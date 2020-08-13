AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest, COVID-19-proof AggieYell Mailbag:
Q: If we go to a 10 game schedule, what does that do to first game date and then counting back from that date to opening camp? (Richards23)
A: Since this question was asked (it's been a minute), the SEC has gone to the 10-game, conference-only schedule. The season opener is Sept. 26, which Richard definitely knows by now. But when does training camp start? That's the big question still out there, and the answer is Aug. 17. In other words, next Monday.
Q: Let's say that the 10 game conference only schedule is standard for 4 out of the power 5 BCS conferences, the PAC 12 laying out.
Do you still see some kind of Playoff for the NC arrangement, and if so, what does it look like? (AginAfIII)
A: Again, this question was posted before everything went down. But, dead on with respect to the PAC-12. Just have to include the Big 10 and make it 3 out of 5. So that, of course, will add controversy if they have a college football playoff and a national championship game.
The message to the Big 10 and PAC-12? Too bad. Sucks to be you guys. If the season is completed by the SEC, ACC and Big 12, they'll have a playoff and those teams will play for the Natty.
Q: Give me two under rated players to get excited about. Is starting Dan Moore at LT the product of someone like K. Green not being talented enough, or experienced enough? Insanity is running the same guy out there expecting a different result. (Prater1978)
A: Underrated, or under-publicized? That could alter my approach to this question. In any case, I'll take Jayden Peevy and Jhamon Ausbon. Ausbon may get off to a slow start, but I think the guy on the other side of the field (cough cough Demond Demas cough cough) will start drawing a lot of attention quickly and flip the script. When Ausbon starts getting single coverage, the senior could do a lot of damage. As for Peevy, he filled up the stat sheet in a big way while not playing very many snaps last year. Now that he's a starter, I think he could shock a lot of opponents with what he can do.
Q: It seems Demas and Achane are two of the most dynamic offensive players we’ve had in a while. Outside of Smith, do you see any other comparable explosive threats on the team? What are your expectations of the two for this season? (thepassag)
A: It kind of depends on how you define "explosive threat." To me, that means a guy who can go the distance on any play, and that would seem to preclude Baylor Cupp. But I'm going to include him anyway, because you've got a guy at 6-foot-7 who can really run (he's faster than Jalen Wydermyer). Wydermyer will start the season drawing all the attention, but Cupp could burn teams in a hurry.
As for Demas, I'm not even going to take a conservative approach. I expect him to start and be very good right off the bat. Achane is a guy they'll have packages in for to allow him to get in space and use that great speed.
Q: What do you honestly think we're going to get from our starting OTs (assuming Moore and CGreen). Not what you're hoping for, but how you think they'll perform. (pebbycree)
A: I don't really know, to be honest. I'm hoping they get better in year two under Josh Henson. If they're just league-average tackles, this offense will be really good.
Q: What changes in practice methods do you see being implemented due to the 'rona?I assume players will be tested daily. Have you heard anything about testing protocols and what will happen if a player tests positive during the season? (Big_ag)
A: There will be a lot more off days than we're used to as a result of this thing. Normally, it was a practice every day but Sunday; this year, it'll be four practices a week at most. Tests will be daily and while they haven't made the exact protocol known, I think you can look at what MLB and the NFL are doing to get an idea of what to expect.
Q: It seems for years now that wherever our weak spot on defense is, our opponents consistently find it and exploit it all game long. On the other hand, many times we seem to go into a game determined to force something offensively regardless of the opponent’s defensive strengths and weaknesses.
Is that just my imagination, or if not, why do we do this? (TAMU-83)
A: I think you just verbalized the thoughts of thousands of fans around the world, regardless of what team they support. I don't really think that's the case with A&M now. Late in the Sumlin era, it was easy to figure out the defensive weaknesses because they were so many. Now, they're a lot tougher. But the more talent you have, the smarter coaches and game plans tend to be.
Q: Are the Astros in big trouble with Osuna going down? (map87)
A: That whole bullpen is a dumpster fire. Losing Osuna is just the icing on a cake of bullpen disaster. Maybe if they can get Brad Peacock and Jose Urquidy back, they can get some semblance of depth. Ryan Pressley needs to figuer out what in the world he's doing, too. Maybe Brooks Raley can help right the ship. That would be a nice story.
Q: Who are the absolute studs left in the '21 class that you think we have a really good shot at getting? (3s2ghill)
A: I'm not worried about them closing well; I know they will. But it's hard to define an "absolute stud" when you haven't seen anything since last December. Right now, it's all guesswork. But, if I did have to guess, I think A&M is in good shape for 5-star DE Tunmise Adeleye now that he's decommitted from Ohio State.
Q: With a number of schools opting to not play football this season will the NCAA relax it's 85 scholarship limit so seniors can transfer to play their last year? (tnags)
A: I doubt it. They're trying another tactic in offering an extra year to players who lose this season. If they relaxed scholarship limits, players would flood out of the Big 10 and PAC-12 and they're trying to stop that (but I'm all for it).
Q: What are your thoughts on Kyle field seat distribution and limited capacity due to the Covid-19? (Big Smoothie)
A: They're going to try for half capacity and get all the season ticket holders in. I have no idea how they'll do that.
Q: Can we expect a complete review of UConn's roster and identify potential seniors that could break into our starting line up? (Richard23)
A: Actually, I did several hours of exhaustive research and came up with the following:
Roster -- terrible.
Players who could break into A&M's lineup -- none.
Q: With the reduced summer practice do you think players will be more prone to injury? It seem to be happening in MLB (Corey Kluber).(h273)
A: It's certainly something to watch, but here's the thing: outside of being pushed back a bit, not much has really changed for players. They've been working out and staying in shape on campus since June. Baseball players went home, did nothing for four months and were back on the field in two weeks.
Q: I’m fine with the two new opponents added to this year’s schedule. But I was really looking to a trip to Tennessee in a few years. Do you know whether the changes to this year’s schedule are expected to change future schedules? In other words, we will still head back to Knoxville in 23? (J87)
A: Honestly, I have no idea. Nobody's discussed it yet. My thought is yes, the future schedules will not change. This is just a one-off.