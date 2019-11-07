Here's the AggieYell Mailbag for Bye week #2...

Kenyon Green will be on the 2020 offensive line somewhere.

Q: Regarding attrition...if a player is approached about departing and given a gentle nudge, but would rather stay because they simply love being part of the team and want to graduate from A&M, do they get to keep their scholarship and stay on the team? Or would the coaches simply “cut” them Also, why do you think Larry Prior left so close to end if his career? (aggiewoo) A: Scholarships are renewed from year to year. So if they're not getting the job done, then it's possible the scholarship can be made an academic one where they stay at A&M, but they're not playing football anymore. It's not a frequent occurrence, but it happens. As for Pryor, I think he felt like his playing time was diminishing and he may have just decided it wasn't worth it anymore. He's got his degree, a little baby boy and a serious girlfriend. Those could have been a lot more important than spending 40 hours a week studying, working out and practicing for 10 snaps or so a game.

Q: Thoughts on 2020 O-line? Who of the 2nd team, redshirts and fish make a push in 2020 for playing time? Does K. Green move outside? Who will be our next C? (Bankwalker1) A: The easiest one is the next center. It'll be Ryan McCollum barring something unforeseen (which is exactly what happened this year). As for the rest of the line, I wouldn't be surprised if it's the same group again in 2020. You'll have three seniors (four, with McCollum) in Dan Moore, Jared Hocker and Carson Green; more importantly, nobody has shown up to challenge them. Blake Trainor and Cole Blanton could challenge at tackle, but they have to stay healthy. Same goes for Tank Jenkins at guard. Luke Matthews and Bart Clement haven't shown much yet, and Chris Morris and Aki Ogunbiyi probably won't be ready to play as true freshmen. As for Kenyon Green, I think he'll eventually play tackle. It's just a matter of when the move comes. Q: Who out of Jaylon Jones and Eric Young gets moved to safety? Could you compare their cornerback skill sets? Jalen Preston what gives? (Prater1978) A: I think your question is already answered – Young is at safety now and played it last week. It fits him well because he's big, physical and can hit. He's not quite as fast or as smooth as Jones is as a corner. What gives with Preston? He got a concussion in the first half last week and that's why he didn't play later. He's backing up the best wideout on the team (Jhamon Ausbon), so he hasn’t many opportunities. Neither have any other backups on the outside. Q: Will Jimbo reach out to some FSU commits? Why would he? Has no connection to them. Did Jimbo completely stop contact with guys like Kimber & Lindberg, or does he keep recruiting them since some guys change their mind late to stay close to home? I'm sure they check on occasion, but they're hardly a priority. Is Young to safety likely a permanent move; and if so, do we need to add 2 more CB? (SGMan) A: I could easily see it being permanent, but it could also be a Deshazor Everett kind of move where he's doing it out of necessity. We'll see. And no, they don't need two more corners. They have two in this class already and will likely get a third. Q: How does Jimbo manage the QB's over the next three-four years with all the talent and ego's? How do you think he should manage the QB's, what's the best case scenario? (Big Smoothie) A: Answer to both questions is a lot more simple than you think – best player plays. He's not going to pull a Sumlin and play favorites. If you look at how Fisher operated at FSU, he tended to have one very good starter and at least one excellent guy waiting in the wings. He's trying to build that kind of depth at A&M now. If you get Mond, then Calzada or Haynes King and then Eli Stowers, you start to build the Christian Ponder to EJ Manuel to Jameis Winston string Jimbo had at FSU.



Adding Eli Stowers will allow A&M to really load up at quarterback. (Rivals.com)

