AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Here's the Christmas Eve edition of the AggieYell Mailbag, and may you and yours have a very Merry Christmas!

Q: Who amongst the Seniors do you think will come back for one more year? Does Bobby Brown come back for one more year? (Aggies43080) A: I've said for a while that I think Jayden Peevy and Aaron Hansford could help themselves by coming back for another season. But now I'm beginning to think that more may do it. Hansford may even be likely to return at this point, and I've heard rumblings that both Dan Moore and Ryan McCollum could come back. If that happens, A&M's offensive line will remain stout in 2021 for whoever starts at quarterback. As for Brown, he has a decision to make. A first-team All-SEC selection should normally go, but it's a big year for defensive tackles and he may slip beyond where he should as a result. Add in the fact his mom wants him to get his degree and what momma says goes, I expect him to return at this point. Q: Are the players on campus through the bowl game, or do they go home for Christmas for a day or so? (ag22) A: They are on campus and will stay there. No risks being taken in this environment. Q: 1. What's the latest on Arik Gilbert? Do we have a shot? A: Nah. I think he wants to be closer to home and A&M may not have room anyway. 2. Do any of our OL that would leave for the draft have a shot at being an early round pick? I'm surprised I haven't seen anyone's name in mock drafts given how good our line has been this year. A: A great college line does not an NFL lineman make. They've been great as a unit, but athletically, they're not exceptional -- with the exception of Kenyon Green, who isn't draft-eligible. I think Carson Green would be the first to go and he may be a third-rounder at best. And then he could play 10 years in the league just fine. 3. Does Demas get a catch in the bowl game? (will_da_beast) A: It would be nice. They've got another two weeks of practice before the Orange Bowl, so all the more opportunity for him Q: Any rumors or fact based evidence of opt outs for the bowl? (tsmith3001) A: Nope. Q: (1) your insights on differences (if any) in the Offense Scheming/Strategy this season versus last season.? A: It's almost the same, with more of a rotation at running back. They're just much more efficient in executing it. (2) your assessment of the WRs going into the bowl game, and for next season.? A: It's been frustrating so far, but I expect better next season. If Demas gets things rolling to go with a healthy Caleb Chapman, Ainias Smith, Chase Lane, Hezekiah Jones and someone else (Moose Muhammad?), there's hope for the future. (3) who are the fastest (foot speed) players on Offense? (BoxsterBoy72) A: Smith, Devon Achane and Demas. Q: What do you want for Christmas? A: Peace and quiet and a happy wife and daughter. More importantly, what is Miss Cody asking Santa for? (6.William.Bs) A: It's closer to say what hasn't she asked for? She's asked for a ton of stuff I've never heard of, so hopefully Santa can bail us out. Q: Is Clemons a go for the bowl game hopefully? (superag1000) A: It's possible, but haven't heard one way or the other yet. Q: are there any juniors that would seek the draft early or stay for their senior season? (The Izer) A: The only one I can fathom doing it besides Brown has done so, and that's Anthony Hines. Tyree Johnson has been good, but not good enough to leave early. He needs a year as a full-time starter. Leon O'Neal is just starting to come into his own and while his play has improved, it's not up to the early departure level yet.







