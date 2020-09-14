AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

I think he will be much improved, if for no other reason that he knows what he’s doing. By his own admission, that wasn’t always the case last year.

A: I don’t know if it’ll help him, but it’s a sign of the confidence in him. Also, I think it’s getting him ready to play left tackle in 2021.

How good will he be this year? He struggled last year some what, but it is to be expected being a freshman.(el capullo)

Q: Moving Kenyon to the left side of the line....will that help him this year?

A: I don’t think that changes their plans much, if at all.

Q: How screwed are we with Tucker opting out? (BJK01)

A: A: the nickel primarily fills that kind of role, and you can see a safety there at times. Erick Young, for instance. And they are definitely recruiting players they think can fill that role. I think Kendal Daniels fits the bill in the 2021 class.

Q: In the Mike Elko defenses, has he typically used a 3rd safety/nickel/hybrid to add flexibility to his defense? Want to know if this is something they are recruiting for? (joefried)

Relevant to ongoing camp. Will there be any kind of a scrimmage that would be open to the press? (The suspense is killing me) (Dad_in_tx)

A: I really wouldn’t count on it. Maybe up to the state threshold of 50%, but it would be tough to do more than that logistically. Also, how do you move people around who have already selected new seats? What would new ticketholders have to pay?

Q: Is it possible that once a vaccine for COVID is available that the SEC would increase the stadium capacity closer to 100% yet this season? Any discussions that you’ve heard of along these lines?

A: not sure you can go wrong with either. But only one has a natty. This year, they seem to have similar talent so we’ll get an idea.

Q: Who is the better offensive mind, Jimbo or Dan Mullen? (Cstanfld)

Q: This is the most talented team since...and why? (Elicrow)

A: 2012, at least. Maybe longer than that, because that team was really dynamic at the top; this one has (I think) more depth. One huge advantage in 2012 was the offensive line; this year’s defensive front is better.

Q: In the write up on Morris, you said something about Eric Young being up in the air. You're speaking about what position he may be playing, not that he's considering opting out or has an injury, right? (hogtide)

A: no, just that he’s being used in multiple ways. That’s why I asked Jimbo about nickel specifically in our Thursday press conference, because I wanted to see if he was starting to be used more exclusively at nickel (seems like he is).

Q: I may have missed this, and it may be too early to tell anyway, but has there been a start date established for basketball practice and first game? (agrabfan)

A: not yet. We may hear about that as soon as next week.

Q: Will our National Championship this year be marked with an asterisk in the record books due to Covid? (TAMU-83)

A: to be perfectly honest, will anyone really care? I wouldn’t.

Q: Walk me through how we beat Bama, Auburn, and Florida. (Big Smoothie)

A: let’s get a little closer to those games.

Q: Mark, Not sure if final polls. Will all SEC , ACC and Big12 final top ten? (Aggiedog)

A: sure seems like a possibility. Maybe one AAC team?

Q: Bear Alexander....where is he committing too? (el capullo)

A: nowhere yet, but it’s ok if you like A&M’s chances.

Q: If a player opts out for the season can he use the workout facilities and/or participate in team activities. Obviously not practices but other team events. If a player opts out can he return during the season if it doesn't impact the 85 limit? (tnags)

A: A: I’m under the impression that he can. As for opting back in, I haven’t heard one way or the other, but my sense is once the season starts, If you’re out you’re out.

Q: Are we the only DIV 1 FBS school that has not put up a statue of its latest Heisman winner? (AginAfIII)

A: heck no.

Q: Will A&M still owe the game guarantees to the smaller school non- conference games that were cancelled at Kyle? (Win77)

A: seems like they were able to claim force majeure and get out of it. A&M has offered to reschedule with each.

Q: 1. Do you think our administration (and the SEC) will possibly change the attendance policy during the season? i.e raise or lower the percent of fan game attendance?

A: 1. See above.

2. Inline with that, if things go very badly, will the SEC just shutdown the season (have gun will travel)

2. It would have to get incredibly bad. Right now, it’s not a consideration.

Q: Are Aggie cornerbacks classified as field/boundary? If so which of our guys are which? In other words, I guess, how do our corners know which side to line up on? Same question on safeties. Which guys considered weak/strong? (Agnok)

A: they’re only defined as CB and S on the depth chart.