Q: What are our W-L coming out of a bye week? Seems like we always come out flat and get lit up. (LTGrenader) A: They are 2-5 after the bye week since 2013, including two losses to Mississippi State and two to Alabama. They are on a 5-game losing streak after bye weeks. Q: Rank the below positions in order of importance to win a Natty. Which positions can we be deficient in and still compete for championships? Which positions require elite recruits, which do not? What positions groups do we under and over recruit in your opinion? O-line QB WRs RBs D-line LBs DBs (oamj) A: If you want to win a national championship, you have to be really good IN ALL AREAS. No deficiencies. The only way you can avoid that is having a player like Johnny with the team A&M had last year, that stuffed the run but could be beaten in the air. Manziel could probably be the antidote to that, but how often do you have a player like that? There's a reason he'll be remembered for generations. I think Jim Turner under-recruited offensive linemen. That seems to be changing, but the 2021 class has to be great. Wideouts, they get plenty. I think they recruit enough everywhere except maybe linebacker this year, but if you get Antonio Doyle to go with Chris Russell, Andre White, Ke'Shun Brown and Tarian Lee, you may have something anyway. Q: Who are your Top 10 2021 must-get recruits? (gigem85) A: I don't believe in "must-get"s. There are positions of need you have to fill with quality talent. How you fill those can come from a bunch of different directions. But getting Eli Stowers and Shad Banks is a really great start. Q: What are your thoughts on the basketball team and how they will do this year-in conference and overall? (bigty) A: I think they're young; their talent level is improving rapidly; they have a lot of outside shooters who can also cut to the basket but they are desperately lacking size. They will probably get pounded on the boards and inside. I think they'll be better than last year, but does that make them a tournament team? I have serious doubts. Q: Besides the obvious, name your all-time most fun to watch Aggies on both offense and defense. For me, offense would include Dickey, Leland, Rodney, and Javorskie. Defense would be Von, Miles, Ty Warren, Roper/Wallace and Neeley. All-time however would have to be Domingo Bryant. Don’t know if the stats back it up, but he always seemed to make a big play when you needed it. Mostly though I just like to say Domingo. (TAMU-83) A: My frame of reference is a little less than some folks. One guy I enjoyed watching was Dat, because he was always in the right place when he needed to be. He was a machine like that. Von and Myles were gimmes. Armani Watts is a guy who didn’t get credit for being fun to watch, but he didn’t mind hitting people and loved to jump a route. Being on the sideline for his picks against Tennessee and Arkansas was awesome. I don’t know you can put together a list of offensive players and not add Christian Kirk and Trayveon Williams. They were a blast to watch. Kirk just made so many amazing plays, and Trayveon had no quit. I also loved Ja’mar Toombs for that same reason — no quit. Try to bring him down. And Luke Joeckel and Jake Matthews were fun just because they dominated everyone they faced. Q: A) Why hasn't Camron Horry played more? He played at the first of the season and then has disappeared. Is he hurt or just not good. Renick a walk on has stepped up and taken his playing time. A: Horry hasn’t been dressed for a month. Whether he’s off the team or hurt hasn’t been made clear, but I think he’s done. Renick wouldn’t have been out there otherwise, but he has done more than either Horry or Glenn Beal. B) And if Horry is not good and will not see the field, what does someone like him do regarding school? He is a redshirt Sophomore, which means he is hopefully a Junior in school and would be a graduating senior next year. Someone like him who is not good enough to go pro would not want to transfer if they are graduating next year but are "asked" to leave the team to make room for the new class, what do they do? It is not like Starkel or Martin who transferred after they had already graduated from college or a freshman or true sophomore who could transfer and not lose much of a step school wise. Someone like Horry would not want to transfer if he would be graduating in the next year school wise. Granted Horry's dad could pick up the school tab, but what about those in his position who can't afford to pay for school and they would be in a position to graduate in a year? I'll hang up and listen. (syoungblood) A: They can have their scholarships transferred to an academic one, freeing up a spot. Either way, there will be an opening on the 85 man roster. Q: Is Illinois a serious threat in the recruitment of Antonio Doyle? (jessexy) A: I’m not counting them out, but I’m still expecting him to commit to A&M. Q: Could you offer your thoughts on Calzada, his games played/redshirt status? If over the four game limit, why do you think he played last week and not Foster? Why do you think Jimbo coaxed Foster from the portal ledge if he has no plans to use him? (SuwaneeAg) A: Calzada is at three games, so his redshirt is intact. That’s why Foster played against Mississippi State. And why did he talk Foster off the ledge? Because he would have two quarterbacks if he didn’t. Look, Connor Blumrick is no longer a quarterback. He’s played running back and been on special teams the last two games. There’s a need for Foster on this football team, for both 2019 and 2020 — regardless of whether he starts. Q: 1)I know we have a running joke about needing more linebackers because for years we did need them. But given that we rarely have more than 2 LB's on the field and seemingly one at times, just signed a bunch last year that are showing promise, should we worry less about quantity and just focus on getting 1-2 good ones each year? A: I think I would be more happy if they could get 3 good ones. How’s that for a dodge? Frankly, I think they’re still a little thin at the position. But getting Doyle to go with the guys they have will have you in pretty good shape for 2020. But 2021, you need to go get some numbers again. 2) Odds that Inside FSU twitter guy is right and Saban is going to coach the Seminoles? (Taxman90) A: 0%.



Andre White's play is providing hope for A&M's future linebacker group.