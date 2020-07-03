AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Get your Independence Day weekend off to a strong start with the AY Mailbag!

Q: Odds on complete season this year? A: I still think they’re good. I’d rather have this situation now than in a month. Mond and O-line make significant improvements this year? (strobafett) A: I look at it this way: they’re all very experienced. The line has two years under Josh Henson and Mond has a lot of weapons. There are no excuses for them. Q: It seems we're not in on all that many really highly ranked recruits this cycle and we're pursuing or have commitments from a number of 3 stars. I'm guessing this won't be nearly as strong a class as last year. Do you agree? In what range would you guess this recruiting class will rank? (thepassag) A: I’m expecting a top-10 class. People were panicking this time last year and look what happened. Q: Demond Demas isn't on the 2020 football roster, but other freshman are. Are we missing something? Is he on campus with everyone else right now? What's his jersey number going to be? (jessexy) A: Yes, you’re missing “Spring 2020 roster” at the top. That’s not all the freshmen, it’s the ones who arrived in January. He’s there. And he’ll probably wear #1. Q: The offense seemed lackadaisical at times last year. Is that do to Jimbo's style of offense, O line not having jelled yet, or Mond being more timid? Or have I just been watching too many reruns of JFF? (Dustytx) A: All of those things. Jimbo runs a pro-style offense, and after Jashaun Corbin got hurt, the line play wasn’t good, Mond got jittery and the presumed weapons at wideout were disappointments, he went conservative. I expect more this year. But comparing this offense to Johnny Manziel isn’t fair.



Carson Green needs to help lead the offensive line to improve play.

Q: Do you agree that our offense was boring to watch last year? Yes. Has that impacted recruiting a little bit? No. Will our offense be significantly more exciting this year? (SGMan) A: Probably. (this is called answer efficiency.)

Q: Who will be the biggest spark to help us generate more offense this year? A.) Baylor Cupp at TE B.) Demas at WR C.) New Slot Player D.) Kenyon Green sliding over to play Tackle E.) Other: ________________ (DXB19)

A: A.

Q: When does Demas come to campus? A: He’s there. How is mond's left knee? he wore a brace most of last year. It’s fine. That was more protective than anything. What is first offensive play and who gets the ball in the first 2020 game? Mond QB keeper. who gets punts and who gets kickoffs? Anias or Achane And how fun will that be to watch??? (js1105) A: Smith gets punts, as he should, Achane gets kickoffs.

Q: 1. Your frank opinion of what may happen with the players if the Sully statute controversy continues without resolution. A: I think they’ll continue to raise the issue. I don’t think they’ll sit out.

2. Do you think a decision will be made soon to delay the start of the season should the pandemic continue to spread in Texas? A: No. Not at least until the end of the month at the earliest.

3. What positions of need will the staff target for recruitment outside Texas if recruits for those positions of need are lacking in state? A: Linebackers, defensive ends and safeties in this class.

4. Your sensing of what happens if the 50% (or less) stadium capacity remains the rule. Who gets to attend the games? Only students? Every other row of fans? No recruits on the sidelines? (Chuck70) A: I can’t even begin to speculate yet. Q: how many more do we need to move on to get to the 85? (elicrow) A: 5. Q: Is James Cooley only recruiting Florida? I haven’t heard much from him except getting a 3* TE (El Capullo) A: A 3-star TE from Katy, so that kind of answers the question. He’ll recruit everywhere, but make no mistake: his forte is the Southeast. Q: Odds that A&M plays ACU on 9/5? A: 85%. Where is Mack Brown on your list of greatest recruiters over the last 25 years?(brohrer28) A: The very top. And nobody has done less with more.

Baylor Cupp's return could be huge for the offense.