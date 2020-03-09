A: Nope. Look at who's left – Roshauud Paul, who had lost his job in the rotation to Ainias Smith; Brian Johnson, who was special teams only; Deneric Prince, who couldn't get on the field (but would have had he stayed); Jacob Kibodi, who lost his job to Cordarrian Richardson; Richardson, who had grade issues; Kellen Diesch, who couldn't crack the starting lineup even though A&M had a desperate need for a good left tackle; Moses Reynolds, who didn't get on the field and (allegedly) Leon O'Neal, who has plenty of competition for his spot. So the only one to say anything negative was Santino Marchiol – and we saw how much his word was worth shortly thereafter.

A: I would say they're probably similar. Alabama and Auburn have lost more than the SEC East teams. But A&M needed those numbers, so folks who say A&M has a problem aren't paying close attention. Other than seeking more PT, is there any other worrying cause behind our personnel transfers? (AginAfIII)

Q: Portal transfer numbers. Where are we as compared to Bama, Auburn, Georgia & Florida -more players than they they have lost, or fewer?

A: Well, I know what you're getting at, but you have to remember that it's a new administration (see two questions up). I thought Scott Woodward did a good job with making tough decisions – maybe yes, he did wait a little longer than some people wanted, but he wanted the body of work to speak for itself. And when he did make a move, he hired extremely well. He was decisive when he needed to be, unlike Eric "ZZZZZZ" Hyman, who couldn't even figure out the sod issue on Kyle Field. Bjork, like I said, has historically not shied away from tough calls or controversy. People at Ole Miss really disliked him because he had the gall to fire Hugh Freeze (justly). So saying "the administration" hasn't made moves isn't quite accurate, because it's a new administration.

A: Yes. Without a doubt. any insight into the administration why they take so long to make changes when the answer is obvious? Like keeping Kennedy to long, and Childress? (Maroon1)

Q: Is the job Buzz has done this year one of the best coaching performances you have ever seen in Aggie history?

A: THAT question. I've been waiting for it for years. But the answer is still maybe.

Q: What’s the one question you always expect to get asked but don’t? That’s what I’m asking. (TAMU-83)

A: Well, he may have the top pick in the draft with Asa Lacy. If the Aggies can get any hitting at all, they'll win Friday nights in most cases. But it really is looking like the same old same, with good starting pitching at the top of the rotation, a falloff in the bullpen and inconsistent hitting. Will A&M make a regional? Probably. Will they go farther than that? Their performance against their first set of quality opponents was not favorable. They can, and have the potential to, play better. But it'll really be up to Ross Bjork to make the call on this one and we don't have a real sample size on how he will respond – at least at A&M. But he didn't shy away from tough calls at Ole Miss.

Q: what will it take to get RC fired this year? Missing regionals, making it to regionals but getting beat by some no name college, or no dice no matter what? tired of the same 'ol same 'ol (Rooster77)

A: Looking back at the past couple of years, and this is his coaching style. He seems to use a relatively short bench, reliant heavily on his starting five and a sixth lady (proper vernacular?). Buzz seems to be doing much the same this year, but that may be because of a lack of depth, not a particular coaching style.

Q: Why does Coach Blair have his starters playing so many minutes. Is it the lack of recruiting depth? Looked back at past seasons and its a trend, or is it just his coaching style? Sorry for the non FB related question. (SGTB83)

Q: How do you rate Buzz's first year? Is he recruiting the players that fit his system to have us closer to where we want to be next year? (Staubach1972)

A: The first half sucked, the second half has been phenomenal. The turnaround in mindset, approach and style of play has been remarkable to watch. I'm very impressed. And they're doing it with one of their best players redshirting and two veterans having left.

As for recruiting, he's getting a lot of decent-sized wing players who are very good at what they do. It looks like he wants to be able to attack the basket and shoot from outside, but this current team's best player is its center – Josh Nebo. So he's getting shooters, but I don't know what they're going to do in terms of big men.

