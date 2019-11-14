It's mailbag time!

Baylor Cupp's recovery seems to be proceeding well.

Q: Which rb would you rather have? Smith or Evans? In a vacuum, Evans. He’s an amazing talent. But football isn’t played in a vacuum and all things are not equal. Smith is a very good back, an outstanding receiver and has the great pedigree. That makes him really appealing, in my opinion. Aggie player that would of had the best NFL if they hadnt gotten injured or missed due to other circumstances? (badash) A: Luke Joeckel. He was never the same after he broke his leg (his rookie season, I think). He just couldn’t move. Q: How is Baylor Cupp’s recovery going. I know he has a long way to going, just hoping to hear some positive news on him. (reckless75) A: he was walking around two weekends ago without crutches for the first time. That caught my attention and seems like a really positive step. Q: Are we finding a spot for the sip tackle who bailed?

You mean Javonne Shepherd? Maybe. But remember, he only takes up a spot on the 85, not in a signing class. How about Quaydarius, do we have interest in him for the '21 class? Sure, but I think he’s going to SMU. You had some good suggestions for how to attack both Georgia and LSU (yes I'm sucking up), do you believe that Jimbo and Co. are going to do some of those things, and if so which is the likeliest? (tsip despiser) A: I think they are. I mentioned some new wrinkles, and Jimbo has already said they’re working on some. So I’ll take that as the most likely. Q: Do you see Fidel Diggs and Donell Harris at the same DE position or "bookend" DE? (dirkieduck) A: I think they could do both, depending on the situation. You could even stand one up and use him as an edge rusher next to the other guy, who could have his hand in the dirt. Q: If Javonne Shepherd transfers, and assume he does not redshirt this year, does his year he has to sit out count as his redshirt year or does it count as a year played? That would mean he has 3 to play 2 if it counts as a year played? Or does it mean he has 3 to play 3 if it counts as a redshirt year? How does that work? (docyoungblood) A: I don’t think he played in four games, so this year would be a considered a redshirt season. Then, barring a waiver, he’d sit out again in 2020. So he’d have 3 to play 3.

Fadil Diggs has the athleticism to fill several roles. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Q: 1) Which position group do you see taking the biggest jump next season? Whether it be to experience or talent progression? Linebacker. They have guys who can play it. 2)And do you see us having any elite position group by year 3 under Jimbo? There a few possibilities here. Tight ends, for one. Defensive tackle, especially if Justin Madubuike returns. Maybe even wideout. Having Ausbon/Davis/Smith and a fully healthy Rogers, along with the likes of Demond Demas, would be nasty. 3) who is are best player going into next season? (Fatrobby) A: People may scoff at this, but Kellen Mond if Madubuike doesn’t return. Ausbon and Davis could be in that mix too. And even Elijah Blades. Q: Who has the "weakest commitment", or "most likely to flip" in this class? And do you see more tsip commits opting out before NSD? (bobdoc54) A: For the first, they don’t exactly advertise those things, so nobody. Second, yes. Q: 1. Aggies host the Longhorns in the 1st round of the NCAA soccer tournament. Who you got? Will we win? A&M’s at home. They’ll win. 2. CFP rankings are out for the second time. There are 4 teams listed with 3-losses, including 3 from the Small 12 conference. I'm curious your thoughts on why other teams still garner respect with 3 losses while A&M is overlooked, especially considering that A&M losses are to two top-ranked teams and a #8. I'm not just comparing to Texas either. Iowa's wins are weak and the losses are to 10, 19, and 13. Okie Lite is worse than A&M. K-State at least has a top 5 victory, but all three losses are to unranked opponents. What gives? (Jessexy) A: I think A&M lost three so quickly out of the gate that people stopped paying attention to them. I think Texas being in is a complete joke, but Iowa State can rectify it. A&M is better than any of those teams, but the disappointment of coming out 2-2 and then 3-3 turned folks off. Q: Can you give us a bowl prediction and opponent? If we finish 7-5 and/or 8-4…. (dxb19) A: No, because it depends on too many variables right now. Q: Can we hold on to Harris? (4cag) A: Yes, they can. The question is will they. And, at least judging from how he’s acted since committing, he isn’t in a hurry to leave. Q: What players do Achane, Smith, Evans, and Ngata remind you of? Has Jimbo coached anyone like them before (i'm most interested in thoughts on Achane). (Obieag) A: Would you ask this again next week? I’d like to do some research and really get some solid answers. The easiest one is Achane, actually. He’s got a little Percy Harvin to him. Q: Are all of our current commits supposed to sign in December? If not, who do you think waits until February? They’re all supposed to sign. If we get most (if not all) signed in December does that mean we then go on a full court press for the next 6 weeks to land one of the 3 elite running back‘s? Evans, Ngata, Smith (DXB19) A: I think Ngata will be off the market by then. But yes, probably.

Demani Richardson could be making a rapid return.

