AggieYell Mailbag
It's Mail Call time!
Q: Does Losing Jay Graham hinder the chance of us landing Evans from 1% to 0? (oamj)
A: I don't think it makes any difference. It's also tough to judge anything having to do with Zach Evans. I wouldn't be surprised if the Evans melodrama continues into the summer.
Q: 1) I didn’t get a chance to watch the A&M-Tennessee game but the GameCast play by play mentioned Cassius McNeilly multiple times. That’s incorrect though right? He’s still redshirting? A: Yes, he's redshirting. 2) Which new coaching staff member are you most excited about? (gigem85)
A: James Coley. He's got a great track record as one of the nation's top recruiters and has a ton of ties in the Southeast – and nobody is better connected in Florida.
Q: If it hasn't been asked a hundred times... when does Spring Training start? (Richard23)
A: If we're talking football, sometime next month. It hasn't been announced yet.
Q: Had we cut bait earlier on Evans, was EJ's ours?
A: No, not necessarily. He had the ability to do it several times and didn't, so it's time to put this myth that the pursuit of Evans was the only thing that made Smith go to Stanford. The opportunity was there to go to A&M all the way until signing day, including a couple of months where A&M wasn't really after Evans. He didn't commit. Do position coaches make that big of a difference to on field play or are they mainly there for recruiting purposes? A: They definitely help, especially in college. The players are still in the process of development, so position coaches are a lot more important in college than in the pros (in my opinion).
Do you think there will be a real QB competition in Spring or is it a forgone conclusion Mond is the guy? (Ag_2000)
A: I think Zach Calzada will get a longer look than most backups would, and if he looks good, then he can make it a real competition. He's just got to impress right off the bat.
Q: Who do you consider to be a better RB prospect, Crownover or Hubbard? (phastman)
A: That's a tough one, because I like parts of each of their games. But Crownover has the benefit of being a power back, and I'm a big fan of guys who can run over opponents. So I'll say him.
Q: Seems like a lot of coaching changes this off-season. I know some had to do with previous coaching relationships but the Graham and Peveto thing seems odd. Change in coaching philosophy after 2 years? (BVOSUX)
A: Graham went back to Tennessee, where he went to school. I don't think there's anything odd about that at all. Joe Jon Finley went to Ole Miss to be with his buddy. Maurice Linguist went to the NFL. Graham went back to his alma mater. The only change that doesn't make obvious sense is Peveto. But they wanted to make a change and did.
Q: whats the real story on Peveto? Was his departure expected? any reason other than Jimbo ddint rehire him? Any fallout with the players? (bobdoc54)
A: Jimbo wanted to make a change. He made a change. It's pretty simple. Considering how quickly Tyler Santucci came back, it looks like it had been in the works for a while behind closed doors.
Q: Any chance we change our entrance song from the Kanye song? It's a constant reminder of Sumlin. (WhartonBones)
A: I like it, the vast majority of fans like it and most importantly, the players like it. So probably not. I wouldn't say "no" outright, but I don't think that's very high on the priority list.
Q: Who is our must underrated recruit from this recruiting class? Who will be this years Ainias Smith. (Majc353)
A: Devin Price. It probably won't be this year, but he'll be a difference maker,
Q: Speculation on Elijah Robinson? (Dirkieduck)
A: For a guy who's supposedly interested in moving to Penn State, He's been very loud about A&M on Twitter the past couple of days. I'd say it merits watching, but for now, I think he's staying.
Q: There has been some chatter that Buzz may add another player to the Class of 2020. Is there just one spot and is there any indication of who's being recruited? Would make sense if it's a big. (OldArmy72)
A: No idea who they may be after, except to say that if they're trying to get someone now, it would make a whole lot of sense to get a big man. They need some bodies up front in a huge way.
Q: Will we take a center to go with these tackles or will they convert a guard to center? (4cag)
A: That's what Luke Matthews and Bart Clement (not to mention Layden Robinson) are supposed to be doing. So no, I'm not expecting them to take another center.
Q: Kenneth Phillips??? Is he the LB that tore his knee, what is his status?? Will he grey or blue shirt? (Jakeh05)
A: Phillips will greyshirt and sign with the 2021 class
Q: When does spring practice start?
A: TBD. Will anybody be sitting out still recovering from surgery? (Drunkpot98)
A: I would assume so. Clifford Chattman may not be ready; Adarius Jones and Kenyon Jackson are two other guys I'm iffy on. Hezekiah Jones may not be back either. Tarian Lee should be, but they may be cautious on that front.
Q: What was your favorite commercial?
A: I can't even remember a single one. And I didn't have anything to drink, so that tells you how memorable they were. The only one I remember was the Disney+ one that previewed WandaVision and thought, "That looks Fing weird." Compare Zuhn to the other targets on the board.
A: Well, he's a Rivals 250 guy, so he's one of better tackles nationally. I think he needs to continue to bulk up and work on his technique, but he looks like a guy who can play left tackle to me. And that, to me, is the most important position on the line and the highest compliment a lineman can get.
Q: Will our finish to the 2020 class be enough to move this class up in the rankings? (aggdoc)
A: No.
Q: When are the next Junior days (if you know)? If you don’t, when do you guesstimate they will be? (Huslin' One)
A: I don't know yet, but I'm expecting they come in the next couple of weeks.
Q: How many do we take in the 2021 class?
A: 25. Now that 2020 recruiting is just about complete, please analyze position numbers/needs for 2021, top targets for each position and where we stand with those targets. Thanks (big_ag)
A: I'll do that once it is complete, so probably Thursday.