Q: What are your estimates on offensive stats? (PPG, YPG, rushing yds, passing yds, rank). Ditto for defensive stats ... (CypressAggie)

A: Good question. I need to really look at some stuff, as well as opponents, and I'll post something on that this week or early next.

Q: Do you think with stadiums at 25% that crowd noise and home field will factor much at all this season? (Aggiefox27)

A: nah. Consider that a challenge to the fans.

Q: If a player sits out the year for non health related issues, does the school have the right to pull the scholarship? (Dustytx)

A: no. The NCAA said that is verboten.

Q: Athletic Depts all over the country are hurting for dollars (including us and texas)--layoffs, furloughs, budget cuts and salary cuts are happening even in schools that have traditionally had plenty of money to spend. Elko has been the coordinator most likely to leave for a HC position. Whats the status of his buyout? I doubt many schools will have money to buyout their own coaches contracts and/or the buyouts of their "new" coach. So even with a good year, he's likely going to be here next year?

As a corollary, it's going to be hard to raise a $5M $10M or more to buyout the coach that hasn't done well at a school while laying off staff at the same time. What school has a long contract with a coach that they will likely just have to suffer through? Sumlin's contract with us a few years ago come to mind. If Covid hit in 2016, we probably would have had to put up with him for another 2 years, right? (Boone8466)

A: A: I don’t think you can put a buyout on a coordinator if he is offered a head job. But you’re right, the financial status of athletic departments might save some coaches. Ones that come to mind: Will Muschamp, Derek Mason and Manny Diaz (if Miami struggles again). I’d have Sumlin on the list if the PAC-12 wasn’t wussing on the season.

Q: If Jimbo could hire a special assistant like Saban has done in the past, and I'm thinking of Kyle Whittingham (who was furloughed) or another great football mind, what role could such a person take to assist the team? If you could pick any coach to add as a special assistant, who would you pick? Does A&M even have the budget for this? (SGMan)

A: you can’t hire a coach who’s under contract with another program. And with the athletic budgets as they are, it would be almost impossible to hire a big time “consultant”.

Q: With a 10 game, conference only schedule this changes the bar for success. Can you share with us what you think will be the new bar for success for individual players? For instance, Spiller almost got 1000yds rushing in 2019. How many rushing yards would you consider a good season in 2020? Same with QB passing yards? WR receiving yards? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: That’s a good question. I think if a back or wideout has 800 yards rushing or receiving and a quarterback throws for 2,800 yards, that would be a pretty good year. Against the SEC? That might be a really good season.

Q: What about Whittingham from Utah as a defensive consultant??? He's looking for a new job. Consultancy or TV commentator are his only choices if he wants a football job. He could just hike and ski for the next 6 months, but if he wants to stay in football, latching on to SEC staff wouldn't be horrible.

Elko has 2020 and 2021 on his contract. It's no secret that he's been wanting a HC gig, so maybe Whittingham gives us some insurance at DC? It depends on how likely we think Elko might leave early and if Whittingham would take a DC position. Looks like Utah ran a 4-3 defense. Help with recruiting the west coast. HC gigs are going to be more scarce as I believe there are going to be much fewer buyouts for the next several years. (Boone8466)

A: Whittingham is not looking for a job. He’s under contract with Utah. If he tries to get another job, it would be a breach of contract.

Q: How committed were the Ags to a 2 tight end offense, now that Culp is out.... Will we see Achane, Smith and Spiller all on the field at the same time? Split backfield, and 1 in the slot. Add Wedemeyer and that would have to be the fastestgroup, esp if Demas is the lone wide receiver. It would be great as long as the O line could protect Mond.. (bobdoc54)

A: that’s very possible. It would be a good use of their speed.

Q: To what do you attribute the season ending team injuries as of the date of this Mail Bag? (Chuck70)

A: I attribute them to football. These are not freak injuries due to lack of conditioning; these are football injuries. It’s unfortunate.

Q: So is the idea of the 'all in' NCAA hoops tourney an attempt to recoup revenues lost due to limited football participation in the fall (for NCAA and individual schools/conferences)? I'm thinking limited basketball fan attendance plus TV revenue may help offset losses incurred due to lack of football revenue. (Pebbycree)

A: That would seem like a possibility, but the TV contracts are already set. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to get more money out of it.