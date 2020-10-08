AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag:
Q: I know no one gets to see much practice, but has anyone EVER seen Mond working on a deep throw, or hitting a receiver in stride? (TAMU-83)
A: Yes. Once.
Q: I read an analysis of us playing Alabama the other day and it noted, correctly, that A&M has no deep threat in their passing game and as a result Alabama will smother us and not only win, but win going away. I tended to agree and still wonder why our receivers, some of the best to come out of high school in recent memory, have trouble getting open. Got an answer? (H273)
A: Not really. It’s been pretty bizarre. We’ve heard about Caleb Chapman’s speed and Jalen Preston had no problem getting open in college, but both have been non-factors. I expected a lot out of Dylan Wright and he hasn’t even gotten on the field. If there’s a huge disappointment on this team, it’s the wideouts.
Q: How do the PFF scores work? (Elicrow)
A: The baseline starts at 60. From there, they’re graded on a play-by-play basis. Here’s how they explain it: Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade. There are a few exceptions as each position group has different rules, but those are the basics. The zero grade is important as most plays feature many players doing their job at a reasonable, or expected, level, so not every player on every play needs to earn a positive or a negative.
Q: What gives you optimism on the offensive side that we finish with a equal or better record of 7-3? (RBAG)
A: That they’re averaging 6.2 yards a play and put up 450 yards on Alabama and not a single wideout has done anything worth a hoot yet. If someone (or two) in that group develops, then they can do some damage.
Q: If Mond doesn't show significant improvement in the Bama game or soon thereafter, I think it will be time to take our lumps and mix in the two young QB's and start building for the future. Our program needs to see some light at the end of the tunnel and have some optimism and excitement, and a new QB might give us that. My biggest concern is that If Mond was benched, he'd opt out, leaving us with only 2 young QB's. What are your thoughts? (Thepassag)
A: He’s not going to opt out. He’s also probably not going to be benched. The guy threw for 320 yards and 3 TD last weekend. It wasn’t a virtuoso performance, and the pick-6 was awful, but in most cases that should be enough to get it done. Let’s see what he does against a Florida secondary that’s ranked 68th out of 74.
Q: 1. Did you read Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel's article "Is Texas A&M getting its money's worth out of Jimbo Fisher?" Also, Mike Finger wrote a similar article in Monday's Houston Chronicle pointing out that both tu and A&M are paying millions for mediocre return on investment.
a. If so, your opinion?
b. If not, why?
I think that they’re missing the point. He’s being paid to develop a program and win year after year, and that has not happened yet. But it didn’t happen with Jackie Sherrill for four years either. Fisher didn’t start with a loaded roster — you can argue pretty easily Kevin Sumlin took over with a much better roster, top to bottom, than Fisher did — and he’s starting to develop depth and add athleticism. Has he earned the money yet? No. But what happens if he wins the whole shebang in 2021 or 2022? What will they say then?
2. Each season I ask when will A&M have a junior/senior experience laden team with players capable of competing for the SEC West title. I realize the pandemic, opt-outs, injuries, and transfers probably adversely impacted this season more than first believed, but of Jimbo Fisher's remaining 7 contract seasons, how many years away is A&M from competing effectively against Alabama, LSU, Auburn?
Ok, they didn’t carry the mail against Alabama. But after seeing what Auburn and LSU have done so far this year, who’s to say they’re not going to compete with them right now? And honestly, they’re already at Auburn’s level. They don’t lose to the Tigers; they beat themselves.
3. With the secondary's vulnerabilities to the big pass play (your bombs away post mortem article), can this be fixed before A&M plays at MS State and Mike Leach's downfield passing offense?
Arkansas handled them.
4. Are Demas and Achane that far behind in their transition to the college game that they couldn't be played in the Vanderbilt and Alabama games? (Chuck70)
A: Both played against Alabama. Not a lot, though, so I guess yes, the transition is taking time. I expect Demas will get serious PT first, because are you going to take Spiller or Smith off the field right now?
Q: 1. Why do we struggle so mightily with presnap mistakes? Delay of game, timeouts to prevent delay, too many men, illegal formation, extremely slow and deliberate offense for three years.
A: It’s unacceptable and if I had a solution for it, then it wouldn’t be happening. The one thing they can do is get the plays in faster.
2. why back shoulder plays to our small slot guys (chase and jalen)?
A: Jalen Preston is 6-foot-2. He is not a small slot guy.
3. why little if any two back offense? (Vasobean)
A: I thought they used it more against Alabama, but when the score required them to throw more, it went out the window. Too bad, because it was working effectively.
Q: I am 50, in relatively good health, will Texas A&M will a national title before I leave planet earth. (BC93)
A: According to the Coronabros, you are already dead.
Q: Did Hines opting out show up this week as LBs were not good at seeing and covering routes just behind them?
A: I thought Buddy actually did a good job on the pass to Najee Harris. He just made a great play.
I think has done relatively well connecting to the new receivers but their mistakes have been costly. I really think Ausbon leaving was bad for Mond's head last week. Is that an issue for Mond as that was his best friend according to some.
A: It’s an issue because he was the team’s best wideout, as well as its most experienced. They miss him, no doubt.
Receivers kept running past our DBs before they turned and had to try to catch up. Was that scheme issues or players overwhelmed as they did not do that the week before?
A: A lot of it was schematic. At least in two instances, they were expecting help over the top from the safeties and it never came. But when a guy goes blowing past you, the best idea is try to keep up.
