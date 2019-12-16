AggieYell Mailbag
Ho ho...holy crap, it's nine days until Christmas and 11 days until A&M's bowl game? How's that possible? Anyway, Santa isn't the only one with mail to answer. Here we go!
Q: Odds Joe Brady leaves this offseason? When is the NFL hiring season?
I think the odds of him leaving aren't very good. It's better to see if you can come up with a way to defend his scheme instead. The NFL hiring season will probably start a day after the Super Bowl, or Feb. 3.
How much of our lack of pass rush is scheme? It looks to me like Elko stresses lanes and gap assignment as priority one (see all the straight bull rushes), so I ask the experts. . . (Ag98)
A: That's part of it, but the other part is they just haven't had any dynamic pass rushers. Landis Durham has been the best one he's had so far.
Q: What’s your opinion of Kiffin to Ole Miss? (bobdoc54)
A: Momentary recruiting boost, but I don't like his scheme with their personnel. He's a top-half of the SEC coach, but he's not on the level with Saban, Fisher, Smart, Mullen and now, you certainly have to include Orgeron.
Q: OL question. Do we have now, on campus, or likely to sign enough OL talent to get us back to where we had First rounders across our offensive line as we did just 5-6 years ago? (aggdoc)
A: No. And you better realize that line you're thinking about may be the best in the history of college football.
Q: Are we at risk to lose any of our assistants during the offseason? Who?
Elijah Robinson to Rutgers, Mike Elko to a very lucrative head coaching job. But I'm not super concerned about either at the moment.
Do you see Jimbo making any additions to the current staff? If so, where and who? (The Stein)
A: No, unless someone leaves.
Q: We see one school replacing coordinators and coaches to make them magically better instead of dumping the loopy HC. We see some recruits decommitting with one university due to HC being fired (and some players talking about leaving). There has been talk here about possible impact of one OC and/or one DC possibly leaving another SEC school.
Bama has had to replace coaches almost every year due to their coaches getting HCing jobs elsewhere. Until this year, nothing seemed to drop off and their offense had opened up more. Is that carousal of coaches leaving and new ones coming in part of Bama's issues this year as you lose continuity in coaching and relationships? (DentonAg80)
A: Nope. As long as Saban is there, the continuity exists. He's that strong an influence. Their problem is simple, and I'll explain it in one sentence: "I've decided to forego my senior year and enter the NFL draft..."
Q: What’s the latest on J Sheppard? (Ringdunker93)
A: Dunks, this is going to appear that I'm picking on you, but I'm not. It's "Shepherd". S-H-E-P-H-E-R-D. That is to clear up the about eight different variations of that name that have popped up.
Ok, now to your question. I think he'll be an Aggie. In fact, I haven't heard a whisper about him so much as looking somewhere else. It's been very odd in that respect.
Q: Is the Georgia RB gonna make it in?
A: Don't see why not.
Reckon Mond is the best QB in SEC next year?
A: Considering the competition, he'd better be.
Any chance Malik Hornsby comes as ATH? (Strobafett)
A: Only if they miss on several guys and he decides being an Aggie is more important than being a QB.
Q: One program that benefits from a crazy coaching carousel?
Ole Miss (long term)
One program that is hurt by the coaching carousel?
Ole Miss (short term)
From the recent hires, who has a chance to turn their respective program around with 2-3 years? (El Capullo)
A: Nobody.
Q: Do you recall seeing an offensive line that performed poorly the year prior, essentially return the same group the following year and play to a competent level? This seems like a bunch of JAGs, with the exception of K. Green. (reggiep47)
A: The offensive line got better from 2010 to 2011, even if the team got worse. But they don't have that kind of talent.
Q: How many true cover corners do we have on campus? Is moten only one in this class,even if Burns signs with us? (tschaar)
A: Blades can be. And Jones certainly can be. So it's not just Moten.
Q: Why would be burn Eric Young’s shirt given he only played meaningless minutes? Why didn’t we treat him the same as Calzada? (Sippinonsomesyrup)
A: Because they have different roles and the team had different needs. Remember how horrible punt coverage was at mid-season? He was needed on special teams, especially after Brian Johnson decided he was leaving. So you don't always get what you want.
Q: When do Juniors get their NFL draft grades? (map87)
A: I think they have them.
Q: Can you list all players that are officially redshirts.
I will do that in a separate piece tomorrow.
Will any of the current redshirts be burned if they play in the bowl game? (DavidImy)
A: Without looking, I don't think so.
Q: It was discussed that the loser of the Evans commitment race would start pushing their RB recruiting pace to fill the gap. So... who is pushing their “non-Evans” RB recruiting the hardest? LSU or the good guys? (dgbert)
A: Depends on how you look at it. A&M would not stop recruiting EJ Smith regardless of what happens, so that would mean the Aggies. But if you mean new or renewed recruiting, it's LSU.
Q: Instant impact recruits on defense this year? (TAMU-83)
A: Jaylon Jones immediately comes to mind. I'm a huge fan, and getting him in early is a big deal. I would also look at Antonio Johnson, Antonio Doyle, Braedon Mowry, Fadil Diggs and Donell Harris. I don't think they'll start, but they have the ability to play important roles.
Q: Regardless of who we get at RB (Evans or Smith) - will they start day 1? (TAMU_fan)
A: No.
Q: Ranking by best football name only, where does Major Burns fit in the list? (MSCAg1997)
A: Top 10%, even if it's a terrible name for a DB to have.
Q: So with Achane already committed, and if we get EJ Smith committed, do we still go after Evans? (aggdoc)
A: They probably already know on Evans. They'll know on EJ tomorrow. But regardless, yes.
Q: Do you think Jimbo has a pattern of taking low ranked recruits too early? Seems like this class and last one we had a minor crunch at the end when some highly rated prospects were interested but we didn’t have room. Seems like both classes we took low rated recruits early. The RB from Georgia comes to mind as an example. Not a big gripe, just curious your thoughts. (aggiewoo)
A: Who'd they take early last year? RJ Orebo, and they knew he'd be a project. Who'd they take early this year? Jackson, and he ended up being All-State after coming back from a knee injury. I don't think it's a big deal.
Q: 1) Can you list the LB’s on the roster and indicate which ones are inside vs. outside? Which LB that we haven’t really seen yet will get the most playing time next year?
A: Inside: Buddy Johnson, Aaron Hansford, Ke'Shun Brown
Outside: Anthony Hines, Andre White, Tarian Lee, Chris Russell, Ikenna Okeke
Who plays most that you haven't seen? Russell.
2) Can you think of any big-time recruits that A&M missed out on in the last decade that retrospectively you are very glad did not end up here?
A: Quite a few. I don't want to name names, but there have been quite a few guys that I've looked at and went, "There but for the grace of God..."
Q: