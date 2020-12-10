AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Have we backed away from our pursuit of T Malone,considering our favorable standings with Shemar and Tunmise? (tschaar)

A: That sounds about right. Since the recruitment of Turner started to head in A&M's direction, I haven't heard a thing about Malone.

Q: What are your thoughts on strength of schedule metrics and how they are used in ranking of teams for the CFP? (Big Smoothie)

A: They seem pretty arbitrary, but I think that in this case A&M's SOS (3rd) being so significantly better than Ohio State's (72nd) should be an indicator that the Buckeyes may not be all that...

Q: We were moving faster in our 1st drive vs Auburn than we usually do. Were we running scripted plays or do you think Jimbo just wanted to catch Auburn off-guard? (Wharton Bones)

A: I asked Kellen Mond about the pace, and he said it was something they'll do on occasion to get a rhythm and to catch opponents flat-footed. It looked like they were getting the plays from the sideline and going, but I could be wrong on that. They did it twice against Auburn and scored two touchdowns. I'd say it worked pretty well.

Q: You brought up a subject that I had asked before. Scared to death we lose Elijah Robinson to a promotion somewhere else. Do you hear anything about his ambitions or interest from others? (tsmith3001)

A: He was offered a coordinator job last year (at Baylor) and turned it down. He's paid well at A&M and will probably get another pay raise this offseason. Unless someone wants to give him a promotion AND a raise, I doubt he's going anywhere. He's happy where he is.

Q: Is A&M already at the point in which it is too late to contract a game for 12 Dec as of today, Wed 9 Dec? If not, when is it too late? Would A&M consider a game on Monday? (AginAfIII)

A: It's not happening. They're not playing this weekend.

Q: Why is Indiana not pissed about the possibility of the Big 10 changing their own rules to justify Ohio State playing for their stupid conference championship game? (lskeen)

A: I guess it's that Midwestern politeness, because if I were their AD I'd be calling Kevin Warren and cussing him until the paint peeled from the walls.

Q: Is Ross Bjork raising hell with the SEC behind the scenes over the lack of help in getting us our game(s)? I get saying the right things in public, but I would hope someone is making a stink with the league office. (Ag98)

A: From what I've heard, A&M definitely had a few things to say about the situation.

Q: Eli Stowers. How good a season is he having relative to his 4 & 5 star contemporaries? (h273)

A: He's 129-207 (62%) for 1,688 yards, 10 TD and 6 INT. That's not bad, but it's nowhere near his 2019 totals (183-279, 2,969 yards, 36 TD, 4 INT). He's also carried 92 times for 623 yards and 13 TD. That's more touchdowns, but a lower yards per carry than 2019 (139 carries, 1,166 yards, 10 TD). That may not be as good as some of his contemporaries, but I really don't care. The fact that he made it through the season healthy is the big deal, and I suspect he'll get back to his old form or better in 2021 as he gets further away from his knee injury.

Q: Is Clemons back for ut game? Is Richardson a go? (Superag1000)

A: Clemons is a maybe. Richardson should be back.

Q: I know you agree the big10 is well not words I care to type here. But do you think the playoff committee will care im regards to Ohio st? I keep hearing people saying the team shouldn’t suffer for their conferences decisions. But I disagree. They have a seat at that table. (aggiefox27)

A: I think the CFP committee is totally on board with the slime that is the Big 10 and what they’ve done.

Q: Is Elko back in 2021? Do you think this staff stays intact for 2021? (jrwarren2005)

A: in most years, I would say no. But it’s a weird year, obviously, and money is tight for programs who are at the level that he’s be a candidate. That’s why there’s a real chance the band is back in 2021 — the cash crunch around college athletics.

Q: Let’s say we keep up this momentum...

- In the playoff conversations- Likely playing a NY6 bowl- Probable Win in a NY6 over local rival (0U)- Likely land another Top10 class (Top 7?)- Other local rivals (Lsu, sips, Aub) are down

When do you think we begin to see the positive effects of all of that with the 2022 class and what (Read: Who) will that be? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: honestly, I thought the ‘22 class would have already drawn first blood, but they’re in a lot of good targets and they could get someone soon. But I think there’s a good chance they have another great class.

Q: How much did the difficult schedule in 2019 help raise the performance level of the O-line this year? My theory is Clemson, Bama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn last year pushed the program to stretch its envelope of performance and expectations. Am I wrong? (BC93)

A: it’s a real possibility. That year of experience certainly made an impact on them. I think that having another year under Josh Henson and figuring out what he wanted them to do also helped.

Q: any surprises for next Wednesday?

If I said yes, it wouldn't be a surprise. But as it stands, no. We seem to have a good idea of who A&M is in on.

issues at L$U have not affected its recruiting so far for 2021, and 2022, why it has not affected them as much as I thought it would?

The 2021 class is coming in on the heels of a national championship. It's no shock that they're getting a great class. The 2022 class may see some slippage.

the CFP is a joke especially this year - > look at what the Big Ten is doing + the little conferences should not be considered to play. Any plans to make it 8 teams in 2021?

Not at the moment.

how so far this class compares in quality/needs to 2019 and 2020 classes? (Mrdoctore86)

A: They needed corners. Check. They needed offensive tackles. Check. Those were the major things and they got them. From there, you're looking to add depth to existing groups. How good they are, we won't know for a few years.

Q: Lots of guys are better than Mond at hitting WRs down the field. But, when he's on, is anybody better at throwing accurate midrange passes into tight coverage? Seems like 2/3 of his completions are over the middle with a DB all over the WR. (Booyah)

A: Mond has been extremely effective throwing the ball over the middle this year. He throws the intermediate pass over the middle about as well as anyone, as you've pointed out. The irony is that those passes are the ones that require both confidence and precision, and those are the very areas where he gets knocked.