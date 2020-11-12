AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Does Vaka end up signing with the Ags? (Ag89)

A: that sure seems to be his intention. He said yesterday that he was shutting his recruitment down.

Q: Mark do we finish this class with. LJ, Foster, Tunmise, Thomas & Juedy? If so where would you place this class all time. (aggiecadet03)

A: it’s possible. If they get all those guys, it has the potential to be a top five class, which would make it one of the best.

Q: Can you define Trap Door for me, as in I don't think Jimbo is going to trap door Vaka. (h273)

A: it’s when you tell someone their commitment is no longer accepted and they should look at other options.

Q: How will the COVID quarantine effect the practice activities of the A&M team? Are they shutting down all team workouts and scrimmage? I’m just wondering how much conditioning the team will lose in this downtime. (dad_in_tx)

A: I think they’re pretty much shut down on the field, but can work out. The whole deal is confusing.

Q: Has there been any discussion on allowable crowds for basketball. 25% for football in open air stadiums. Will basketball be something less? Would they play games with no crowd? How frickin’ crazy would people have said you were if you’d predicted this situation a year ago? (TAMU-83)

A: I haven’t heard anything about crowds for basketball yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 25%, same as for football.

Q: So the blackout period was extended. What does that mean to our recruiting? (darrelljones1212)

A: well, it doesn’t put A&M at a disadvantage since everyone else is equally screwed. You’ve got to get creative and try to sell players on something they may not be able to see in person. It’s not an easy task.

Q: How can it be possible that A&M might have to postpone 2 games due to a few cases of Covid but Nick Saban was back within a few days after testing positive and never miss a game? Are the special rules for Alabama? (SouthernAg)

A: Saban’s test was a false positive and he took five tests over the next two days. All were negative. That’s how he got back so quickly.

Q: Is there a freshman who isn't playing but has impressed the staff in practice? (Runforit)

A: Guess who? Demond Demas.

Q: Taking a look at that South Carolina game - when was the last time you’ve seen such a dominating performance by an Aggie team? I know the Johnny teams had some solid wins but this one looked and felt different - dare I say we looked elite? What say you? (Fatrobby)

A: A&M beat some people down in a big way when Johnny was there, like Arkansas and Auburn in 2012. But that was the most convincing win in quite a while.

Q: Besides Jackson, who are the other freshmen that have played this year on the DL and LB positions? Have they played enough to give them reviews?

A: The following guys have played: Isaiah Raikes, Donnel Harris, Fadil Diggs and Edgerrin Cooper. And no, I really don’t think anyone has played enough to be honestly reviewed.

biggest need position still pending to be filled in this recruiting year? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I'd like to see them get another linebacker, maybe a wideout. But they've done a good job so far filling needs.

Q: We have 4 OL as Seniors. Who fills their spots next year?

My guess is Kenyon Green moves to left tackle while Aki Ogunbiyi takes over at left guard, Luke Matthews at center, Layden Robinson at right guard and either Blake Trainor or Chris Morris at right tackle.

Do you see any of the incoming recruits (assuming all sign) getting playing time next year?

The one that seems most likely to me right now would be cornerback Deuce Harmon. Maybe Shad Banks. But they've got a lot of depth coming back, even if they may not be starters at the moment.

We have 3 DT committed but say our next commit is a DT. Do we hold on to all of them? (HaveGunWillTravel)

A: It'll be interesting to see how they handle this. But I think that Burris could be like DeMarvin Leal and play both inside and out.



