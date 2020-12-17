AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: That Aaron Hansford type may be…Aaron Hansford. We’ll see. But Jahzion Harris may get a look at linebacker.

Q: is there another Aaron Hansford type on the roster or in this year’s class that might be converted to LB to make up the space that Casey Segars had? Maybe by Thursday we’ll understand this move a little better. (dad_in_tx)

A: He’s in the portal and wants to leave. Jimbo wants him to stay.

A: The group has certainly been depleted, but they’ve still got some guys. Demas and Muhammad sure come to mind, but you’ve also got Kenyon Jackson and Devin Price out there too. But they certainly need some guys to step it up.

Q: Have we run out of WR's? Lane and Jones are the only two with significant playing time. Hoping Demas and Muhammad can get some reps this week. (Richard23)

A: Right now, he’s still on the team.

Q: When will we know Chris Morris's status with the team? (AgNok)

As for what makes me excited going forward, it’s all the young talent that the team is starting to stack. There’s an awful lot being assembled.

A: I would much rather go to the Orange Bowl. That’s the biggest non-playoff game, it draws a better time slot and more money. I’d also like to see Miami.

Q: If the good guys don't make the playoffs and go to a NY6 what is your preferred destination Orange or Cotton bowl and why? Also what makes you most excited about this Aggie team going forward? (Sheriff43)

A: Relationships, consistent winning, the fact Creed Humphrey may win the Rimington Trophy and a shot at the 2024 Olympics through their track program.

3. What position groups still need recruiting help before they are considered elite? (Oamj)

A: Defensive end, defensive tackle, safety. Maybe corner, but that depends on if a couple of guys develop. The offensive line will probably be eventually, but not immediately.

2. Looking at next year, what position groups are now elite because of this class?

A: I don’t know if there really is a surprising recruit. The closest I can think of is Shemar Turner, and he’s a real boost to the defensive line haul. That group is awesome.

1. What is the most surprising recruit and what does his addition mean to this recruiting class and the team?

Q: The back up running backs, Crownover, Jackson and others, are we going to keep them? With 1, maybe 2 highly rated RB’s coming in on top of who we already have they have to know carries will be scarce, do you think any may be looking around? (H273)

A: I think that’s very possible. But that’s the risk you take (or expect) when you have a really talented group of players. Some are going to want their chance elsewhere. But stills they’re just one snap away from being really needed.

Q: Super excited about this class! Thanks for all your hard work this week Mark.

1. Who would you say in this class are 5* human beings?

2. Who in this class would you say will end up being locker room leaders? (DXB19)

A: I think that both are really to be determined. They’re in some the most important formative years of their lives. The leaders that I’ve seen so far are Eli Stowers, Deuce Harmon and Tunmise Adeleye.

Q: Will you do a write up that combines this class and last year’s? Would be nice to know what holes Jimbo will be looking to fill on NSD.

A: Let’s get through the next few days and I may take a look at it.

Our DE depth is getting sick! How are you feeling about DT? I know we have the Leal types that spin down on passing downs, but do you see us maintaining the B Brown type monsters that are keeping our LBs clean to make plays? I feel like this is a critical part of our dominating run D and hope it can continue.

A: Clearly, a lot depends on Bobby Brown coming back. If he does, then you can team him with McKinnley Jackson and start stacking players from there. They have a LOT of big bodies, starting with Isaiah Raikes. Derek Hunter has done fine in limited snaps last year, and Adarious Jones played as a true freshman last year. Dallas Walker is still around, and you just added Marcus Burris and Albert Regis. Long story short, I think they’re good.

Q: Take us through the LBs again. Why should we not be worried about not having any in this class? (Elicrow)

A: Ok, let’s take a look — but keep in mind they DO have a linebacker in this class in Kenneth Phillips (who weighed in at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds). You could have another in Harris, as mentioned. Hansford could return. Then you have Andre White, Antonio Doyle, Edgerrin Cooper, Chris Russell and Tarian Lee. So they’ve got some bodies there.

Q: recruiting going in the right direction so far,,,, need to keep winning and show future recruits that we will be a force in the very near future.

how long will that take to be considered elite? considering the tough SEC competition

A: Gotta be here three or four times in the next few years. Then you’re elite.

how long will it take for the CFP to become at least an 8 team event? (Mrdoctore86)

A: When enough teams yell loudly enough and ESPN/ABC is willing to pay for it.

Q: Do we stay ranked at # 12 overall at the end of this early round of recruiting, or improve ? (AginAfIII)

A: They’re already down to 10 and could improve more tomorrow.

Q: What are your thoughts on ESPN's FPI computer rankings? For example, Wisconsin is 2-3 and ranked # 7, sips are 6-3 and ranked # 9, and there are many other embarrassments as well. How can ESPN fail so drastically? Just for fun, which team's ranking is the most egregious? (SGman)

A: Anything ESPN does with their “indexes” is so stupid it defies comprehension and I therefore ignore them. Sorry for a response that really doesn’t answer the question, but it’s all I’ve got.

Q: Which of the current 3 star commits has the most potential? (Biromeag)

A: Either Tyreek Chappell or Albert Regis.

Q: Can we do anything against UT to "transform the narrative" prior to selection Sunday? Would a "convincing" win be too little too late even if one of 1-4 stumbles a bit? Maybe that type of win, possibly with some Demas coming out heroics, would cause the committee to look closer at our other wins.

Unfortunately, right now I just don't see any way we get in this year. Not a blue-blood yet or a Cinderella anymore. (TAMU-83)

A: I see a very clear path for them, but it means Clemson or Ohio State loses. If A&M goes out and takes care of business solidly, then they’ve clinched spot 5. Then if Ohio State struggles, there’s an argument to be made. If one of the two mentions loses, then they’re in. Go out and play your game. Run down their throats and strangle their offense. Those are basics that play well against virtually everyone.

Q: Not trying to put you on the spot but if you could rank the five best head coaches in the SEC who would you pick . I know Saban is at the top but Kirby and Jimbo have to be making him nervous. (stormnorm)

A: 1) Saban 2) Jimbo 3) Smart 4) Dan Mullen 5) Ed Orgeron, but you can make a case for other guys.

Q: Name a player you thought would sign with the Ags, but didn’t

Wasn’t one.

Name a player you personally really wanted to sign with the Ags, but didn’t.

Donovan Jackson.

Name a player you are surprised signed with the Ags and why you are surprised.

Doesn’t exist.

Name a player you really really want the Ags to sign in February and why. (Aggiewoo)

A: Brian Thomas, because I want a big, fast receiver.

Q: when are these guys signing?:

LJ Johnson

Terrion Arnold

Brian Thomas

Foster - Friday

A: I think the top three will all be in February. Foster will sign early Friday morning.

Q: Any of our current guys are you expecting a boost in their current ratings??? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I’m hoping Shemar Turner gets his fifth star. I’d also like to see Reuben Fatheree pushed farther up the rankings. He’s a monster.

Q: Gut feeling on Bobby Brown going pro after this season? (gatillero_76)

A: Momma wants him to get his degree, and you don’t mess with his momma. So I think he stays.

Q: The following are bad assumptions, but if all currents Seniors were to leave after the bowl game, no juniors left for the NFL and there are 25 signees this recruiting cycle, how many scholarship players would A&M have on the roster? (Davidimy)

A: Let me get back to you on that one.

Q: Bama commit list now stands at 24. They are basically full. Does that help with some of the remaining recruits we are working on? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Potentially. They’re after Brian Thomas, as is LSU. If they’re full, that’s one less problem for A&M.

Q: any update on the recuperation of Vernon Jackson? I guess he retired because of a neck injury. Is he still in school?

A: I’m not sure. He got in some legal trouble last summer and that was the last time I heard about him.

interesting on Jimbo's presser that he stressed on the type of TEAM players they are looking for. thoughts??? (Mrdoctore86)

A: That’s his M.O. He talks a lot about that kind of stuff — character, team players, stuff like that.

