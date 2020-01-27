AggieYell Mailbag
It's Mail Call time!
Q: Can you explain the rationale behind Haynes King falling out of the Rivals 250? (Brojustin8)
A: I can try. I think the biggest deal was that he had his worst games when everyone was watching. Rivals analysts were at the regular season game where he threw 4 INTs, the state playoff game where he struggled and the Under Armour All-American Game, where he also wasn’t great (and some of that had to do with the offensive line). Would I have knocked him down as far as they did? No. But he didn’t play well when he was evaluated in person.
Q: What's the final toll of the draft on LSU. You did a nice write up recently on the losses across the board in the West, but it was before NC game and LSU wasn't a clear picture. Can you update that? (elicrow)
A: Nobody, anywhere, got hit harder. They lost nine early entries, three more than the next closest team (Alabama). Their early entries included Clyde Edwards-Hilaire, Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Grant Delpit and K’Lavion Chaisson. They got hit HARD.
Q: With the talent we already have at running back, would Evans really have made that big of a difference in winning more games? (Big Smoothie)
A: You’re talking about potentially the best high school back since Leonard Fournette. He dominated the Under Armour Game. So yeah, if he played to his potential, he’d be a huge asset. He’s got next level talent to everyone, including Isaiah Spiller. But would he ever fulfill his promise? That’s no certainty, and right now I’d say it’s less than 50/50 he does. So I get why teams just said the heck with it and moved on.
Q: What's the deal with Darvon Hubbard's recruitment?
In mid-2018 he blew up and got offers from Bama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, and about 10 other lesser programs. He commits to Ohio State, then decommits eight months later in February 2019.
He seemed to be getting recruited by Wisconsin, Purdue, Tennessee, and LSU in the spring of 2019. But then in the fall he only OV's Purdue, San Diego State, and Utah. And now all of a sudden A&M, LSU, and Georgia are interested.
Why did he decommit from Ohio State?
How did he go from so hot, to so cold, and then back to so hot? (Phastman)
A: Hubbard benefitted from the early signing period. Teams who didn’t get their primary targets (or decided he wasn’t worth the effort) started to evaluate what was left and, hey, this Hubbard guy had a great senior season. That got him back on the radar, and it looks like he’ll end up in a much better situation by waiting until February.
Q: Just realized I’ve been watching Aggie football for 50 years now. Johnny, Bucky, Kevin. Any other QB’s in that time period Aggies didn’t bitch about? (TAMU-83)
A: I doubt it. And I do recall people griping about Johnny — for a week.
Q: How does the staff deal with recruits with grade issues? I think grades and class attendance were a major problem with Cordarrian Richardson???
We know Javonne Shepherd is a problem. How does our admittance requirements differ from Bama/LSU/ Florida/Auburn, tu,,,I realize we are different than Vandy/Stanford/Rice,,,But my kid didnt get accepted with a 3.9 and ACT of 30. I doubt KE is even close. How much of an athletic discount do they get.?? (bobdoc54)
A: A&M does a whole lot to get their players to class and employs tutors and academic assistants to help the players. They have study halls as well. But at the end of the day, you’ve still got to have a desire to actually show up for class. Athletes have to meet mandated NCAA academic levels, and A&M largely adheres to those. So it’s not different from the other schools you mentioned.
Q: Like everyone else I’m done with Evans and his brother. Enough. One last parting question, however. What the heck was Evans saying to Jimbo the last month or so to keep Jimbo from just cutting bait like Saban, Orgeron, and Smart had already done. They were clearly fed up with his act. I mean, surely someone as seasoned in recruiting as Jimbo had to know this guy’s brother was driving the Evans bus and Evans wasn’t coming to A&M. A lot of recruiting time and energy expended by us right up until the end when the other major players had just had enough. (agcatter123)
A: He was telling them he was coming and they didn’t think the brother was that big of a problem. Other programs clearly thought otherwise, but it wasn’t just the brother. Evans was the guy who sat on his couch when he told LSU he was coming for an official visit and turned Alabama off.
Q: What is/are the biggest position battles this Spring?
