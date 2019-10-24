Q: Thoughts on the World Series after Game 2? (FletchW)

A: Bad.

Q: Apparently we have 5 spots left to fill in this class which will seemingly leave us in a position where we will be telling some very highly rated kids that there is no room at the Inn. Tell us who those 5 turn out to be. (slixey)

A: A: They will come from this pool of players: Zach Evans, EJ Smith, Donell Harris, Antonio Doyle, Devon Achane, Ty’Kieast Crawford, Garrett Hayes, McKinnley Jackson and Dontae Manning. Probably.

Q: 1. Any word on Renfro's injury? Will he play Saturday?

A: 1. I don’t see why not. He came back in the game Saturday.

2. Your thoughts on Connor Blumrick transitioning to another position, WR, or TE?

A: 2. I think it’s good for both him and the team. He gets a shot at getting on the field, the team picks up a guy with some real athletic ability and it probably keeps James Foster around.

3. Is there a reason players are red-shirting and/or leaving the team at this late point in the season?

3. Yeah, they’re not playing and they want to get a jump on finding a new place to play.

4. What critical team positions still need filling with the 2020 class? Do you expect any JUCO or graduate transfers in? (Chuck70)

4. Running back, linebacker, offensive tackle and corner. I do not expect any grad transfers, for sure, and the odds of a JUCO are really low.

Q: Do we see a more permanent role for McCollum going forward or will they continue to play hot potato with he and Kenyon? (sosebee91)

A: It’s not just with Kenyon; he takes snaps at left tackle in the place of Jared Hocker too. I think that’s what we’ll keep seeing.

Q: Seems to me, Smith will be a later signee, if he waits to official to Stanford. If Evans keeps playing his games, Do we simply take the first one to pull the trigger. Im afraid we didnt close Achane when we had a chance, now LSU football and track are closing hard. Ngata gone, we have a good chance to be left out in the cold RB wise. Tour thoughts? Id Demas just pursuing Evans? Do you think we lose 2 or 3 QBs to the portal. Mond , Calzada , King..thats 3...Im sure MAdibuike jumps to the League.. We may hit our numbers easily.... (bobdoc54)

A: I don’t think they’ll be left in the cold. They’ll get one of the backs. And Achane is NOT a pure back, he’s an athlete that would be used all over the field.

Yes, Demas is working on Evans.

I don’t expect them to lose two or three QBs to the portal. Why would they? Who’s leaving? Maybe Foster?

Q: Is Brian Johnson hurt or is he redshirting? He hasn't been out there for a while. I know he is only a special teams player right now....just curious. (X-Ray Ag)

A: He is redshirting, and it's a very good question. He may just be a special teamer, but he was a special teams demon.

Q: Cupp's injury looked pretty significant (obviously), broken, dislocated ankle.. I was wondering if the prognosis is a full recovery or is it something that may be an intermittent problem going forward. (barseven7)

A: So far as we know, it should be a full recovery.

Q: What are the odds that we end up playing the #1 ranked team in 2019 three times this season? That's Clemson, Alabama, and possibly LSU. Has any team ever done that in one season? (jessexy)

A: It’s very possible, and I don’t think anyone has ever played #1 three times.

Q: What is keeping A Smith out of the receiver rotation- blocking ability or reading defenses. (cordero)

A: Jimbo wanted to use Kendrick Rogers and Camron Buckley more. Buckley’s time, honestly, is now going to Jalen Wydermyer more and more.

Q: Do you foresee any of the redshirt candidates playing in the last few regular season games and a bowl game to get experience and still maintaining the redshirt status? I’m talking about guys like Cupp getting time when he returns. Or Calzada and A Jones playing against UTSA (in the event of a blowout) and a bowl game to get to 4 games played. (jessexy)

A: Oh, sure. That’s a real possibility. I’d do it.

Q: Speaking of the World Series... Which team makes it there first? Rangers or Orioles? (And for all you haters out there, I am rooting for the Astros) (DustyTx)

A: I would think the Rangers, because the Orioles are a total train wreck.

Q: Do you feel it’s important for Jimbo to play the scrub QB’s in these weak games to help establish a #2 and give him/them some experience or are going to get Mond and more Mond? (h273)

A: If you have the chance to play them in a blowout, I’d do it. And he has so far.

Q: Any chatter about team first vs me first guys in the locker room?

A: No.

How might the new reality of the redshirt and or the transfer portal be affecting the team moral as a whole - if at all... (Cypress-ag)

A: It’s really not. Guys understand the deal.

Q: Help us understand how Ellison and Mowry count toward the 25? It seems like they would be counted as early enrollees and count backward or would be transfers. Why do they have to count against the 25? I think you said they took 25 last year, but I thought that included these two. It’s tough to keep track...

A: They count towards the 25 because Mowry would be signing as a high school graduate who did not play in 2019. Ellison is a JUCO transfer, and he signs like everyone else. A&M was set to take 27 last year, because they had two spots that could fall back. One was taken by Nik Constantinou, the punter from Australia. The other? Ainias Smith.

What are your “sources” telling you about all the Herman rumors? (EliCrow)

A: You wouldn’t believe it if I told you.

Q: 1. When is the next rating update?

Probably next month.

2. Do you see any of our commits gaining/losing any stars? (J.)

A: I hope Jaylen Jones gets a 5th star.

Q: How many more, and more importantly, which true fish or redshirt fish will see the field more over the next 3 games? Newbies seem to be playing great and would love to see more play or get experience before the last 2 major games.

A: Brian Williams is the only one I see playing more.

Any chance that additional WRs outside of Smith get an opportunity to run along side Aubson since the other original starters are not contributing as much? (Rooster77)

A: It doesn’t look like they’re ready, so no.

Q: How do the potential number of transfers this year effect future signing classes. This year, we have only 5 seniors, and have to have a large amount of transfers to make room for a class of 25. If a large portion of the transfers come from upcoming juniors and seniors, doesn't that put us in the same position in future years? (Mesquite3101)

A: It might. But right now Jimbo wants more talent across the board and guys who fit his system.

Q: Do you know if Jimbo scripts a certain number of plays to start the game and to start the second half? I heard this from an Ag and was wondering if it was true. (Gulf Coast Ag)

A: A lot of coaches script the first 15 plays. A lot of A&M coaches have. Sherman did for sure. Sumlin may have tried, but I doubt Johnny would have stuck to them. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Jimbo does too. Now the second half? No. Nobody does that.

Q: 1) If Ausbon and Davis leave early for the draft, who would your starting WR corps be next year (not necessarily who’s currently in the two deep)?

A: Preston, Smith, Chapman, Demas. But I'd be giving lots of guys the chance to prove they can play.

2) Since Fisher normally uses one primary back, how will he balance Corbin and Spiller next year?

A: That’s a fantastic question and one I can’t answer right now. I don’t know if Jimbo can. I guess what you do is let them fight it out and the winner gets the majority of the carries. But if Spiller ends 2019 impressively, at worst he’ll get more snaps than a normal backup in Jimbo’s offense.