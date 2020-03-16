Q: Do you believe that times of trouble bring people together? (Richard23)

A: They tend to. Unfortunately, normalcy tends to drive them apart again.

Q: George Woodard or Curtis Dickey. Who'd you take today? (tsip despiser)

A: Considering they're both well over 60, I'd look for alternatives.

Q: How good would John David Crow be in today's Aggie football? (FoxCo73)

A: Well, he'd have a better strength and conditioning program, would play only one side of the ball and would be in a year-round regimen. He'd still be a great athlete and his abilities would be enhanced. I think he'd still be really good.

Q: They canceled school in Seattle and told kids that they shouldn't even go to parks. Is this a crock of sh*t or what? (hogtide)

A: Or what. As much as I despise it, it's saving lives.

Q: Do you think there will be a college football season in 2020? (Reckless75)

A: Yeah, I do.

Q: So I guess Prater will be the center, is he getting any competition from McCollum, or anyone else? Do you consider Prater to be Excellent, Average, or Bad? (h273)

A: I'm going to predict, right here and now, that Colton Prater is not A&M's starting center in 2020. He graduated. Ryan McCollum is the odds-on favorite to replace him.

Q: We were all looking froward to 2020 season as a turning point. In your opinion, does the current situation affect the upcoming season negatively? With Spring training limitations and recruiting limitations in place - how do you see this affecting college football for this season and beyond? (BIMSAg02)

A: I think it can affect the upcoming season negatively, because you're compressing things into a limited space and that means coaches may not have the time to see how far certain players have progressed. It may also hurt in recruiting because fewer targets can actually get to campus and visit. That, potentially, may make the February signing day more popular next year than it has been the last two. Overall, it's not good, clearly. How long it hurts, and how much, is all a guess.

Q: What’s the deal with this corona virus? (brohrer28)

A: Nothing good.

Q: Why are the Texans so stupid? (hippin)

A: Disinterested, naïve or foolish ownership and a coach/GM who thinks he's smarter than everyone else (and he's not). Not a good combination.