The offensive interference on Jones down deep when jones had turned his head back to ball and was reaching up for it when it hit him on the shoulder pads also had the defender with his hand on Jones' helmet and interfering with his arm. Was that a good or bad call? (DentonAg80)
A: Bad call. You don’t need to turn in college.
Q: Would you bench Mond? Was seeing King just a teaser or a sign of Jimbo finally shortening the leash for Mond? (Aggiefox27)
A: King was 1-3 for 17 yards and a pick. He got knocked around by the Alabama D when he ran and looked pretty small in comparison. Like it or not, Mond looks like he’s the best option at this point — and I really like King.
Q: Do you think we could win NC if dabo Nick saban and urban Meyer all were coaches? (SuwaneeAg)
A: With the current roster? No. You’d just be pissed off again.
Q: Will Demas replace Chapman? (Js1105)
A: Chapman hasn’t done much to hold on to that job. If Demas improves to the point he’s ready, he should start over either Chapman or Preston. Period.
Q: The 2 running backs in the backfield, especially Spiller and Smith, seem like it would be a nightmare for defenses. Any ideas why Jimbo does not like using two running backs in the backfield, except on a series or two? (Davidimy)
A: No. I’d use it more, personally.
Q: What's the new level of buy-in and team chemistry? Are we still united as one? (Big Smoothie)
A: I sense snark here. But the answer remains the same: the guys who didn’t buy in were shipped out.
Q: You noted that the Aggies only called one blitz the entire game against a pass heavy offense. Fisher just said in his press conference, "We have to be able to blitz more. We played the run well but we still have to do more to pressure the QB".
Is there a disconnect between him and his DC? Can he not say in a game, "BLITZ you dimwit”? (Jamisko11)
A: Jimbo, like most offensive-minded coaches, tends to stay away from the defensive side of the ball. Joe Gibbs, one of the greatest of all time, said his contribution to the defense was to go to the defensive coordinator and say, “Stop them.” So long story short, I doubt Fisher says much to Elko during the day, but during film study and game-planning for the next week, I can see him saying, “Hey, that’s not working. We’ve got to try something else.”
Q: Top recruiting targets for this round? (Shacky84)
A: The top remaining ones: RBs LJ Johnson, Amari Daniels and Byron Caldwell; OL Bryce Foster; DT Tywone Malone, Taleeq Robbins and Albert Regis; DE Tunmise Adeleye, Shemar Turner and Elijah Jeudy; LB Terrence Cooks and Terrence Lewis (committed to Tennessee); DB MJ Daniels.
Q: Who is A&M recruiting at LB? (Ag20)
A: Well, they already have two — Kaci Seegars and Kenneth Phillips (remember him?). The remaining target that’s uncommitted is Pearland Shadow Creek’s Terrence Cooks; they’re also still after Terrence Lewis, who’s committed to Tennessee.
Q: Who do you put on the Florida TE Pitts....or how do you scheme for him (Jakeh05)
A: It would be very nice if Erick Young was able to play, but I’m doubtful that’ll happen. I think I’d play him the way Florida will likely play Jalen Wydermyer — bracket him. Use the nickel (Devin Morris, probably) and a safety and have them track him at all times.
Q: is this team as bad as it’s looked? (BIMSAg02)
A: Nah.
Q: I am probably asking a repetitive question- Mark will you rate our Special Teams over these last 3 years compared to the prior 3 years with Banks. I really think we are missing a Special Teams Coach. (Chlgs29tx)
A: Outside of a shanked field goal, all the mistakes have been mental. They shut down Jaylen Waddle last week, Caden Davis has kicked every kickoff out of the end zone and Nik Constantinou has been good. You had a rookie make a mistake on a kickoff (Lane) and an incredibly stupid play all the way around on the safety against Vandy. You’ve had the best punter in America two years running, Seth Small got better year-over-year and Ainias Smith has been a good returner save for that blunder. Coverage was bad last year but has been solid so far this season. They’ve got more speed and athleticism on special teams this year, so maybe that’s part of it.
Q: New Record prediction going forward? (Blumpkinator Dong)
A: I haven’t changed it.
Q: Must win game, right?
Unless of course we lose and then this season never really counted anyway. Because 2020. (Maverick00)
A: If you have any dream of winning the division, yes. Otherwise, whatever. The other stuff is out of reach. But a third loss means no shot at a New Year’s 6 bowl.
Q: Any word on coaching or player accountability in the defensive backfield for giving up multiple big pass plays? Anyone take ownership of the issue? (BC93)
A: It’s pretty clear that the scheme wasn’t good and they didn’t run it properly. But outside of unscrewing what they screwed up, what can you do? Bench a corner? For who?
Q: Any chance we see a fade route to Demas in Red Zone? (Etxaggie)
A: When?
Q: Any chance to see Demas or Achane in meaningful minutes? (CypressAggie)
A: Again, when? I think Demas will get significant snaps before Achane. See above.
Q: Has anyone talked about what the hell Elko is trying to do in coverage? I've never seen a scheme designed to play so far off the LOS yet still get burned deep. Really confused by this scheme...give up short & long passes. (Mozilla)
A: I don’t get it. I didn’t like how they played LSU last year and Alabama last week. I think that if you’re facing a monster offense, you’d better attack it.
Q: If Mond doesn’t take this team on his shoulders and carry them to a win this weekend against the gators at Kyle Field do you say F it and move on to the future? 2 losses early means no playoff and almost certainly no SEC championships. (TGun97)
A: After seeing the rest of the west, heck no. A&M could still win 8 games and find its way to a New Year’s bowl game.