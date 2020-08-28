AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: They're into their second year under Josh Henson, they're healthier than they were at any point next year, they're starring four seniors and Kenyon Green is no longer a rookie. They will hopefully improve as a result.

Q: The OL is the lynchpin to this team. What is you guess on performance? (brAg)

Jeremiah Martin. I think I say him every year. Eventually, it's got to be right.

A: At the moment, they have 15 commits, counting Kenneth Phillips. They need two running backs, another defensive end, another defensive tackle, a linebacker, another corner, another tackle and then they can go for the best players available with the remaining spots (10 total).

Q: Your best guess. How do we finish out this recruiting class. Sorry couldn't think of a political question to ask.(4cag)

Q: In your opinion will the games be spread out over all the networks or will the SEC carry the mother load of the games? (AgsRule97!)

A: There are 11 scholarship seniors and six scholarship grad students. The most likely candidates to return, purely in my opinion, are Camron Buckley (due to his knee injury), Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford and Elijah Blades. There could be a few others, but I expect most will still leave after the season.

2) How many seniors do we have and how many do you see coming back for an extra year? (elicrow)

A: It all depends on who actually comes back now that they have the opportunity to do so. But I would think cornerback would have to be at the top of the list.

Q: 1) What position group do you see most benefiting from the extra year of eligibility and why?

A: If they don't have a good season this year, he could be in trouble. They're running out of excuses.

Q: how long do the whorns keep Kissing Tom...are the deep pockets frat boys really after his neck if they dont win this year? (bobdoc54)

A: None. For one thing, they don't come out of the tunnel until after the anthem.

Q: What are the chances of player not standing for the National Anthem or wearing BLM patches on their uniform this season? (JerryH670)

Q: Who do you consider the best Aggie WR ever? Do you believe Demas will surpass? (Gulf Coast Ag)

A: For me, this is not a hard question: Mike Evans. Will Demas surpass him? Let's let him get on the field first, shall we?

Q: 2022 QBs are starting to commit.

who is A&M’s #1 2022 QB target? (El Capullo)

A: You can see the full offer list for 2020 here, but Memphis QB Tevin Carter seems to be very high on the list -- and the interest is mutual.

Q: Could you please name an offensive player and a defensive player that we the Fanbase have largely forgotten about but that you fully expect to emerge this season into a valuable player contributing in the 2-3 deep? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: On offense, Chase Lane. Seems like he's getting some serious time at the slot receiver position with Cam Buckley out. On defense? That's tougher. I guess Jeremiah Martin again. I almost said Keldrick Carper or Micheal Clemons, but has anyone really forgotten about them?

Q: Rank our top 3 recruiting competitors for the '21 and '22 classes. IMO, LSU has been our primary competition the last few years with Alabama and tu stealing some. It makes me sick, but tu seems to be picking up some steam. (3s2ghill)

A: Ah, the usual summer fear of Texas recruiting. Honestly, outside of LJ Johnson, I'm not sure they're a serious threat for any other player A&M is interested in for 2021. Oklahoma, on the other hand, is. OU, LSU and Georgia have been huge opponents for A&M the past couple of years and I don't see that changing.

Q: What is the motivation behind the B1G and P12 cancelling? It’s not money. It doesn’t appear to be player safety as they claim given no science backs the decision. So what’s the real m.o.? (91 Ag)

A: I have two ideas on this. The first is easy: they didn't want to get sued and were deathly terrified of a class action suit. I doubt they were expecting that they would expose themselves to more legal action by doing what they did, but here we are. Second, and nobody will ever cop to this (even though their actions speak loudly), I think a bunch of academics saw an opportunity to stick it to the athletic infrastructure they despise and the barbaric sport of football in particular by shutting it down. It was an ego move and they expected the less intelligent (in their view) conferences to follow suit. It didn't happen and now they're at a disadvantage which will likely spill over into academia (money, admissions), so they cut off their nose to spite their face. That may be why you're hearing rumblings today of the Big 10 reportedly trying to restart their season.

By the way, I saw a reporter from Big 10 country griping on Twitter that it's supposed to be the "Big Ten". You have 14 teams, no season and a clueless commissioner. Stick it. Big 10 it is.

