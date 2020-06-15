AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: The big question I have is where do you see us finishing up in the SEC and nation? (Assuming everything is back to normal) (Staubach1972)

A: It’s really tough to say. You’ve got to get better play from Mond, better play from the offensive line and from the corners. I expect most other teams will take a step back this year in terms of quality of play because they’ve lost so much. The door is wide open for A&M, and if they get rolling, they have a shot to win the SEC. But there’s a lot of ifs.





Q: 1. Which recruits do we have a higher probability to get for our DT, SDE and LB slots?

A: I think they’ll get all of them. Probably the DTs quickest, but that’s a guess.

2. Which guard or tackle starter from last year is most at risk to lose out this year?

A: Jared Hocker, simply due to the amount of competition.

3. Do you think Kenyon Green is locked in as guard this year? (Haas89)

A: Unless they decide to move Dan Moore or Carson Green, which I doubt.





Q: Name a freshman that will start Day 1?

A: Demond Demas.

Name a redshirt freshman that will start Day 1?

A: Nick Constantinou.

Name a sophomore that will start Day 1? (El Capullo)

A: There’s a bunch of them. DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller…





Q: 1. Has anyone in the Athletic Department you've talked to said there's a plan should a Covid-19 outbreak occur with the Team? And if so, what is it?

A: Yes, they have a plan. But they haven’t made it public.

2. Who are the remaining 2021 recruiting targets that will likely commit to A&M?

A: Impossible to say. Way too many variables.

3. What position is the biggest question mark heading into summer/fall practices?

A: Offensive line, then corner.

4. Your opinion on how special teams will do this season? (Chuck70)

A: Seth Small was pretty solid last year, so I’m not worried about place kicker. Nic Constantinou hit his only punt 57 yards and they didn’t even look for a competitor this offseason, so they must think he can handle the punting. Ainias Smith, Devon Achane and whoever else should make a really good group of returners. It’s just a matter of the coverage game, and they should have a lot of speed out there.

Q: Can we finally count on a secondary who won’t be continually burned throughout the season?

A: We’ll see. At least they have a lot of options they can try.

Do you see the offensive line significantly improving from last year or will it just be more experience for a low talent group? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I’m hoping they improve. This will be year two under Josh Henson and hopefully he’ll have a better idea of what they can do and they’ll have a better idea of how to do what he wants them to do.

Q: Can we get an eval of our new punter? (h273)

A: Sure. He talks funny, is left-footed and kicks a ton.

Q: Given the new timetable for getting football going, when does roster now have to be down to 85? (agnok)

A: So far as I can tell, it’s still before the first game of the year. But right now, things are so weird there’s no telling what’ll happen.



