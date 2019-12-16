Q: Odds Joe Brady leaves this offseason? When is the NFL hiring season?

I think the odds of him leaving aren't very good. It's better to see if you can come up with a way to defend his scheme instead. The NFL hiring season will probably start a day after the Super Bowl, or Feb. 3.

How much of our lack of pass rush is scheme? It looks to me like Elko stresses lanes and gap assignment as priority one (see all the straight bull rushes), so I ask the experts. . . (Ag98)

A: That's part of it, but the other part is they just haven't had any dynamic pass rushers. Landis Durham has been the best one he's had so far.

Q: What’s your opinion of Kiffin to Ole Miss? (bobdoc54)

A: Momentary recruiting boost, but I don't like his scheme with their personnel. He's a top-half of the SEC coach, but he's not on the level with Saban, Fisher, Smart, Mullen and now, you certainly have to include Orgeron.

Q: OL question. Do we have now, on campus, or likely to sign enough OL talent to get us back to where we had First rounders across our offensive line as we did just 5-6 years ago? (aggdoc)

A: No. And you better realize that line you're thinking about may be the best in the history of college football.

Q: Are we at risk to lose any of our assistants during the offseason? Who?

Elijah Robinson to Rutgers, Mike Elko to a very lucrative head coaching job. But I'm not super concerned about either at the moment.

Do you see Jimbo making any additions to the current staff? If so, where and who? (The Stein)

A: No, unless someone leaves.

Q: We see one school replacing coordinators and coaches to make them magically better instead of dumping the loopy HC. We see some recruits decommitting with one university due to HC being fired (and some players talking about leaving). There has been talk here about possible impact of one OC and/or one DC possibly leaving another SEC school.

Bama has had to replace coaches almost every year due to their coaches getting HCing jobs elsewhere. Until this year, nothing seemed to drop off and their offense had opened up more. Is that carousal of coaches leaving and new ones coming in part of Bama's issues this year as you lose continuity in coaching and relationships? (DentonAg80)

A: Nope. As long as Saban is there, the continuity exists. He's that strong an influence. Their problem is simple, and I'll explain it in one sentence: "I've decided to forego my senior year and enter the NFL draft..."

Q: What’s the latest on J Sheppard? (Ringdunker93)

A: Dunks, this is going to appear that I'm picking on you, but I'm not. It's "Shepherd". S-H-E-P-H-E-R-D. That is to clear up the about eight different variations of that name that have popped up.

Ok, now to your question. I think he'll be an Aggie. In fact, I haven't heard a whisper about him so much as looking somewhere else. It's been very odd in that respect.

Q: Is the Georgia RB gonna make it in?

A: Don't see why not.

Reckon Mond is the best QB in SEC next year?

A: Considering the competition, he'd better be.

Any chance Malik Hornsby comes as ATH? (Strobafett)

A: Only if they miss on several guys and he decides being an Aggie is more important than being a QB.

Q: One program that benefits from a crazy coaching carousel?

Ole Miss (long term)

One program that is hurt by the coaching carousel?

Ole Miss (short term)

From the recent hires, who has a chance to turn their respective program around with 2-3 years? (El Capullo)

A: Nobody.

Q: Do you recall seeing an offensive line that performed poorly the year prior, essentially return the same group the following year and play to a competent level? This seems like a bunch of JAGs, with the exception of K. Green. (reggiep47)

A: The offensive line got better from 2010 to 2011, even if the team got worse. But they don't have that kind of talent.

Q: How many true cover corners do we have on campus? Is moten only one in this class,even if Burns signs with us? (tschaar)

A: Blades can be. And Jones certainly can be. So it's not just Moten.