Q: How many seniors are currently on the team? What is the date that A&M Seniors need to say whether they are staying or leaving college football (or is there such a date?). (DavidImy) A: This is off the top of my head, but the seniors are: Kellen Mond, Buddy Johnson, Ryan Renick, Dan Moore, Jared Hocker, Ryan McCollum, Carson Green, Cagan Baldree, Jayden Peevy, Micheal Clemons, Keldrick Carper, Aaron Hansford and Myles Jones. Normally, juniors going pro have to announce on Jan. 15; I'm not sure there is a date where seniors have to announce their intention. At worst case, they'll show up for spring ball and that'll let the NFL know. Q: Do you know how are current roster compares with Jimbos NC Florida State team? I thought we may be one year away from having a full Jimbo roster but it seems like we are right on schedule to compete every year from here on out. A: You're missing a few things, including a Heisman-winning quarterback. FSU had 11 players draft in 2014 and 29 in the period between 2012-14, so they're not there yet. They're making progress. best guest if we’ll have a COVID free College Football 2021 ? It’s a damn shame this defense can’t have a full force 12th Man behind it. (Fatrobby) A: It should be pretty safe by then, so I'm expecting few if any disruptions by next fall. Q: Looking at 2021, I see a very favorable schedule for a new QB to get 3-4 games ready before SEC games. I’m thinking we can go 10-2 or 11-1. What say you? (El Capullo) A: In case you were wondering, A&M starts with Kent State, Colorado (in Denver) and New Mexico. The Buffs were better than expected this year, but A&M should still be significantly better. As for 10-2 and 11-1, it depends on a few things. If Moore, McCollum and Hansford come back and you get solid play from either Brian George or Elijah Blades opposite Jaylon Jones, then they can be really good next season. Q: 1) any insights into the team‘s mentality headed into the Orange Bowl? Based on social media they seem pretty pissed off and looking for respect but who knows? Really want to see them curb-stomp UNC and not have us pull a Georgia. A: First off, there have been no opt-outs. Everyone seems pretty intent on playing. And most of them seem pretty angry about being left out of the CFP and want to take it out on someone. 2) Harsin to Auburn? WTF? Right?.(AggieinDC) A: Yeah, that one threw me for a loop. Q: Mond stays or moves on in 2021? If he stays, do we lose young QB talent via the portal? (AginAfIII) A: He's gone. I've seen some mock drafts that have him at the back of the first round, and that should be sufficient for him to head out. Q: What is Texas gonna do with its lack of DBs? (TAMU_insideronTwitter) A: Judging from their depth chart, they're going to be in quite a bit of trouble. Q: How do you see next year going vs this year? Can we compete for playoffs from here on out? (BIMSAg02) A: I think the defense will be very strong again next year. If you get some linemen back and either Haynes King or Zach Calzada is ready for the job, the offense will be really good again too. They're beginning to take on the form of a consistent Top-10 team, but you've got to see how the QB does. Q: Thanks for taking my call.. Two part question..1) Who is known as “the Chosen One”? A: Anakin Skywalker. with that in hand..2) LJ ...yes or not...I'll hang up and listen.. (An86Ag) A: I'll go 60/40 A&M at this point. Q: There’s been plenty of threads about who our last 5 guys will be and there’s apparently 8-10 we have a great shot at landing or have a silent commitment from. It seems to happen yearly, but are these Top250 guys really going to wait too long and end up getting a phone call from us telling them that we’re full up, your spot no longer exists? They know who their competition is for these slots, and they’re not 2stars from Caldwell. I would think common sense says you make a decision about TAMU now, or the decision might be made for you. No? (Boone8466) A: I think they've got two silents and three open spots, with the likes of LJ Johnson, Tywone Malone, Brian Thomas, Jordan Moko and Tar'Varish Dawson still in the mix. If I'm A&M, you're in "best available" mode, and you take the ones who fit best. If there's no real differentiator between them, take the first three willing to commit. Q: What were your expectations for this team after the Vanderbilt game? A: I didn't know what to think, because it was so bad. You saw some positive signs, but they also seemed like they were sleepwalking. Which players stepped up and surprised you the most? A: Kellen Mond, Chase Lane, the whole offensive line, Buddy Johnson and Leon O'Neal and Myles Jones. Which players improved/developed the most from the first game to the last game? A: Mond, Dan Moore, Bobby Brown and Aaron Hansford. Who are the top candidates for the Aggie Heart Award and who do you think will win it? (SGMan) A: I think that Mond, Buddy, Ryan Renick, Hansford (should he decide to leave) and Braden