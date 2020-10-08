AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: I know no one gets to see much practice, but has anyone EVER seen Mond working on a deep throw, or hitting a receiver in stride? (TAMU-83)

A: Yes. Once.

Q: I read an analysis of us playing Alabama the other day and it noted, correctly, that A&M has no deep threat in their passing game and as a result Alabama will smother us and not only win, but win going away. I tended to agree and still wonder why our receivers, some of the best to come out of high school in recent memory, have trouble getting open. Got an answer? (H273)

A: Not really. It’s been pretty bizarre. We’ve heard about Caleb Chapman’s speed and Jalen Preston had no problem getting open in college, but both have been non-factors. I expected a lot out of Dylan Wright and he hasn’t even gotten on the field. If there’s a huge disappointment on this team, it’s the wideouts.

Q: How do the PFF scores work? (Elicrow)

A: The baseline starts at 60. From there, they’re graded on a play-by-play basis. Here’s how they explain it: Each player is given a grade of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments on a given play with 0 generally being the average or “expected” grade. There are a few exceptions as each position group has different rules, but those are the basics. The zero grade is important as most plays feature many players doing their job at a reasonable, or expected, level, so not every player on every play needs to earn a positive or a negative.

Q: What gives you optimism on the offensive side that we finish with a equal or better record of 7-3? (RBAG)

A: That they’re averaging 6.2 yards a play and put up 450 yards on Alabama and not a single wideout has done anything worth a hoot yet. If someone (or two) in that group develops, then they can do some damage.

Q: If Mond doesn't show significant improvement in the Bama game or soon thereafter, I think it will be time to take our lumps and mix in the two young QB's and start building for the future. Our program needs to see some light at the end of the tunnel and have some optimism and excitement, and a new QB might give us that. My biggest concern is that If Mond was benched, he'd opt out, leaving us with only 2 young QB's. What are your thoughts? (Thepassag)

A: He’s not going to opt out. He’s also probably not going to be benched. The guy threw for 320 yards and 3 TD last weekend. It wasn’t a virtuoso performance, and the pick-6 was awful, but in most cases that should be enough to get it done. Let’s see what he does against a Florida secondary that’s ranked 68th out of 74.

Q: 1. Did you read Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel's article "Is Texas A&M getting its money's worth out of Jimbo Fisher?" Also, Mike Finger wrote a similar article in Monday's Houston Chronicle pointing out that both tu and A&M are paying millions for mediocre return on investment.

a. If so, your opinion?

b. If not, why?

I think that they’re missing the point. He’s being paid to develop a program and win year after year, and that has not happened yet. But it didn’t happen with Jackie Sherrill for four years either. Fisher didn’t start with a loaded roster — you can argue pretty easily Kevin Sumlin took over with a much better roster, top to bottom, than Fisher did — and he’s starting to develop depth and add athleticism. Has he earned the money yet? No. But what happens if he wins the whole shebang in 2021 or 2022? What will they say then?

2. Each season I ask when will A&M have a junior/senior experience laden team with players capable of competing for the SEC West title. I realize the pandemic, opt-outs, injuries, and transfers probably adversely impacted this season more than first believed, but of Jimbo Fisher's remaining 7 contract seasons, how many years away is A&M from competing effectively against Alabama, LSU, Auburn?

Ok, they didn’t carry the mail against Alabama. But after seeing what Auburn and LSU have done so far this year, who’s to say they’re not going to compete with them right now? And honestly, they’re already at Auburn’s level. They don’t lose to the Tigers; they beat themselves.

3. With the secondary's vulnerabilities to the big pass play (your bombs away post mortem article), can this be fixed before A&M plays at MS State and Mike Leach's downfield passing offense?

Arkansas handled them.

4. Are Demas and Achane that far behind in their transition to the college game that they couldn't be played in the Vanderbilt and Alabama games? (Chuck70)

A: Both played against Alabama. Not a lot, though, so I guess yes, the transition is taking time. I expect Demas will get serious PT first, because are you going to take Spiller or Smith off the field right now?

Q: 1. Why do we struggle so mightily with presnap mistakes? Delay of game, timeouts to prevent delay, too many men, illegal formation, extremely slow and deliberate offense for three years.

A: It’s unacceptable and if I had a solution for it, then it wouldn’t be happening. The one thing they can do is get the plays in faster.

2. why back shoulder plays to our small slot guys (chase and jalen)?

A: Jalen Preston is 6-foot-2. He is not a small slot guy.

3. why little if any two back offense? (Vasobean)

A: I thought they used it more against Alabama, but when the score required them to throw more, it went out the window. Too bad, because it was working effectively.