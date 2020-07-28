AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Here's the latest edition of the AggieYell Mailbag:

Q: Since A&M generates a significant amount of ticket revenue from a full football stadium and based on the rumblings of not seeing a full capacity stadium due to COVID-19, how do you see that rolling downhill to other sports? Will we see budget cuts like Stanford, cutting 1-2 sports for the year to break even? A: So far, A&M hasn't had to cut anything. They're in the top 1% in terms of financial health for athletic departments. If they are able to keep 50% level, they should be ok. But no season at all could be a real problem. Hate to ask another question, but has there been a proposal on how the after-game interviews would be handled with press (You and Courtney)? (Apollo1914) A: Not yet. We (the A&M media) were supposed to have a Zoom conference with the athletic department a couple weeks ago, but that was postponed. Hopefully we'll have that conversation soon. Q: Is Jimbo recruiting K. Daniels as a S or LB? How does he compare to someone like Okeke or Chattman? Strictly talent and projection wise. (Prater1978) A: They want him as a safety. In fact, it looks like if they get him, he would probably be the only safety in the class. I really don't see him comparing to either Okeke or Chattman. He's probably already bigger than Chattman, who has remained long and lean, and looks like he's got better speed than Okeke.

Q: The short piece on Blake Trainor piqued my interest. Are there any reports about his recovery or practice results that are any newer than 2019? Big, big guy whose HS highlights show a guy who should be a devastating run blocker. (Rick77) A: Not really. He was out all of last season and our next chance to see him was going to be the spring, and that was cancelled. So now we wait (and hope) to see him in a couple of weeks. He and Cole Blanton are two guys people aren't thinking a lot about who could have a big impact over the next couple of years. Q: As of now, where do you see these players being drafted after next season? Which won't get drafted but will likely get shots as UFA's? QB: Mond WR: Jhamon Ausbon WR: Camron Buckley OL: Dan Moore OL: Jared Hocker OL: Ryan McCollum OL: Carson Green DT: Bobby Brown DT: Jayden Peevy LB: Buddy Johnson LB: Anthony Hines LB: Aaron Hansford DB: Elijah Blades DB: Miles Jones It's hard to really project these things, because final seasons can mean a lot. Joe Burrow may not have been drafted after the 2018 season, and ended up #1 overall in the 2020 draft. If the draft were held tomorrow, Mond, Ausbon, Brown, Peevy, Johnson and Hines would probably get draft. None would go before the middle rounds. I think all six of them could really help their stock in 2020, and Blades could really make a move if he stays healthy and is as good as I think (hope?) he is. Hansford remains an interesting case. Will he get enough playing time to be seen as a difference maker? That's the question for me. Q: to piggyback if we go to a spring schedule do you see any of the players electing to go into the draft instead of play? (Pharm11) A: They would be making a mistake if they did. None of them are at the level of a Trevor Lawrence, where they can be drafted off of past performance. They need that extra year. Q: Do you and/or the coaching staff have high hopes for our new Aussie punter? (Phastman) A: 1 punt, 57 yards. Yeah, I high hopes for him. Q: Long time lurker, trying to involve myself more in conversations.... With the potential options to fill the schedule noted previously (TCU, Tech, BYU, Temple, etc.). Where would you rank which ones most advantageous to play and why. As a Philly Ag, I would love to watch them play Temple and would be a good showcase across PA and NJ with Maryland Northern VA only couple of hours away. A: First off, greetings! Thank you for taking the time to get in on this. Here's my thoughts on those guys: Temple is intriguing for the reasons you mention. But A&M would want that game at home, and I'm not sure Temple would bite on that. Their original schedule had them playing at Rutgers the weekend of Sept. 19, when A&M would have played Colorado, so it's possible. But going over to Jersey and coming to College Station are two very different animals. Tech is a rivalry game and would spark a lot of in-state discussion. A&M would also likely roll them, which is another plus. But how do you get two teams who lost home games to come to an accommodation? TCU is going to be desperate for a game. Their schedule is already pretty messed up, but they could add Alabama to start the season and they wouldn't want another SEC West team after that. So I think that precludes the Aggies, and honestly, I think they'll be much better than most think this year, so that's a more than slight concern (even though I'd think A&M would be a considerable favorite). And, honestly, I don't want to have to talk about the running back who will not be named. And there's BYU. They're not good, have no real advantages for A&M to exploit from a recruiting perspective and don't cause any buzz. But they're an independent and would likely travel, so they may be the team who makes the most sense. Are their any reclassifications issues if California players want to enroll early (a la Vaka)? Is A&M advantaged by CA high schools not playing in the Fall? Who does it help? Are there any other states with significant recruiting grounds where the Fall schedule moving to Spring is a distinct possibility? (JoeFried) A: Well, Vaka backed off and decided to wait. I don't think anyone is really advantaged by having schools postpone sports. They can't scout and that makes recruiting an even bigger crap shoot. I think most of the east coast will end up moving their football seasons, which hurts even more. The only positive, from A&M's perspective, is that Florida and Georgia won't. Q: Can you walk us through what the team is doing now, and what the future training schedule/timeline is? If it needs to be said, this is assuming a regular season start, or whatever facts need to be considered as current.(Ag98) A: Right now, they're in the "advanced" stage of offseason activity, where they can meet 20 hours a week. They're working out and doing other football activities (read: 7-on-7 and the like) that the coaches can't observe or evaluate. This should go on for another couple of weeks, then they'll start practices in early August. Q: I believe California cancelled high school football for the upcoming season.Will this help or hurt our recruiting? (4cag) A: Well, it's sure as heck not going to help. A&M was probably only getting Victory Vaka out of California this recruiting cycle, but now they're losing evaluation time on other prospects for 2022 and beyond. They also can't build those relationships. Q: The teasips put out a public statement on 50% capacity and ticket holders. I do not remember anything about students. I presume A&M has not announced anything other than a suggestion of 50% capacity. Commandant said the other day he meets weekly with the AD and right now does not know how they will handle the students or Corps. When will the university clarify the plan for Ags in the stadium. (DentonAg80) A: A&M will also likely be at 50% because that's the threshold Gov. Abbott set and is in place right now. There's nothing special about what Texas decided. As for A&M, they're taking things slowly because we don't know what will happen in the next few weeks. Q: Updates on K Phillips? E Crownover? J Sheppard? (Mozilla) A: Phillips -- recovering, should be in the 2021 class. Crownover -- on campus. Shepherd -- JUCO. Q: Let’s assume social distancing applies to Corps March Ins and the FTAB. Step Off will probably be right after Midnight Yell Practice ends for any 11 o’clock kick off, but what about halftime? How are they gonna seat the band 6’ apart, what will the T look like and are close quarter drills done for? Are the benches for the players going to be marked so players don’t sit together? Are huddles allowed? Yeah, I’m bored. (h273) A: Take it up with the band.



Elijah Blades is one of several Aggies who needs a big senior year to improve their draft stock.