Q: What would you say has contributed to the sips hot start in recruiting for 2021? They didn’t have a great season and there seems to be a lot of negative turnover within their coaching staff. And yet they currently have a lot of really great commitments and are in good position for a lot of others. Whereas, the Ags has a decent season against one of the nations toughest schedules and appear to be ready to have a breakout season in 2020. We’ve got 3 great commitments and are in good position to land several others but are just don’t have the momentum that I thought we would have. The sky is not falling at all. Do you think our recruiting will dramatically pick up once we get on a long winning streak this Fall as the sips may lose some momentum when they falter at Iowa State? (DXB19)

A: Wow, didn't we just have this conversation in July? It's all cyclical. They've gotten theirs, just as A&M got a lot of players early in 2020. But then Texas got hot and A&M bided its time. Then, who got hot again during the season and ended up with the better class? A&M. Momentum does not necessarily mean early commitments. It means you translate winning on the field into success in recruiting. You sell the program, opportunity and the prospects of future success. A&M hasn't even held a junior day. But with this group of recruiters, they're going to get their share of quality players. I'm not even remotely concerned about it.

As for what Texas does – I don't care. As long as A&M gets their targets, they can do whatever they want. They haven't done much with what they have, "back" or not.

Q: 2020 season will be defined by games against Aub, Bama, & Purple Tigers. Agree or Disagree and why?

A: Agree entirely. What game outside of those three are you most concerned about?

A: Mississippi State. Because A&M plays like crap in Starkville. Bama will be Bama, but would love an in-depth on the other two teams: returners, emerging players, matchups, etc. (elicrow)

A: I'm going to do that, but not here. It would be the AY Mainfesto, not the mailbag.

Q: Do the AY writers have other jobs besides here? If not, how do you occupy your time during the off season / dead period when there is very little posted on the site? (87Ag)

A: We do have other jobs. I cover oil and gas for a nationally known publication (and today has been HORRIBLE); Courtney works for an engineering firm. Pat also has a job, but he may not want that disclosed – it's not anything bad, if your mind went to that, I just haven't asked him if he wants that out there.

Q: Do you think Leon decided to transfer when he immediately realized that Antonio Johnson was going to beat him out? (WUNDY)

A: I don't want to speak for him, but competing with Johnson, Erick Young and Brian Williams doesn't sound like the path most conducive to success. You'd have to seriously up your game.

Q: In the state if Texas..I think it it is a fair question to ask today......who is the most popular football University in Texas? (Staubach1972)

A: I think Texas still is, because they still have a lot of support from people who have no ties whatsoever to that university. But A&M has made up a lot of ground, largely due to the popularity of one J. Football.

Q: I know they're young and unproven, but do Spiller, Smith, and Achane at least have the potential to be our best RB rotation since since Hill, Thomas, and McElroy? (Ragebot)

A: Man, that's heavy. I would take them being the best trio since Toombs, Hall and Parker, even though Malena, Williams and Michael weren't shabby in 2012. Here's the reason I say no: all three guys you mentioned could go out and carry the ball 20 times in a game if need be. Besides Spiller, I'm not sure A&M has an every-down back yet. I LOVE Smith and Achane, but I see them as guys who can go 5 to 7 carries and are a threat in other facets of the game. So that would mean they'd come up short in comparison.

Q: I know that generally speaking, stars don't mean squat. Then again, the best teams seem to consistently have the highest rated talent. We seem to be offering a lot of three stars lately. Some of them 5.5 and 5.6 power ratings. If they want to commit immediately, do the coaches take them or ask them to wait to see if they can fill the spot with more highly rated players? (hogtide)

A: I think that is something that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. Some of them, probably yes. Some of them, maybe not.

Q: What changes to the offense can we expect to see this next year? Obviously with Coley on staff (and his experience as an OC) as well as having two big time play makers at TE, I would expect to see more than just new “wrinkles”. How do you foresee us play calling to protect our weak O-Line? Double TE? More FB? Etc? Thoughts? (DXB19)

A: I think you hit on it: Two. Tight. Ends. The Aggies have used a double tight end set the past two seasons, but I think this is different. Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp have superior skill sets as receivers and can run. It's not a situation where they'd have one guy staying in to block all the time (see Trevor Wood). These guys can cause matchup issues and opponents will have to pick their poison.

Q: I saw a couple weeks ago on "The Athletic" that ZE was leaning toward Florida. Any validity. (AgNok)

A: I don't know. I stopped caring the instant Darvon Hubbard committed to A&M.

Q: Why does it appear we will have to go out of state for tackles. I thought Tx was stacked this year? (Aggdaddy)

A: I don't think that's really right. The Aggies are certainly in it for Rueben Fatheree (I think they lead) and Matthew Wykoff. And they're not just going after the best tackles in Texas, but the country. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Q: I heard Zach Evans was interested in a blue shirt after all... when does he become a member of the 2022 class? (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: PLEASE GOD MAKE IT STOP