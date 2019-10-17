Q: Josh Henson was the OL coach at OK ST prior this year at A&M. Coach Gundy recently did not talk well about him as their OL coach. While Josh seems to be a good recruiter and though we have had a lot of OL injuries, is it to early to asses how well he is coaching? (DavidImy)

A: Yes. Absolutely yes, it's way too early. They're halfway through his first season and at this time last year, people wanted Jim Turner's job. I get that people are upset that the offensive line isn't better considering they have three starters back and a 5-star at guard, but they lost a center who is already one of the five best in the NFL and their planned second string has been wiped out by injuries. By this point in his only year at A&M, everyone knew the hiring of Dave Christensen was a mistake because people already publicly hated him. No such situation with Henson.





Q: Why do we always schedule our big recruiting weekend against a top team where we are huge underdogs and end up being outclassed? Why not have our big recruiting weekend against a team we are actually favored to beat? Other than LSU last year I can't remember a big recruiting weekend where we actually upset a big team. (WhartonBones)

A: They don't schedule them, the players choose when they want to come visit. And what would a recruit think if you told them, "no, don't come that weekend because we can't win. Come for the Mississippi State game instead"?

Q: Any update on Elam and Young for this week? (dad_in_tx)

A: No. I am beginning to wonder if Elam's days are done. There have been no indications at all that he'll play this week. As for Young, he's got to be close to returning.

Q: 1. What will it take to go 4-0 these next four games from this team that historically has faltered when things are not going their way.

A: They didn't falter last year when they could have. And that's the only year under Fisher. As for the games coming up, the Aggies need to go out and play solid football and not turn the ball over. If they stop the run just a little better, there's no reason to think they won't win.

2. Is there an answer to O-line? Will it be dramatically improved next year with injured players back and/or development of current players? Is a change in coach something to consider? It seems like the timing of Turner leaving left Fisher scrambling for a coach late and maybe Hansen wasn't his first choice

A: It's Henson and no, the idea a guy needs to be fired after 6 games when he's recruiting well and isn't a first-class A-hole is ridiculous. As for next year, getting everyone healthy will allow for greater competition, which can only help.

3. Is Fisher going to get a dedicated special teams coach after this season?

A: No.

4. Would you bench Rodgers for Smith at this point? I know I would but if Fisher hasn't yet and it doesn't make sense not to play your best players. Is Smith missing assignments or taking wrong routes when he isn't in the play?

A: Fisher is a coach who trusts his veterans. He always has been. But the justification for Rogers diminishes each week.

5. Do you have a better idea of who you expect to transfer out half way through the season? It feels like we will expect to see some former and maybe current starters leave to allow a full recruiting class. (MexAg05)

A: The guys I figured would transfer remain the guys I expect will transfer, and three already either have or eventually will. Unless there's a personality conflict, I don't think the two-deep will be much affected.

Q: Including Chris Morris, can you give a 'way too early' guesstimate on who from the 2020 class will make the two-deep for next season. (Pebbycree)

A: Morris has to put on some weight first, no matter where he plays. Right now, I'd take Akinola Ogunbiyi, Braedon Mowry, Josh Ellison, Jaylon Jones ... and, of course, Demond Demas.

Q: Fletch mentioned if we get Thomas then we have to pass on a grad transfer OL. How often do OL grad transfers come available and would you take an OL GT or Harris if you had to choose given our lack of a pass rush and our rag doll OL? Chances of one of the three slim? (SuwaneeAg)

A: First, I don't think that's necessarily true. What you do miss out on is another 2020 freshman -- but you also have to find another scholarship to get the transfer. It doesn't eliminate the prospect, but makes it tougher. .If I had an option between a really good tackle or Harris, I'd take the tackle because you already have Mowry in the 2020 class along with Fadil Diggs. But I don't see any of the three happening, so there's that.

Q: I noticed that our buddy Farrell called us the most underachieving or disappointing team in the country at this point in the season. I'm just amazed at how this narrative has taken off. As far as our record, this season has played out pretty much exactly how I thought it would, although I did think we'd be a bit more competitive in the 3 losses and more dominant in the Arkansas game. My question is this. How could anyone, particularly those not wearing the maroon colored glasses, expect us to have a better record at this point? Given what we lost to the NFL, graduation and injuries, I would think anything better than 7 wins this season had to be considered very optimistic and hopeful, but not necessarily realistic. Surely there have been more disappointing and underachieving teams out there. What are your thoughts? Thanks. (RiffRaff81)

A: Sorry, but I thought they'd have a better record. I expected to be 4-2 at this point. And they should be.

Q: O Line questions

What ailments do the injured OL have (besides Blanton); What do you feel is keeping guys like Matthews,Trainor, Deisch from having an impact; and for future Could Morris and K. Green become the tackles and Moore move to guard. (AgFCACoach98)

A: 1. All have lower body injuriees.

2. Trainor is hurt and has been all year. Diesch isn't strong enough and Matthews has looked flat out bad so far.

3. No, because by the team Morris and Kenyon are ready to play tackle, Moore will have graduated. Morris isn't going to play next year in all likelihood.

Q: After the first or second game this season, now almost every time I watch Tyree Johnson, he bull rushes on passing downs instead of using his speed around the edge. What are your thoughts on this?

