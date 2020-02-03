Q: Does Losing Jay Graham hinder the chance of us landing Evans from 1% to 0? (oamj)

A: I don't think it makes any difference. It's also tough to judge anything having to do with Zach Evans. I wouldn't be surprised if the Evans melodrama continues into the summer.

Q: 1) I didn’t get a chance to watch the A&M-Tennessee game but the GameCast play by play mentioned Cassius McNeilly multiple times. That’s incorrect though right? He’s still redshirting? A: Yes, he's redshirting. 2) Which new coaching staff member are you most excited about? (gigem85)

A: James Coley. He's got a great track record as one of the nation's top recruiters and has a ton of ties in the Southeast – and nobody is better connected in Florida.

Q: If it hasn't been asked a hundred times... when does Spring Training start? (Richard23)

A: If we're talking football, sometime next month. It hasn't been announced yet.

Q: Had we cut bait earlier on Evans, was EJ's ours?

A: No, not necessarily. He had the ability to do it several times and didn't, so it's time to put this myth that the pursuit of Evans was the only thing that made Smith go to Stanford. The opportunity was there to go to A&M all the way until signing day, including a couple of months where A&M wasn't really after Evans. He didn't commit. Do position coaches make that big of a difference to on field play or are they mainly there for recruiting purposes? A: They definitely help, especially in college. The players are still in the process of development, so position coaches are a lot more important in college than in the pros (in my opinion).

Do you think there will be a real QB competition in Spring or is it a forgone conclusion Mond is the guy? (Ag_2000)

A: I think Zach Calzada will get a longer look than most backups would, and if he looks good, then he can make it a real competition. He's just got to impress right off the bat.

Q: Who do you consider to be a better RB prospect, Crownover or Hubbard? (phastman)

A: That's a tough one, because I like parts of each of their games. But Crownover has the benefit of being a power back, and I'm a big fan of guys who can run over opponents. So I'll say him.

Q: Seems like a lot of coaching changes this off-season. I know some had to do with previous coaching relationships but the Graham and Peveto thing seems odd. Change in coaching philosophy after 2 years? (BVOSUX)

A: Graham went back to Tennessee, where he went to school. I don't think there's anything odd about that at all. Joe Jon Finley went to Ole Miss to be with his buddy. Maurice Linguist went to the NFL. Graham went back to his alma mater. The only change that doesn't make obvious sense is Peveto. But they wanted to make a change and did.

Q: whats the real story on Peveto? Was his departure expected? any reason other than Jimbo ddint rehire him? Any fallout with the players? (bobdoc54)

A: Jimbo wanted to make a change. He made a change. It's pretty simple. Considering how quickly Tyler Santucci came back, it looks like it had been in the works for a while behind closed doors.

Q: Any chance we change our entrance song from the Kanye song? It's a constant reminder of Sumlin. (WhartonBones)

A: I like it, the vast majority of fans like it and most importantly, the players like it. So probably not. I wouldn't say "no" outright, but I don't think that's very high on the priority list.