Some of that depends on the line. If they move some players around, they could have some competitions there. So QB (Calzada could make the summer interesting with a strong spring), two receiver positions, safety opposition Demani Richardson, nickel and two corner positions.
What do u want to see from the BACKUP OL? (el capullo)
A: The ability to compete with the starters and push them to improve.
Q: Any reason we can not take down Auburn on the road in 2020? Thanks. (AgsRule97!)
A: A&M refuses to figure out Auburn’s desire to run misdirection and outside runs with their backs and Nix. Otherwise, they’d need to add some talent I don’t know about at the moment.
Q: Does Buzz ever not wear a vest? (tsip despiser)
A: Yes.
Q: Aggie BBall question - maybe NIT this season which would be absolutely incredible given the talent Buzz had to work with - lets project out to next year - challenging for 2nd or 3rd in the league with LSU, Florida, and Auburn behind those cheating bastards in Lexington? (Rooster77)
A: Depends on who they recruit in the 2020 class and what the other guys lost and who they get. But I suspect they will be on the right track at the very worst.
Q: 1. Which recruiting target, in your opinion, takes the final 25th spot in the 2020 class?
A: I have no idea right now. They have a few possibilities, but I’m not real excited about their chances with the big names (Evans, McKinnley Jackson).
2. What improvements can fans look forward to seeing with the new position coaches hired?
A: Let’s have a practice before we get into that, shall we?
3. With Braden Mann graduating, how do you characterize special teams going into Spring Practice?
A: Set. Seth Small is back, Ainias Smith is back and Nic Constantinou will be the punter. You’ve just got to improve coverage teams.
4. Will the 2020 season have a sophomore and freshmen heavy team? (Chuck70)
A: Absolutely not! This will be the most experienced team A&M has had in a long, long time. It’s loaded with juniors and seniors.
Q: We all remember Sumlin holding a spot for recruits way too long and ultimately missing completely on that spot or signing a scrub at the last minute.
Jimbo, on the other hand sees recruits as interchangeable. He offers several equal prospects and takes the first to commit and moves on. Until ZE.
Why the complete change in philosophy for one guy? Especially one guy that seems to be so much trouble. (boo yah)
A: Because talent-wise there is no equal prospect to Evans. He’s just a head case with a really problematic entourage. But when you’ve got that ability and A&M still has a need at running back, you take the shot.
Q: 1) Please comment on the recent Coaching hires and searches. Was BDP canned because of some internal strife?
A: I’m not going to comment on why a coach might have been let go if it wasn’t obvious, and it wasn’t obvious to me. But the guys they have added so far are really, really good.
2) Running back is a strength or liability next year?
A: Too early to say. It looks like a group of Spiller, Deondre Jackson, Devon Achane and Darvon Hubbard. In other words, one of the best sophomore backs going and three question marks. That, on paper at least, is a liability. But Jackson, I think, will surprise people and Achane is a big play waiting to happen — or he was in high school. So we’ll see.
3) If OL is elite in 2020, we make CFP?
A: Yes.
4) Aaron Rodgers goes straight to Hell, Purgatory, or Heaven after entering Hall of Fame? (Strobafett)
A: This is me absolutely not caring. That’s between him and God.
Q: A. Is there a possibility of Bradley Dale Peveto staying on as an analyst?
A: No.
B. Despite all the talk, has Henson weathered the coaching carousel?
A: Well, he has to this point.
Q: How much of an impact do you expect Demas to make this coming season? (3GAg)
A: I don’t like to project until I’ve seen a kid practice at the collegiate level, but Demas is an exception. If he’s not big time next year, I’ll be really disappointed.
Q: We know about the final three recruits with DT jackson and the two RBs. But if we were to miss and have a spot left open, are there any other options? Specifically DB Lorando Johnson from Lancaster or Ennis Rakestraw from Duncanville?
A: I think they do have options, but those guys aren’t among them.
Kelvin Benjamin was big time at Florida State. I believe he won a national championship at Florida State with Jimbo. Do any of our wide receivers on the roster or as recruits compare to him? (Jessexy)
A: Physically, Caleb Chapman is closest. And Benjamin broke out his redshirt sophomore year, so…