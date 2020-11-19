AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: It’s not necessarily what the SEC wants, it’s what CBS wants. They’ve paid a whole lot of money and they want Alabama-LSU. That’s been a big number-getter for them for over a decade. If the SEC doesn’t get that game played, then they’re opening themselves up to giving a lot of money back to CBS.

And, why would they place a priority on making Ole Miss play LSU instead of the Ags? (aggiewoo)

Q: What is the SEC’s logic/rational for placing such a priority in bama vs LSU that it’s worth the disruption to several other programs?

A: I don’t think it’s going to take a whole lot. First, you’ve got the revenge element for last year against LSU. Then, there’s still a chance to get to the CFP with a 9-1 record. The idea of bloodying the nose of some teams who have beaten up on you in past years should handle the motivation aspect.

How does Jimbo get their intensity and focus back up to where it was and was improving to be ready for the next game? I bet some players are pretty pissed off at the delay while others are 'bummed' out with the disruption. (DentonAg80)

Q: So presuming no one else has tested positive, when can they resume practices for the next scheduled non-postponed game?

A: He started the first couple of games and then has played very little since. After he ran a bad route then ended up in a pick-six against Alabama, it seems like the coaches decided they’d look elsewhere. The fumble against Vandy didn’t help his cause either. He played 48 snaps against Vandy, 67 against Alabama and has played just 27 since. And only 5 of those were pass plays.

Q: What is the deal with Jaylen Preston. Is he a bust or what? What happened to him? (Jassco73)

A: Neither’s going to prison, and they’ve got enough money to have a place of their own. They could be lumped together in the court of public opinion and that could end up destroying their careers -- that is, if anything comes out of what’s going on at LSU.

Q: Will the SEC shuffle the football schedule to accommodate the A&M games?

A: We’re having barbecue for Thanksgiving this year, so I’ll have to worry about that idea next year.

Q: Do you think Lincoln Riley was a bigger bitch for trying to cancel the season before it began or now? (topher06)

A: I really don’t get his deal. He’s a young man in good health; his team has avoided positive cases since the season began and they’re playing their best football. It seems like he’s scared of something and wants everyone else to be scared with him.

Q: Outside of just beating LSU, what kind of score would it take to gain momentum for the 2022 recruits when we play them?

It’s going to take more than one game. You beat them convincingly, that’s great, but means zilch if you turn around and drop a game to Ole Miss or LSU.

How aggressive should our defense be against LSU with a Fish as QB? (El Capullo)

A: I don’t think you’ll have to be that aggressive. Their offensive line hasn’t been good, so A&M’s normal approach may work just fine and they’ll get pressure anyway.

Q: Demas. Has to be this week next week - right? (TAMU-83)

A: New mailbag, who dis?

Q: I like to hear you questions at the Jimbo briefings but many times you are not there. I am sure there are other reasons for this but I would like to hear your questions more. (Staubach1972)

A: I’m always there. I just don’t always ask questions because sometimes I learn more from just listening.

Q: Do you have any ideas for more portal entries?

Does Calzada stay? (6.William.bs)

A: Even if I knew, I wouldn’t say. That’s just bad form and can only cause hard feelings and problems between me and the players and/or the program. For Calzada specifically, I think he’d stick around because spring 2021 should be open competition.

Q: Achane is pretty fast, can you foresee a play where he pulls an out of the backfield version of Caleb Chapman and runs a long pass route? (h273)

A: In my opinion, the one he ran against South Carolina already qualifies.

Q: Do you have any more information on position groups that aren't practicing? Sounds like the O line has been, but maybe DB's been sitting? (Richard23)

A: Nobody’s “sitting”, but they’re not “practicing” either. They’re doing physical workouts, running and stuff like that, but not putting the pads on.

Q: With multiple SEC games canceled last weekend, why is our game the only one canceled this weekend? (BVOSUX)

A: Because everyone else got their team back above the 53-scholarship player limit. And most of those guys had games cancelled the week before.

Q: Since there is an obvious bias at the top for the "Blue Bloods" in the SEC, what mechanism, options, or governing body can TAMU pursue to help make things right?

Does Jimbo (Or our AD) have enough clout to get things changed in our favor in scheduling, calls on the field, and status within the SEC? (Big Smoothie)

A: Win games. Lots of them. But I think this is going to get worked out, even if it’s annoying. If the schedule gets switched around, that will involve inconveniencing a “blue blood” -- Auburn. But business is business.

Q: 1. What's the best bowl you think A&M will play in if the Aggies are only able to play 9 games and finish 8-1?

A: New Year’s 6 Bowl.

2. Same question if they finish 9-1, and the playoff people pick Florida, even if Florida loses to Alabama in the SEC Championship game?

A: The selection won’t take place until after the title game, so I can’t see them taking a two-loss team from anywhere. So I’d say the best case for A&M then becomes the CFP.

3. What glaring position holes need to be filled in the team for the 2021 season? How do you expect them to be filled (JUCO, 2021 recruiting, younger players currently on the team)?

A: I don’t see any glaring holes at the moment. They’ve already got the guys on campus to replace what they’ll lose, but you want to keep building depth. The big issue, of course, will be having a good group of offensive linemen and for whoever the next QB is to be ready to go day one.

4. Why do you think the SEC/NCAA doesn't follow the same COVID protocols as the NFL?

A: They’re afraid of getting sued.

5. Do you anticipate any of A&M's verbal commit recruits being upgraded to 5 Star status? (Chuck70)

A: No, but Ruben Fatheree sure seems to be making a run at it. He’s having an awesome season.

Q: Less than a month from NSD I, which targets will commit between now & Dec. 16th? Which are waiting for NSD II? (mozilla)

A: So far as I can tell, Elijah Jeudy, LJ Johnson, Bryce Foster and Shemar Turner are scheduled to decide between now and NSD I. Others may as well, but those the ones I’m pretty sure of.

Q: When does Jimbo hire his buddy muschamp as an analyst? (SSIland)

A: Depends on if he wants to do that and doesn’t get a better deal.

Q: Come from long line of Ags so I hope I'm not blowing anything since we look great so far. Every bowl projection I see has us in the Cotton Bowl. (I think assumption is we win out) Is this mainly to keep travel at a minimum? Would love to venture into the Orange, but they seem to want Florida there. Again, travel reasons? (tsmith3001)

A: I don’t know. That makes sense, but I hate that it would come down to that. The Orange may have first dibs and could want the closer team.

Q: Are Dametrious Crownover and Fernando Garza good pass catching TEs or are they being recruited primarily as blocking TEs? Will there be a drop off if Wydermyer leaves after next season and Cupp is not 100%? (ag20)

A: Crownover was supposed to be the better pass catcher, but Garza has come on strong. He’s severely underrated. And Crownover may end up at defensive end. Honestly, I liked his film better on defense.

If Wydermyer leaves, you’ll have a dropoff regardless of whether Cupp is healthy or not. He’s that good. But the combo of Cupp and Wydermyer, even for a season, is one I’m really excited about.

Q: How do you feel about next year’s offensive line? (Herbal Remedy)

A: I’m really intrigued by it. Talent-wise, it could be better than this year’s, but it will have a lot less experience. So where does that take them -- to 2019 again or something closer to 2018? I doubt they’ll be as strong as this highly-experienced group has been.

Q: Assuming we sign Bryce Foster, do you think that he could start as a True Fresh much like K. Green did last year? Both being elite 5*’s

Or do you think we will have more talent & depth on the OL in 2021 than we did in 2020? (DXB19)

A: Foster has been playing some center, which may be his fastest way onto the field at A&M. He may have a shot at starting there in 2021, but otherwise I would doubt it. I think Aki Ogunbiyi and Layden Robinson are going to be the guys at the guard positions. At the interior line positions, they’re getting pretty deep.

Q: 1. Do you see any draft eligible players coming back next year?

I think that’s to be determined. The last month could be decisive for some guys.

2. With DE Harris already committed, we are still after and appear to be in good shape with Adeleye, Turner and Jeudy. With Adeleye and Turner play the same spot at SDE, does getting a commitment from one effect the decision of the other, and if so, who would be our 1st choice?

A: I think you’d take all of them. They've got the space (just barely).

3. With so few remaining spots available and so many high quality recruits highly interested, why are we still making offers?

A: The only place they’re still making offers is at offensive tackle, and we’ve discussed for a year that they’ll take four tackles if they can to rebuild the depth chart. Right now, they have three.



