AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: Well, it's hard to say anything bad about Buddy Johnson, because he's had a fantastic last month of football. Aaron Hansford has been up and down, but his ups are much higher than Anthony Hines' were. Andre White hasn't broken out and that's a disappointment. Those have basically been the three guys playing the position. Edgerrin Cooper got one snap -- count it -- and Chris Russell played against Mississippi State. That's it. So how do I feel about the linebackers? They're ok. Buddy is better than ok. I don't see them as a screaming liability, so that'll be good enough for me.

Q: How do you feel about the LBs? Does A Doyle get any playing time,or only E Cooper from the fish? (tschaar)

A: I have no idea. I would assume some of them have been training to get ready for the draft and the rest are in classes.

Q: Have any of the guys who opted out done anything significant towards their stated goals or reasons why they opted out? If so, who and what have the accomplished? (Big Smoothie)

A: It doesn't. No other way to say it. It's out the window for 2021 at least.

Also, how does the 85 man limit work with the possible COVID holdovers? (TAMU-83)

A: Nope, and I think that the longer they play at this level the less likely it gets. After all, this is making for a pretty good audition tape for the NFL.

Q: I know there's been some discussion, but are you seeing the potential for the O-line seniors staying another year gaining traction? (84Aggiect)

A: I don't think A&M is recruiting Landon Jackson very hard, if at all, right now. They're in on a whole bunch of other defensive ends, so they've got options there. The guy to watch, I guess would be WR JoJo Earle, who A&M is still after. But not all that long ago, he said he was 100% with LSU. LB Greg Penn could be another. The player who A&M may benefit with the most from an LSU decline would be WR Brian Thomas, who has largely been between Alabama and LSU for much of his recruitment. Now, the Aggies are making their run and a continued bad season for LSU and a good one from A&M could make things interesting.

Q: With LSU tanking (particularly on defense), is there anything you are hearing regarding guys we might still be after that could potentially flip? Landon comes to mind, but know we are in good shape with others. (CaliTexan82)

Q: I feel like Arkansas had success against us on Offense because they ran up tempo. First off, is that true? If so, why? Lastly, if true do you think other teams will attempt the same (EX. Auburn, etc)

A: It is true. A lot of it was because it was totally unexpected. Arkansas went at a faster pace than they had in the past, changed their running game and it worked. It could serve as a good warmup for Ole Miss and Auburn, because they'll go with tempo. Everyone else is going to look to take the air out of the ball and play keep away.

Q: With what appears to be several very good possible options remaining and limited scholarships left, how would you rate A&M's recruiting board today from highest priority. (thepassag)

A: Linebacker is the top one. They technically have two in this class, with Kenneth Phillips and Kaci Seegars, but I'd really like to see them get another guy who is going to be close, if not ready, to fight for playing time next year. Outside of that, another running back would be good, and another corner. And another tackle if possible. But they've filled their needs, in my opinion. They just need to keep adding depth and, possibly, just get the best players available.

Q: when r the rankings are going to be updated next?

A: Next month, I think.

how many are we taking this recruiting year with all the defections?

A: 25, same as before.

need to defend running QB's - how is Elko handling this issue? It seems running QB's can do whatever they want most of the times (Mrdoctore86)

A: I think some of the success had by Felipe Franks was the fact that he hadn't been used much as a runner to this point in time. Then they used him a whole lot. It was a surprise move that worked, but probably won't again. If you take a look at the remainder of the quarterbacks on the schedule -- Collin Hill isn't gonna run. Matt Corrall might (John Rhys-Plumlee, definitely, but if he comes in you automatically prepare for it). Jarrett Guarantano won't. Myles Brennan won't. Bo Nix? You know he will. So you'll be ready for it.

Q: Since this year is forgiven from an eligibility standpoint, will all freshman be considered RS FR next year? If not, can you update a list of players that are definitely redshirting this year? (Ag_2000)

A: No, they will all be considered "freshmen". It's like this year didn't happen. So nobody redshirts, regardless of whether they play. They're just freshmen again. I know, it's weird.

Q: Who's the better prospect in your opinion between Quinn Ewers and Eli Stowers and why? (will_da_beast)

A: I know people want me to get up on a podium and raise hell about Eli Stowers being better, but...I'm not. Ewers is a unique talent. He's the best quarterback in the state and probably the country, and he has a year left. He's a polished passer with great accuracy and a big arm. Stowers is more mobile and has a great upside and is really good in his own right. But Ewers is phenomenal.

Q: Will Eric Young be back in action this week? (Dad_in_tx)

A: I'm not counting on it. Haven't heard one way or the other, so this is purely my gut feeling.

Q: In your opinion, what is Sam Pittman doing at Arkansas that FTA Chad Morris couldn't or wouldn't?

A: Coaching. Motivating. Playing to his team's strengths. Making them believe.

With Mond the new stat leading QB at A&M, who are 3 other QBs (not named JFF) who could have put up similar numbers if they had started 4 years?

Ryan Tannehill, Jerrod Johnson (had he not gotten hurt) and Kyler Murray (if he grew up).

Some radio guys were saying that, if A&M wins out, the SEC should try to schedule a game between A&M and Cincinnati or BYU if either of them wins out also. What are your thoughts? (Boo yah)

A: I think it's a great idea that the SEC would kill in a second.

Q: What round do you think Carson Green gets drafted if drafted? (Superag1000)

A: I think he's a mid-rounder at this point.

Q: What is the status of the bowl lineup and affiliations? (Driver D)

A: Every bowl game is being played. They waived the win requirements for this year, so you'll see 4-6 and 3-7 teams go bowling.

The SEC's affiliations are as follows:

CFP

New Year's Six Bowls (at least one will be in them)

CItrus Bowl

Outback Bowl

Texas Bowl

Music City Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

Gator Bowl

Birmingham Bowl

Gasparilla Bowl (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Q: If u could start a home and home non conference game between a Big 12 team not named Texas, who would it be and why?

A: Ugh. Do not want. Do not care. If I had to pick one, Kansas, because I love a cupcake.

Follow up....Arky and A&M will start playing home and home after the Dallas contract is up in 2024. If u could play 1 non conference game in Dallas every year for recruiting purposes, who would u schedule? (El Capullo)

A: Again, I wouldn't. Don't want to take games away from Kyle Field, and there's nobody who would want to make that deal that I'm interested in playing (that they don't play already).

Q: this year not seen highly rated recruits so far in this class(5 stars 6.1 or high 4 stars 6.0) - what's happening this year ? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I wouldn't worry just yet. Or really, much at all. There's not a whole lot of difference between a 5.9 4-star and a 6. And they're still in on several guys who would fit into your category.































