Q: What positions beside OL will be priorities when recruiting for 2021? (4cag)

A: I would say cornerback has to be priority 1. You only have three returning corners next year -- Brian George, Jaylon Jones and Josh Moten (unless Erick Young moves back to corner). In other words, guys who will enter this season with no experience. How well they'll play is a question mark, even though all indications are they'll be good. After that, probably running back. But the depth chart is starting to look good across the board.

Q: What a great class, are there any holes or positions that we did not address? If so, how will we address those issues in the 2021 class?

They need offensive tackles, and they've already got one in Trey Zuhn for 2021. That's a starting point. They need at least two, and preferably three, more.

It's early, but do you think the OL can be better next year? What do they need to do to be better as a position group? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think they can be better. You'll have four out of the five starters back with an experienced center in Ryan McCollum. They should know the scheme better, work together better, and be a year stronger, tougher and smarter. At least, that's the idea.

Q: I know you are tired of the drama, but is Rivals reaching out to Evans to get his story? (3s2ghill)

A: He's not talking. Never has. I'm not sure there's anyone out there he trusts enough to talk to. And yes, I am very tired of all the drama.

Q: Who are the Future RB Coach predictions? Will he be a heavy hitter like the recent hires? (BJK01)

A: I don't have a prediction, save for the belief it will be another strong hire in terms of recruiting.

Q: Coley has been described here as an elite recruiter with deep ties to Florida.

Do you think it will be more difficult for him to pull those kids to Texas A&M after he’s had the close proximity of FSU and Georgia?

No. He understands how to communicate with these talented young players and can sell them on a program.

How difficult is it for him to show up to the same high school selling a different program?

It's not. Some people have the knack, and his track record indicates he's one of those guys.

Do you think he would be better served recruiting Texas instead? (Jakeh05)

A: Absolutely not. It would be a complete waste of his ability and quality relationships he's already got in place.

Q: I think this may have already come up in another mailbox, but is there a really good reason other than Rivals sip employees for Hayes King dropping in the rankings? Did he really perform that bad? Thank you. (AgsRule97!)

A: Rivals scouts evaluated him in person three times. Unfortunately, those were his three worst games over the past two years. Hence the drop. This isn't a "ooh, RIVALS IS RUN BY SIPS!!!" situation. I don't necessarily agree with him losing a star, but I understand the logic.

Q: Will you please list the 4 most likely OL to replace last year's starters by the end of fall camp, in order and why. (Ag98)

A: 1) Tank Jenkins, because he plays guard and Kenyon Green could be moved outside. Otherwise, he can compete against Jared Hocker and he had a shot at winning that competition last fall before he got hurt.

2) Luke Matthews, because Ryan McCollum has lost the starting job at center before.

3) Cole Blanton, because he's a huge tackle and those positions could be shuffled in the spring.

4) Akinola Ogunbiyi, because he's very good.

But honestly, I don't see much changing. Maybe I'm wrong, but four seniors up front may carry the day.

Q: Alabama and LSU finished above A&M in the 2020 recruiting battle. How can the staff coach the team to dominance in the SEC West in spite of this issue so they ultimately win the recruiting war? (Chuck70)

A: First, recruiting rankings are all well and good but the true rating for each isn't known for two or three years. We've seen 3-stars win Heismans and 5-stars bust. You go out, get players you think can execute your gameplan and work in your system and coach them up. When you have a great class like A&M (and LSU and Alabama) did, it's just that much easier to do.

Q: It’s early, but do you see any ZE type recruiting sagas in 2021? (TAMU-83)

A: Man, I sure hope not. But then again, at this point last year, nobody expected this train wreck. Still, I would consider the odds to be slim. This happens once every five years or so.

Q: I feel like this 2021 class really needs to land an Elite RB (Rivals100 type). Things aren’t going great with Camar Wheaton and I haven’t heard much in regards to LJ Johnson. What other Elite RBs do we have a shot with? Also do you think that this is why the RB Coach hire is taking so long, because it’s so vital to our success? Thanks. (DXB19)

A: It would be awesome to have an Elite RB in every class. Don't give up on Wheaton just yet, and A&M's probably in better shape than most people think. Just because a guy is quiet doesn't mean he's not interested. As for another elite back, keep your eye on Amari Daniels in Miami. I think the Aggies may even lead for him at this point.

Q: According to Rivals Crownover hadn’t signed. I know we still need 4 players to depart to make our number. If a 5th player were to depart before fall camp could we immediately move Crownover onto a scholarship? (Aggiewoo)

A: No. They have 25 signees, which closed the door on that idea. He'll be a part of the 2021 signing class, even though he'll already be around.

Q: 1. Please rank these RB prospects forseeing their actual impact on any program (including JUCO) in college football over the next 4 years:

EJ Smith, Achane, Deondre Jackson, Zach Evans, D Hubbard, D Ngata, Crownover

A: Absolutely impossible to do right now. My gut instinct, though, is to go with Achane and Smith.

2. Even though EJ Smith had chances to commit to A&M, we ended with Hubbard. Debunking the Rivals rankings, which is the better prospect?

A: Smith is the more complete player. Hubbard may be the better running back right now.

3. NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed is working at the U now and he was pretty adamant about taking Miami back from the other schools that have poached talent lately. His speech was pretty passionate. What are your thoughts on Miami keeping its recruits home again?

A: I think they're in serious trouble and they need someone like Ed Reed to get back in the game. I was stunned to see a couple of the biggest players in Miami announce their top 6 lists last week and they both had A&M and Penn State on it. One had Nebraska. I think both had Florida. Neither had Miami.

4. Did any Aggies not get the invite to the NFL Combine?

A: Debione Renfro and Colton Prater were not invited.

Q: Kellen Mond had some really good moments in 2018, but in 2019, when we faced a good team, he seemed to play very poorly. Do you think he’ll have a good senior season? (thepassag)

A: If Mond allows his instincts to take charge and stop overthinking things, he'll be better than good. He'll be really good. But will he do that? That's a question nobody can answer right now.