Q: is D. Richardson's arm still fractured, or has it fully healed? (js1105) A: Arm fractures don’t heal in three weeks, so I guess that’s your answer. Q: Has the staff overlooked a key need in their 2020 recruiting? What position could be filled by a JUCO or other transfer student athlete? Offensive tackle would be the only area I’d be worried about. Otherwise, they’ve done quite well. There are no JUCO offensive linemen of interest, but there is one transfer who would almost have to certainly sit out in 2020. Yes, it’s Javonne Shepherd. Finally, how worried should fans be over the game against South Carolina? (Chuck70)

It kills me that fans worry about games. The idea is to go and enjoy yourself. What good is worrying going to do? Leave that to chronic worriers like me. Here’s the best way to look at it: Carolina has given up 47, 41, 34 and 17 points (one of these things is not like the others…) in four road games this year. That’s 35 points a game. At home, A&M is averaging 49 points a game. If you want to cut it to just SEC West opponents at home, the Aggies are still scoring 32 a game. Their offensive point totals on the road? 23, 14, 13 (one pick six not included) and 21. Less than 18 points a game. So this is not shaping up as the one. To be scared about. Q: How bad is Max Wright’s neck injury? He’s been injured now since game.2 (I think). Is he likely to red shirt as a result? If so would it be a medical redshirt or a regular one? (dad_in_tx) A: It must be pretty bad, because he’s missed quite a while. But neck injuries are things you don’t screw with. I’m betting his season is over and he redshirts (a regular one), which gets him another year after he played a lot on special teams in 2018. Q: Your assessment of Leon O'Neal? Great bowl game performance. Starter for beginning of 2019 season. Seemed to disappear for a couple games. Now back in the rotation at Safety. Noticed his 2019 PFF score is 37. Overaggressive? Not coachable? Stubborn? Just seems like serious underachievement. Expectations for remainder of 2019 and 2020? (pebbycree) A: O’Neal is actually ok in coverage; it’s run defense and tackling that have been terrible for him. PFF has his scores on those categories at 26.1 and 28.2, or “ouch”. He’s been overly aggressive and run himself out of some plays, and his penchant for going for shoestring tackles has led to a lot of misses. He’s got to cut that out. But I wouldn’t count him out at all. He’s got too much pride and desire to succeed for me to think he won’t take a step back over the offseason and make changes. Q: Thoughts on our vertical passing game? What vertical passing game? A&M has a very good intermediate passing game. It does not have a vertical passing game. If you could put one current college football player from another team on this one - who, why, and what would our record be? (TAMU-83)

A: I would say Tua, but the offensive line play wouldn’t help him much. I thought about a really good back and came up with the same problem. So I chose Sam Ehlinger.



Gotcha. Actually, I think it would be DE Chase Young of Ohio State. You can argue that if A&M got to Trevor Lawrence a couple more times, they win that game. Shutting down the outside run of Auburn would have won that one. So a guy like Young, who is fairly close to Myles Garrett, could be the difference between 8-1 and a position in the top 4 of the playoff picture and 6-3. Heck, what would MYLES mean for this team? Q: Aside from the QB (naughtyword)show, why did Chad Morris do such a terrible job at Arkansas? (brohrer28) A: Where do you start? Bringing in John Chavis was a mistake. The defense has gotten considerably worse and there’s been no answer for it. The game planning was terrible. There was no accountability. Just one example: when Nick Starkel was tweeting out that he’d like a cameo on Stranger Things, he should have gotten told firmly to shut up. But nobody seemed to fear Morris. Not many more seemed to respect him. Q: Assuming we go 7-5 does Jimbo get a pass or will people will start to questioning his methods? (Staubach1972) A: Anyone who questions his methods after this year without taking the schedule into account needs their head examined. Q: 2021 OT recruiting....what changed with Donovan Jackson?...now trending to the sips after being so heavily leaning our way. Who would you list as leaning more to us for 2021 class on OL, LB, S and CB? (haas89) A: I’ll answer both of these questions at once — it’s not worth worrying about right now. Let’s at least get to February before freaking out about who’s leaning where. I don’t think Jackson is anywhere near committing. Q: Will TJ Starks be back or is he done? (js1105) A: Considering the offense (possession of a very small amount of marijuana), he could be back. But considering Buzz is trying to put his stamp on the program and Starks hasn’t made a reputation for himself as a team guy, I doubt he will be. Just my personal opinion, of course. Q: Who are our main linebacker and safety prospects for 2021 and how many of each should we take? (Gigem85) A: the two major ones at linebacker they’re after now are Terrence Lewis and Kendrick Blackshire. If you can get just those two, it would be an awesome haul, but I’d like them to take three at least. As for safety, they only have a few offers out. How many they pursue may depend on how well Brian Williams plays and practices the rest of the year, whether Erick Young is going to be there permanently and if they keep their faith in Leon O’Neal.



Now is a great time to join AY!