Q: You have mentioned a few times since Corona took over that A&M is flush with cash (not an exact quote). As a team that hasn't seen a lot of recent success (New Years Day bowls, Playoffs), where has all our money come from? (Boo yah)

A: I did not say they were flush with cash; I said they were in a better position than nearly everyone else. That's largely due to donations and the SEC money. But as it turns out, even the best-positioned are being seriously harmed by this, and A&M is looking at a considerable deficit in athletics for the coming year. Football is a huge revenue maker (besides the stuff mentioned), and cutting attendance to 25% costs the program tens of millions of dollars at a minimum.

Q: If the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 pull off this season as it looks like they are more and more likely to do, what are the ramifications on Big 10 recruiting going forward. Is it a non factor going into the 21-22 recruiting season or does the way that conference handled this linger and cause them problems going forward? (agcatter123)

A: The ramifications could be severe. Even if they do play now, which would be hilarious, SEC, ACC and Big 12 coaches can tell players that the Big 10 really doesn't care about them and is only interested in optics. And it's an easy case to make. Do you want to play in a conference where players are suing universities and the conference itself due to a life-altering decision that they won't discuss? I've sat here for maybe 45 seconds and come up with four or five different angles to skewer them -- so what will guys like Jimbo, Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart do them? This was a huge blunder and will ripple for years, in all likelihood.

Q: Do you see using 4 WRs on the field at one time with no TE this year? I think we would have one of our awesome TEs on the field almost all the time and sometimes both. (superag1000)

A: If we do, it won't be very often.

Q: Without seeing the new Miss State offense, what do you see for how that game goes? Defense has not been one of the Pirate's strengths, what is that going to look like this year (again knowing no chance to see what comes out the door for the first game). (DentonAg80)

A: This was going to be a rebuilding year for Mississippi State anyway, and now they have to switch schemes entirely to boot. I think KJ Costello could be a good quarterback for Leach and they could put up some points, but their defense is very inexperienced and doesn't look that good. That's a bigger issue.

Q: What impact will Covid have on job openings for head coaches this year? What is the likelihood of Elko staying another year at A&M? (SGMan)

A: I think the pandemic, and the loss of revenue associated with it, will make it more likely for programs to hold on to coaches they might can otherwise. In other words, that bodes well for keeping Elko for another season.

Q: Eric young...incredibly talented as everyone says but i feel is is kinda in between positions (Moves to safety to help out now CB seems loaded and hard to break into and safety is stacked now as well) . Thoughts mark? I’m worried if he doesn’t get plays g time this year we may lose him to the Portal.... (Pharm11)

A: So what do you do with a guy who could be between positions? Try him at all them! And that's what the Aggies are doing. Young is playing corner, safety and nickel so far during camp. He could be like Minkah Fitzpatrick and be a player that moves around depending on need and the opponent. That may also be wishful thinking, but it's an idea.

Q: I assume the 85 limit only for scholarships? What is the total limit including walk-ons? Are we at 85 or below yet? (3s2ghill)

A: 85 is for scholarships, 105 is the total with walk-ons. And yes, they are at 85. Actually, 84 with James Foster opting out.

Q: Who are the winners/losers on our team regarding the “free year?” (BIMSAg02)

A: I think that's one you can't really determine until the season gets played and we find out who may take advantage of it. Not every senior is going to stay.

Q: Have you been able to view any practices? What's the buzz on the back up QB's, Is King the real deal, will Calzada play any this year? (h273)

A: We have not been able to watch any practices. Everything is scuttlebutt, but I have heard a lot of good things about King.

Q: Put on your prognosticator cap: what's the % chance that this year's conference only schedule makes the P5 schools tighten up their schedules in the future (not 2021 maybe, but beyond). Maybe either not permitting FCS schools (even having Abilene Christian on the schedule was a bit embarrassing, IMO), or adding 1 more conference game? If everyone does it, there shouldn't be a hue and cry about affecting playoff chances. And I have to believe there would be a significant monetary bump and more TV exposure available if Tennessee were to take the place of North Texas. (Boone8466)

A: Nice idea in theory if you're a fan. Teams will probably hate it because they already play a brutal schedule in the SEC and this will only make it more likely the conference will beat itself up and cost someone a shot at the playoff. And as for TV money -- the SEC is largely locked in. With CBS opting out, they could add some money from ESPN or whoever for that Game of the Week slot, but it may be late in the game for that. And now is not the best time to be trying to squeeze Disney for money anyway.



























