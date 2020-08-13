AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: If we go to a 10 game schedule, what does that do to first game date and then counting back from that date to opening camp? (Richards23)

A: Since this question was asked (it's been a minute), the SEC has gone to the 10-game, conference-only schedule. The season opener is Sept. 26, which Richard definitely knows by now. But when does training camp start? That's the big question still out there, and the answer is Aug. 17. In other words, next Monday.

Q: Let's say that the 10 game conference only schedule is standard for 4 out of the power 5 BCS conferences, the PAC 12 laying out.

Do you still see some kind of Playoff for the NC arrangement, and if so, what does it look like? (AginAfIII)

A: Again, this question was posted before everything went down. But, dead on with respect to the PAC-12. Just have to include the Big 10 and make it 3 out of 5. So that, of course, will add controversy if they have a college football playoff and a national championship game.

The message to the Big 10 and PAC-12? Too bad. Sucks to be you guys. If the season is completed by the SEC, ACC and Big 12, they'll have a playoff and those teams will play for the Natty.

Q: Give me two under rated players to get excited about. Is starting Dan Moore at LT the product of someone like K. Green not being talented enough, or experienced enough? Insanity is running the same guy out there expecting a different result. (Prater1978)

A: Underrated, or under-publicized? That could alter my approach to this question. In any case, I'll take Jayden Peevy and Jhamon Ausbon. Ausbon may get off to a slow start, but I think the guy on the other side of the field (cough cough Demond Demas cough cough) will start drawing a lot of attention quickly and flip the script. When Ausbon starts getting single coverage, the senior could do a lot of damage. As for Peevy, he filled up the stat sheet in a big way while not playing very many snaps last year. Now that he's a starter, I think he could shock a lot of opponents with what he can do.

Q: It seems Demas and Achane are two of the most dynamic offensive players we’ve had in a while. Outside of Smith, do you see any other comparable explosive threats on the team? What are your expectations of the two for this season? (thepassag)

A: It kind of depends on how you define "explosive threat." To me, that means a guy who can go the distance on any play, and that would seem to preclude Baylor Cupp. But I'm going to include him anyway, because you've got a guy at 6-foot-7 who can really run (he's faster than Jalen Wydermyer). Wydermyer will start the season drawing all the attention, but Cupp could burn teams in a hurry.

As for Demas, I'm not even going to take a conservative approach. I expect him to start and be very good right off the bat. Achane is a guy they'll have packages in for to allow him to get in space and use that great speed.

Q: What do you honestly think we're going to get from our starting OTs (assuming Moore and CGreen). Not what you're hoping for, but how you think they'll perform. (pebbycree)

A: I don't really know, to be honest. I'm hoping they get better in year two under Josh Henson. If they're just league-average tackles, this offense will be really good.