A: He needs to find a way to the quarterback and what he's doing right now isn't working.

Are we maximizing our speed with fast players like Johnson and Hines?

A: Clearly no.

What would you do to improve the pass rush if you were the DC? (SGMan)

A: Start moving large, but quicker guys (like Leal and Clemons) inside on passing downs and blitz more.

Q: Who are the de facto "leaders" on this team? On offense? On defense? (CypressAggie)

A: Mond and Ausbon on offense (I can hear your brain exploding on that); Madubuike and Carper on defense.

Q: Next commit? I thought that we expected to see Doyle commit soon.

A: I don't expect Doyle to commit until after his final official visit. So no, not soon.

Also, how do you see things playing out relative to the guys Fisher is trying to close and the early signing period? Can you give us a feel for who we may be waiting on until national signing day? And how many "silent commits" are we sitting with now? Morris must have been on that list. (Slixey)

A: I'm thinking if they've got a commit, those guys intend to sign in the early period. Even Zach Evans appears to want to sign early now. EJ Smith is the only one I know of that A&M is still targeting that wants to wait.

Q: Where does help come from on kick coverage? Are we lacking athletes or execution? (TAMU-83)

A: Execution. They've got the athletes. They're getting out of their lanes, overrunning the play and just making mistakes you shouldn't.

Q: why not stick with the biggest hole on the team - OL

ok this year is already flushed due to no other options apparently to plug in to move OL perfromance from putrid to mediocre. Why in the world would we plug the same pillow fighters we have now directly into the 2 deep for next year and at the same position, no less? I could see moving Moore into guard but to even consider keeping him at T is beginning to sound like Jimbo and Henson are surrender monkeys. If not next year, when will there be any movement to at least confirm the other options suck as bad as the current starters? (Rooster77)

A: "This year is already flushed". Ridiculous. And I'm sure you're referencing my very wild guess at a two-deep for next year in Monday Thoughts. Now, here's one for you to chew on: if they had better options, don't you think they'd use them? Who are you gonna play at LT to avoid being a "surrender monkey"? You don't get to snap your fingers and come up with an all-conference guy. This isn't magic.

They have four guys who were going to be in the two-deep who have not suited out this year. They have one guy, Matthews, who is trying a new position and is trying to get bigger. They have another, Clement, who is in the midst of trying to remake his body -- no mean feat for anyone.

As for next year, I'll say it again: if you have everyone healthy, you have competition at the very least and that's a positive.

Q: 1. What are your honest expectations for the O Line next season, knowing who is on the roster and who is coaching?

A: For it to be better.

2. Do you believe our TAMU football team would beat Baylor or SMU at this point in the season?

A: HAHAHAHAHAHA! Is this a joke? Are you trying to amuse me? Is this amusing? The answer is YES, they would lay waste to both of them. The defeatism is getting astonishingly bad.

3. Any other “sleepers” on this Aggie FB squad ala Ainias Smith (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Aaron Hansford, anyone?

Q: No Preston or Chapman - they couldn’t be worse then Rodgers or Buckley - thoughts on no playing time at this point In the season? (FatRobby)

A: Jimbo likes his veterans. That's the only explanation I can come up with.

Q: Are the WR routes intentionally stop routes? We rarely make a pass to a receiver to try and get him in stride. Wondering if this is an execution issue or the overall strategy? (SantosRHelper)

A: 1, those are the routes and 2, they just don't get enough separation on ones that aren't stops to get "in stride".

Q: Is there any truth to the rumor that USCw may be looking at Herman as a candidate for their next head coach? (slixey)

A: It's on the Internet, so it must be true.

Q: In your opinion, who are the top handful of QBs in the SEC? If Mond, isn't one of them, what does he need to do to get there? (GulfCoastAg)

A: I think he's there. Tua is the class of the conference, then Burrow. I've been disappointed with Fromm this year, but he still may be third. Then Mond and Kelly Bryant. What does he do to move up? Continue to improve his consistency and take off running more often.

Q: At the risk of drinking bleach...please educate me on why our backup QBs don't get a series or 4... This season is over......Yeah , I know we still can end up with a winning season....and I doubt that. Will we see Jimbo play different players during these games, or will he redshirt all he can and manage for next year?... So tired of hearing next year...since my fish year of 1972. (bobdoc54)

A: Man, some you folks are absolutely miserable to the point of silliness. He's not playing the backups because he's trying to WIN FOOTBALL GAMES! You're halfway through a season. If a coach wants to lose his team and his program, he can do exactly what you're suggesting.

Q: You can schedule a home/home with any team outside the SEC. Who you taking? (Brohrer28)

A: Probably Virginia Tech.

Q: We have some highly regarded 4 star OL recruits (Matthews, Reed, Jenkins). Why are they not playing instead of Hocker and Prater? Did we miss on the evaluation or is there a development issue? (GCJC)

A: Reed and Jenkins aren't playing because they have been hurt all year. They haven't played in a single game. Matthews has been a disappointment so far, but his career only consists of two games played. So I don't think you can judge him yet.

Q: Given your forecast of the last 7-8 scholarships for the 2020 class, will this end up a top 5 class? (mozilla)

A: If it's not, it'll be really close.



























