitude? (DXB19)

A: Like I said in Tidbits, I'm expecting faster tempo, at least at times.

Q: Will Diesch or Blanton make an impact on the team next year? (Prater1978)

A: Blanton might, if he can stay healthy. Diesch has had plenty of chances.
