Q: UT’s OL looks to be big and experienced. Their PFF scores look good too. Why is their offense so bad? They are way down the list in the national rankings in almost every category. (Elicrow)

A: I didn’t think their scores were that hot. Their tackle scores were terrible. Long story short, they’ve had bad quarterback play, can’t push the ball down the field and the line has been a terrible disappointment. They’ve given up a ton of sacks.

Q: I see the 247 site has Adeleye as a 4*, they typically seem to have players rated higher than Rivals. Is there really that much subjectivity to how these analysts see this level player? I can understand 2-3 star comp, or even 3-4, but either a player does have elite skills or doesn't. I personally don't get wrapped up in the rankings, but I do know the recruits do, so I'm more curious on your thoughts that would have him only a 4*. (84aggiect)

A: It’s all in the eye of the beholder. Adeleye killed it at a Rivals camp with a lot of eyes on him, then had a really good season. Another site didn’t have a camp, had one guy see him a couple of times and that’s it. That’s not to say they’re doing things wrong, it’s just a matter of what they’re looking for.

Q: Remainder of Class:

Is Byron Cardwell still being recruited and do you think he is a viable option to LJ? Are we really set on taking a RB? We hauled in a lot from last year and have 5 or 6 there and you only play 2 regularly. Seems like we need players elsewhere (OT, S or CB, WR) and have limited ‘ships.

He’s a possibility, but they’d have to pick up the pace. Right now they’re in on LJ.

Why did we not pursue WR Quaydarius Davis, who is still uncommitted and a top TX WR? Off the field issues or no mutual interest?

He de-committed from two schools and apparently was dropped by USC, so there’s something amiss.

With Auburn's mess, is OG Jaeden Roberts still an option? He's another North Shore kid and a mountain as well.

I really doubt it.

Do you think that Tywone Malone is still an option? I think that dude is a take all the way. I know we are stacked, but he is an absolute stud.

A: He wouldn’t be a priority at this point.

Is S Jardin Gilbert really interested in the Aggies and our really only remaining option at DB? Terrian Arnold appears to be FL-AL fight for his services. Can you give more insights here?

They’ll fight for both, but Gilbert is the more realistic option at this point in my opinion.

KJ Liggins...what is the story with him? What position does he project to in college? Is he still an option or has that ship sailed?

A: I have no idea and that offer has not been committable for more than a year.

How strongly do you feel about our chances with LA WR Brian Thomas that appears to be our #1 target at that position? AL doesn't seem like an option as they absolutely killed it at that position and took several. I assume lsu is our prime competitor?

A: I think that their chances are getting Thomas are getting better by the day. The fact that he put off a commitment until February absolutely works in their favor.

OT - do you think there are any really viable options remaining there? The UT JUCO OT seems more like a PAC10 destined recruit. Erik Cade was once an option but unsure if he is really good. We did offer early but it never seemed to be a real option. (Haas89)

A: Jordan Moko seems like he’s the only one out there that’s still an option.

Q: Among the 3-stars we signed yesterday, which one stands out to you as the one most likely to become a significant contributor? (Phastman)

A: Chappell, Regis or Matthew Wykoff.

Q: Where can we find WR's with speed of the ones Alabama just signed?? (Aggdoc)

A: All around the country. But get ready to fight for them.

Q: 1. With the CFP rankings the way they are, is there ANY school that could jump us without us faltering? ISU is a 2-loss school and I don't see them stomping OU this weekend. USC is a joke.

A: Nope.

2. If NW beats OSU in Big 10 game, do you see any way they could jump us and keep us out of the playoff?

A: Nope.

3. 2 strengths that could win a Natty next year and 2 weaknesses that could lose one (92Redass)

A: Nope…wait, wrong question. Strengths that could win the natty — the running game and the whole defense. The two weaknesses — the offensive line and quarterback.

Q: How is the 85 scholarship limit going to work going forward given this year was a pass? (BC93)

A: There really hasn’t been a lot of guidance given on that yet so far.

Q: Which players from the 2020 recruiting class that we didn't see this year make the biggest impact next year? (Gigem85)

A: That depends on “didn’t see”. If you’re talking about very limited snaps, it’s Demond Demas (!), Moose Muhammad and Aki Ogunbiyi. If there’s no snaps, then it’s Antonio Doyle.