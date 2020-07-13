AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: A&M’s record going to the Bama game in late November will be?

Under the original schedule, I would have said 10-0. Now, I don't know. We have to see what changes are made.

Who will be the 3rd RB on the depth chart?

Devon Achane.

Give me the 5 backup OL this year? (El Capullo)

Chris Morris, Barton Clement, Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins and Cole Blanton.

Q: 1. You're SEC Commissioner Sankey. What data do you objectively use to say Conference football opponents only for the 2020 season; delayed start of the fall season with 12 games; 2020 season start postponed to the 2021 spring; 2020 season scrapped and start over with 2021 spring practice for the 2021 season?

A: I'd use projections and trends to see which direction the infection and death rates are going. The death rates are now considerably lower than where they were three months ago, but I can't answer what "acceptable risk" is for an individual or a conference.

A: You're AD Ross Bjork. How do you distribute stadium seating for whatever number of games are played at Kyle Field, if any, for the 2020 season given the pandemic requirements of social distancing, masks, and whatever else the government health officials say must be done? (Chuck70)

A: At this point, you can't point to a single thing because you don't know what options are going to be presented to you. That's one of the most difficult parts about all this.

Q: High school coach yesterday told me yesterday that he does not see any way of being able to play HS football this fall. So what is the impact of that for the HS football players who are seniors and are juniors? No one gets to see them play. Many keep their grades up to play and if they cannot, they will likely slide. How will this impact 2020 and 2021 recruiting? (DentonAg80)

A: Well, 2020 recruiting is done, so it's 2021 and 2022. It's going to make things very difficult, more seriously. It's going be going off of old film and what high school coaches say. The next two years, especially, are going to be an even better crap shoot in terms of recruiting.

Q: The Big10 followed the Ivy League and now the PAC is following them. Do you expect Sankey will fall in line to a "conference only" schedule?

Also, how ridiculous does that idea sound to you vs. playing all games? (maddog83)

A: I think the SEC is going to be examine every option they can before making a decision, but ultimately, I don't think they're going to have a choice. That will be both exciting (if it happens) and depressing. I would have liked things to stay as they were, from A&M's perspective, but that's already an impossibility.

Q: What is the driver for all these conference only decisions? It’s not money ( at least I don’t see it). It has to be more than just COVID concerns. (dad_in_tx)

A: No, I think it really is COVID reasons. Have you ever seen an athletic conference turn down an opportunity to make a buck if the potential for significant liability wasn't involved? That's blood in the water for them, so they must be terrified of a lawsuit.

Q: Why are the Aggies going after such low rated palyers at such an early stage in recruiting? There aren't that many sleepers out there. Do you really expect the new committments to compete against the talent we already have on campus? How so? (aggdoc)

A: My response to this is simple: watch. the. film. I don't care if guys like Tyreek Chappell are ranked as 5.5 3-stars -- their performance is far superior to that. It's been a difficult time to scout and some players have not been evaluated as they would have been otherwise. So they're not sleepers, they're guys who have not been properly evaluated. And yes, I expect them to compete. They wouldn't be offered if the staff didn't think they could play. This isn't Playstation where stars automatically translate into a great player.

Q: If you had to pick the most underrated player on our defense who is it? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Jayden Peevy. And it took me about two hours of thought to decide on him. But if you look at plays made per snap, he's way up there. I've been banging on this drum for a few years, and I expect he'll have a huge senior year (whenever that is).