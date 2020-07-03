AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
Q: Odds on complete season this year?
A: I still think they’re good. I’d rather have this situation now than in a month.
Mond and O-line make significant improvements this year? (strobafett)
A: I look at it this way: they’re all very experienced. The line has two years under Josh Henson and Mond has a lot of weapons. There are no excuses for them.
Q: It seems we're not in on all that many really highly ranked recruits this cycle and we're pursuing or have commitments from a number of 3 stars. I'm guessing this won't be nearly as strong a class as last year. Do you agree? In what range would you guess this recruiting class will rank? (thepassag)
A: I’m expecting a top-10 class. People were panicking this time last year and look what happened.
Q: Demond Demas isn't on the 2020 football roster, but other freshman are. Are we missing something? Is he on campus with everyone else right now? What's his jersey number going to be? (jessexy)
A: Yes, you’re missing “Spring 2020 roster” at the top. That’s not all the freshmen, it’s the ones who arrived in January. He’s there. And he’ll probably wear #1.
Q: The offense seemed lackadaisical at times last year. Is that do to Jimbo's style of offense, O line not having jelled yet, or Mond being more timid? Or have I just been watching too many reruns of JFF? (Dustytx)
A: All of those things. Jimbo runs a pro-style offense, and after Jashaun Corbin got hurt, the line play wasn’t good, Mond got jittery and the presumed weapons at wideout were disappointments, he went conservative. I expect more this year. But comparing this offense to Johnny Manziel isn’t fair.
Q: Do you agree that our offense was boring to watch last year?
Yes.
Has that impacted recruiting a little bit?
No.
Will our offense be significantly more exciting this year? (SGMan)
A: Probably. (this is called answer efficiency.)
Q: Who will be the biggest spark to help us generate more offense this year?
A.) Baylor Cupp at TE
B.) Demas at WR
C.) New Slot Player
D.) Kenyon Green sliding over to play Tackle
E.) Other: ________________ (DXB19)
A: A.
Q: When does Demas come to campus?
A: He’s there.
How is mond's left knee?
he wore a brace most of last year.
It’s fine. That was more protective than anything.
What is first offensive play and who gets the ball in the first 2020 game?
Mond QB keeper.
who gets punts and who gets kickoffs?
Anias or Achane
And how fun will that be to watch??? (js1105)
A: Smith gets punts, as he should, Achane gets kickoffs.
Q: 1. Your frank opinion of what may happen with the players if the Sully statute controversy continues without resolution.
A: I think they’ll continue to raise the issue. I don’t think they’ll sit out.
2. Do you think a decision will be made soon to delay the start of the season should the pandemic continue to spread in Texas?
A: No. Not at least until the end of the month at the earliest.
3. What positions of need will the staff target for recruitment outside Texas if recruits for those positions of need are lacking in state?
A: Linebackers, defensive ends and safeties in this class.
4. Your sensing of what happens if the 50% (or less) stadium capacity remains the rule. Who gets to attend the games? Only students? Every other row of fans? No recruits on the sidelines? (Chuck70)
A: I can’t even begin to speculate yet.
Q: how many more do we need to move on to get to the 85? (elicrow)
A: 5.
Q: Is James Cooley only recruiting Florida?
I haven’t heard much from him except getting a 3* TE (El Capullo)
A: A 3-star TE from Katy, so that kind of answers the question. He’ll recruit everywhere, but make no mistake: his forte is the Southeast.
Q: Odds that A&M plays ACU on 9/5?
A: 85%.
Where is Mack Brown on your list of greatest recruiters over the last 25 years?(brohrer28)
A: The very top. And nobody has done less with more.
Q: If there ends up being a season, how disruptive will COVID be to the season? IE-One players tests positive after a game, came in contact with 30+ players, do they all quarantine for 2 weeks?
(defaultag)
A: I think that’s impossible to say right now. Those things are till being sorted out.
Q: How is the next several months going into fall camp going to be structured? I’m thinking specifically about the 15(?) practice sessions that are to replace spring practice?
(dad_in_tx)
A: The will start organized team activities in 11 days, regular practices in 25. So they won’t get 15 “real” practices in, but will have extra time.
Q: Question: If QB, OL and WR all underperformed in 2019, which group do you have the greatest hope in for improvement in 2020 and why? Which group are you the most concerned about and why? (DXB19)
A: WR for sure because of all the new faces and the massive potential they bring. After that, QB, because we’ve seen flashes from Mond. But with the line, we haven’t see flashes and that’s concerning to me.
Q: Does A&M being on probation give us more street cred in the SEC? (Reckless75)
A: Gotta shank someone to get street cred. This isn’t even mugging a girl scout.
Q: How are the summer workouts going with everyone on campus? (GCJC)
A: So far so good.
Q: Do women's sports ever get put on probation? (Reckless75)
A: Sure. It just doesn’t draw as much attention.
Q: Odds Epstein’s gf died by Suspicious suicide in next 7 Days. (whoop6644)
A: 3:1
Q: What's the worst part about our penalties? (Hippin)
A: This whole thing reminds me of when NC State basketball was given a 1-year TV ban and one of their players said, “The worst part is we can't watch TV for a year.” Seriously, having Jimbo off the road hurts a little.
Q: What are the odds that Dickey takes over playcalling duties this year? (erikjackson)
A: Zero.
Q: Do you have a timeline for fall report and practices yet?
A: They've already reported. Been there for a month, actually. Practices start in less than four weeks.
How is the changes in student schedules going to affect activities around campus? Have you heard if COVID is going to affect the numbers returning to campus and fish reporting. I have seen a couple of tt, tu, and A&M parents debating about whether their kids should go back. Someone said many kids accepted for college this fall will delay starting altogether or start at their local community college until things settle down. (DentonAg80)
A: I think a lot of that is still up in the air, but keeping kids home or sending them to community college is just outright stupid. That's parents being ridiculously over-protective, not being safe.
Q: You spoke the other day about Jimbo having more weapons on offense and opening the playbook more. Can you give us your thoughts on what we could see more of from the offense that we've not seen since Jimbo arrived? What we're "likely" to see more of and also less of? (Chile Pequin)
A: I think you'll see a lot of the same plays, but with different personnel. Case in point: four wides. Now it can be Ausbon and Demas outside and Wydermeyer and Cupp in the slot. Or Muhammad and Preston in the slot (or whoever). You can have two backs who can run or catch, instead of one largely being a decoy.