White are all possibilities. I think it will be Buddy or Renick. Buddy's been the heart and soul of this team, but nobody has done more with less attention and more adversity than Renick. Q: Any insights into what the bowl practice schedule looks like? (Apples44) A: I expect they'll practice every day and then fly to Miami on maybe the 30th or 31st, depending on whether there's any real events that occur before the game. Normally, they'd be there about a week. Q: what are your thoughts on the Orange Bowl game? A: If A&M can slow down UNC's offense just a little, they'll win comfortably. They're not a good matchup for UNC's defense. what do you think about the transformation of the roster?, the 2021 class will be almost 4 classes for Jimbo, considering that he came late for the 2018 kids. A: I think the transformation has been remarkable. They went from being pushed around on both sides of the ball and being painfully soft in 2017 to a group pushing people around on both offense and defense this year. He's remade the team in the image he wanted, and he's done it with both recruiting and changing the overall team mindset. Any of the fish get significant playing time in the bowl game? (mrdoctore86) Outside of the usual suspects? Unlikely. Q: Are there going to be any WRs step up in the bowl game? I mean all butter tooth has to do is bracket/ double our TE, and it practically kills our passing game. (aggdoc) A: It's not as simple as you're making it out to be. Teams have been doing that for the better part of a month and it hasn't worked. If you double up on a tight end, you're not going to be able to blitz (or you'll leave someone alone). Pick your poison. If you pull that, I'll throw to Ainias Smith all day and you can watch him run away. Q: (1) Have you interviewed Bryce Foster and if so did you get a good impression? He could be our next Childress or Jake IMO. A: I know Bryce pretty well. I met him at the 5-star Challenge in 2019 and he's a smart guy with a quick wit. He also likes to bury people. (2) Is King a lock to start next year and if so what separates him from Calzada? And if King starts and Stowers looks good do you expect Zach to stick around? (h273) A: No, he's not a lock, but I. think he should be considered the favorite. If Stowers steps up and looks good, I think you could see Calada move on after next season -- but we're a million miles from that. Q: This is one I've been meaning to ask for a long time but always forget: Why doesn't Ryan Tannehill sound like he is from Big Spring? (Boo yah) A: No idea. Q: Has Robert Orebo played this year? with his size, and time in the weight room, I always thought we would be great rushing the passer. (Mrdoctore86) A: No, he hasn't. I'm not sure he's even suited up, because when I've seen him on the sideline he hasn't been in pads. Q: How do you see the overall talent level of the team in regards to our endeavor to win championships? A: They're getting there. When you start stacking top 5 classes on top of each other and have the coaches who can develop talent, you place yourself in that conversation. What attributes make the OL great? Understanding schemes, technique, strength? (Army Tanker) A: The first and most important one is their ability to work together. They know each other very well, and that's evident in how they play. They get the scheme, they know what Josh Henson wants and they're extremely strong and well-conditioned. But the ability to work as a group effectively is the biggest thing. Q: summarize the following on our ‘20 opt outs: - who’s welcome back, who isn’t? A: I think they would all be welcomed back -- if they're willing to get on board with the team's approach to things. Individualism isn't real popular with this bunch. - of those welcome back, what’s the likelihood of each coming back? A: I don't think any of the other opt-outs are coming back. It would be awesome if Jhamon Ausbon did (and ASAP), but he's not. Hines isn't. James Foster has already transferred. - of those that opted out, who’s sorry they missed a New Year’s 6 season? (91Ag) A: You'd have to ask them. Q: Is there anyone in the transfer portal in which A&M is interested and do we have a shot at getting that person? A: Arik Gilbert and Xavion Alford are two guys I would personally be interested in, but I don't see A&M really going after either. In your opinion, how should the playoff be structured? (SwampAggie) A: I think it's time for pressure to be applied to expand it to eight teams, because just the same old four or five teams is stale, boring and intellectually lacking on the behalf of the committee. Q: 1) how’s Cupp’s rehab going? Will he be ready for Spring Ball? A: He should be ready to go. 2) how about Clemmons? Will he be back for the Orange? Do you think he returns for another year given how well he was playing? (elicrow) A: I don't know if he'll be back or not. Timeframe wise, he could be. But will he return? Put the odds of that at really low.

