Q: Can you explain the rationale behind Haynes King falling out of the Rivals 250? (Brojustin8)

A: I can try. I think the biggest deal was that he had his worst games when everyone was watching. Rivals analysts were at the regular season game where he threw 4 INTs, the state playoff game where he struggled and the Under Armour All-American Game, where he also wasn’t great (and some of that had to do with the offensive line). Would I have knocked him down as far as they did? No. But he didn’t play well when he was evaluated in person.

Q: What's the final toll of the draft on LSU. You did a nice write up recently on the losses across the board in the West, but it was before NC game and LSU wasn't a clear picture. Can you update that? (elicrow)

A: Nobody, anywhere, got hit harder. They lost nine early entries, three more than the next closest team (Alabama). Their early entries included Clyde Edwards-Hilaire, Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Grant Delpit and K’Lavion Chaisson. They got hit HARD.

Q: With the talent we already have at running back, would Evans really have made that big of a difference in winning more games? (Big Smoothie)

A: You’re talking about potentially the best high school back since Leonard Fournette. He dominated the Under Armour Game. So yeah, if he played to his potential, he’d be a huge asset. He’s got next level talent to everyone, including Isaiah Spiller. But would he ever fulfill his promise? That’s no certainty, and right now I’d say it’s less than 50/50 he does. So I get why teams just said the heck with it and moved on.

Q: What's the deal with Darvon Hubbard's recruitment?

In mid-2018 he blew up and got offers from Bama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, and about 10 other lesser programs. He commits to Ohio State, then decommits eight months later in February 2019.

He seemed to be getting recruited by Wisconsin, Purdue, Tennessee, and LSU in the spring of 2019. But then in the fall he only OV's Purdue, San Diego State, and Utah. And now all of a sudden A&M, LSU, and Georgia are interested.

Why did he decommit from Ohio State?

How did he go from so hot, to so cold, and then back to so hot? (Phastman)

A: Hubbard benefitted from the early signing period. Teams who didn’t get their primary targets (or decided he wasn’t worth the effort) started to evaluate what was left and, hey, this Hubbard guy had a great senior season. That got him back on the radar, and it looks like he’ll end up in a much better situation by waiting until February.

Q: Just realized I’ve been watching Aggie football for 50 years now. Johnny, Bucky, Kevin. Any other QB’s in that time period Aggies didn’t bitch about? (TAMU-83)

A: I doubt it. And I do recall people griping about Johnny — for a week.

Q: How does the staff deal with recruits with grade issues? I think grades and class attendance were a major problem with Cordarrian Richardson???

We know Javonne Shepherd is a problem. How does our admittance requirements differ from Bama/LSU/ Florida/Auburn, tu,,,I realize we are different than Vandy/Stanford/Rice,,,But my kid didnt get accepted with a 3.9 and ACT of 30. I doubt KE is even close. How much of an athletic discount do they get.?? (bobdoc54)

A: A&M does a whole lot to get their players to class and employs tutors and academic assistants to help the players. They have study halls as well. But at the end of the day, you’ve still got to have a desire to actually show up for class. Athletes have to meet mandated NCAA academic levels, and A&M largely adheres to those. So it’s not different from the other schools you mentioned.

Q: Like everyone else I’m done with Evans and his brother. Enough. One last parting question, however. What the heck was Evans saying to Jimbo the last month or so to keep Jimbo from just cutting bait like Saban, Orgeron, and Smart had already done. They were clearly fed up with his act. I mean, surely someone as seasoned in recruiting as Jimbo had to know this guy’s brother was driving the Evans bus and Evans wasn’t coming to A&M. A lot of recruiting time and energy expended by us right up until the end when the other major players had just had enough. (agcatter123)

A: He was telling them he was coming and they didn’t think the brother was that big of a problem. Other programs clearly thought otherwise, but it wasn’t just the brother. Evans was the guy who sat on his couch when he told LSU he was coming for an official visit and turned Alabama off.

Q: What is/are the biggest position battles this Spring?

Some of that depends on the line. If they move some players around, they could have some competitions there. So QB (Calzada could make the summer interesting with a strong spring), two receiver positions, safety opposition Demani Richardson, nickel and two corner positions.

What do u want to see from the BACKUP OL? (el capullo)

A: The ability to compete with the starters and push them to improve.

Q: Any reason we can not take down Auburn on the road in 2020? Thanks. (AgsRule97!)

A: A&M refuses to figure out Auburn’s desire to run misdirection and outside runs with their backs and Nix. Otherwise, they’d need to add some talent I don’t know about at the moment.

Q: Does Buzz ever not wear a vest? (tsip despiser)

A: Yes.

Q: Aggie BBall question - maybe NIT this season which would be absolutely incredible given the talent Buzz had to work with - lets project out to next year - challenging for 2nd or 3rd in the league with LSU, Florida, and Auburn behind those cheating bastards in Lexington? (Rooster77)

A: Depends on who they recruit in the 2020 class and what the other guys lost and who they get. But I suspect they will be on the right track at the very worst.