A: Chris Morris and Akinola Ogunbiyi. I know, hardly a shock. But they are two of the highest-rated O-line prospects in the 2020 class, so it makes sense to start there.

Q: Which incoming OL have the best shot at the two deep? (RiffRaff81)

A: In terms of commits in recent years, it has to be Manvel. But so far, most of those guys have not panned out. Brian Johnson, Deneric Prince and Derrick Tucker are gone, and the jury remains out on Jalen Preston and Layden Robinson.

Q: Which Houston area school has been the most productive for A&M in recruiting? (Billy Charles)

A: I think they'll be better because they'll be very experienced. How much better is a question I really can't answer. But they'll probably start four seniors (Dan Moore, Jared Hocker, Ryan McCollum and Carson Green) and one very talented sophomore (Kenyon Green). Considering how much that unit has already worked together, going back to last summer, the excuses for improvement are few.

2. Our OL has been the subject of a lot of discussion. Do you think they'll make an appreciable improvement, and yes, why? (thepassag)

A: They're at 18 right now with three commits, all 4-stars. They're positioned to do well again and, if they have a strong season, probably will. I think they could have a top 5 class again.

Q: 1. How do you feel about A&M's 2021 recruiting class prospects? What would be your "way too early" class recruiting rankings for our class?

A: An 8-4 season would be a huge disappointment. The Aggies are likely going to be favored in every game until they go to Tuscaloosa in mid-November, with only Auburn possibly upsetting this prediction. A&M has a very favorable schedule and a lot of opponents have had a lot more turnover than the Aggies, so 10 wins should be a realistic possibility.

Q: Considering this upcoming season will be year 3 with Jimbo and that we have, what may be, the most favorable schedule we've had in years, what does an 8-4 regular season bode for this coaching staff? Have I been drinking too much maroon Kool-Aid to expect at the very least 10 wins this upcoming season? (Oamj)

Q: Can we get a basketball state of recruiting? Thx (Ricky)

A: So far, it's been pretty good, even though hoops recruiting can be tough if you don't get the very elite, can't miss prospects. They picked up three guards in the 2020 class, with the star being PG Hassan Diarra. SGs Hayden Hefner and LaDamien Bradford are nice outside shooters that will add depth on the wings. They've already landed one of the nation's best shooters for the 2021 class in 6-foot-6 SG/SF Jaxson Robinson, a 4-star prospect and a member of the Rivals 150. So things seem to be picking up steam. They just need to find some big men.

Q: Chances of Erick Young at safety? I know Nickel makes sense, but the thought of Demani and Young back there seems salty in my mind..

A: It's clearly possible, since they had him there at the end of last year. But adding Antonio Johnson to go with Brian Williams, Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper kind makes me wonder if they'll try to use him at Nickel.

Chances of K.Green getting a look at LT? (uptmore1187)

A: Not very good. He's never played it. I think he's more of a RT guy, at least initially, when (if?) he moves outside.

Q: New RB Coach...what is it: Great hire or we got an LSU baggage who was let go of his job? (El Capullo)

A: How about both? He wasn't "let go"; they just weren't going to fight to keep him because they wanted to add Kevin Faulk to their staff and RB coach made the most sense. But Tommie Robinson is an established quality coach with a great recruiting pedigree. So even though LSU may have wanted to make a chance, he's still a good get.

Q: What are the chance of Luke Matthews starting this season? I read he was listed as a center. (Staubach1972)

A: Yes, he is listed as a center. But I don't think his odds of starting a very good, because he'll have to beat out Ryan McCollum for the job and he would have to seriously pick up his game to do that.

Q: Can we consistently fill New Kyle or did we overbuild?

Just win.

Have we gone too far for old Army but not far enough for New Army with the atmosphere?

Just win. And honestly, I think the complaints about atmosphere are overblown. Are you (the rhetorical you, not "you" specifically) there to concentrate on the football game or to gripe about completely peripheral elements which have limited effect on the overall product?

What are your feelings on Cheerleaders? (TAMU-83)

Don't really care.

Q: t appears that Jimbo has potentially upgraded his coaching staff with all the new hires (RB, TE, LB, CB & Rec Coordinator) Do you think that they will have an instant impact (Top6 or better) on this 2021 class or do you think that we begin to see more of an impact in 2022? (DXB19)

A: I think that, in some respects, you'll see an impact on the 2021 class. But their full impact may not come until 2022. Still I think '21 will be a strong class all the same.

Q: Has Jimbo more or less abandoned the FB role in the offense? Is it possible that one of the blocking TE, say Rennick or now Max Wright might become a FB that both blocks lights out but totes the ball on occasion? (dad_in_tx)

A: He has not given up on the fullback. I expect Wright will get a chance to compete with Cagan Baldree there.

Q: Does the Tommie Robinson hire help our chances with any high profile recruits he already has relationships with? Any specific guys? (Not asking to try and find out about that 2020 running back with the name I wont say) (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Yes, I think it will help with several guys LSU has been targeting -- LJ Johnson in particular. And that would be a very good one for A&M to get a boost with.

Q: Can we beat LSU this year? (h273)

A: They had nine guys leave early and will be breaking in a new quarterback. A lot can happen between now and then, but yes, I think A&M can win that game.

Q: Why is Henson still the OL coach? (Elgot)

A: Because A&M decided to retain him.

Q: In basketball, how do we need to finish the season to make the NIT (jkn90Ag)

A: It won't be easy. They need to probably get to 18 wins and get a game in the SEC Tournament. But one way or the other, if they can finish this season above .500, I think it's a smashing success.

Q: I'm curious about Eric Young. I know rating systems are flawed. But he was one of the top CB's on our radar and know it seems like he is mentioned more at safety and nickel. We have a shortage of CB's and I see that Josh Moten might even be in the mix. So, Young is no longer considered a CB? (Richard23)

A: Well, like it was mentioned above, he ended the season at safety. Could he be back at corner come spring? Sure. But with Moten, Jaylon Jones and Brian George, could A&M find another role for him that ensures the most talent gets on the field? Also yes.

Q: Mond is our QB, there’s no chance he loses out to either of the two clipboard holders, and Foster needs to explore another position. But Jimbo rarely plays the scrub QB, how will that affect us in 2021? (h273)

A: By then, Zach Calzada will have seen action in at least six games and will have three years in the system. Haynes King will be in his second year. I think they'll be all right.























